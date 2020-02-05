 Why Donald Trump is lifting the US landmine moratorium | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 05.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

World

Why Donald Trump is lifting the US landmine moratorium

The US decision to allow its military to deploy landmines again seemed to come out of the blue. What might be the reasoning? And are the new generation landmines really safer for civilians as the Pentagon claims?

US-Minenräumdienst in Afghanistan (picture-alliance/AP/R. Maqbool)

Officially, the White House justifies allowing its military to use landmines again as a move "to give our military the flexibility and capability it needs to win." Even Barack Obama's 2014 moratorium on placing landmines made one exception, the Korean Peninsula. But who might the US want to deter with mines elsewhere? 

Rebecca Heinrichs from the conservative Hudson Institute think tank in Washington believes that the Pentagon is not focusing on anti-insurgent campaigns in the Middle East but rather on its future defense strategy. 

"The Trump administration has focused its defense policy on adapting its forces to deter China and Russia, and if deterrence fails, to fight and win a conflict with either of those powers. In a future theoretical war with either of these countries mines would be incredibly valuable and both countries have them, of course," Heinrichs says.

Like the US, fellow UN Security Council permanent members Russia and China are also not among the 164 signatories to the 1997 Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel mines. 

"The US does not want a war with either of these powers but the best way to make sure that doesn't happen is to have a flexible military with a variety of tools at our disposal to complicate the enemy's calculations and shape the battlefield to our advantage. Mines help do that," Heinrichs says. 

A graphic showing where landmines are still believed to be present, as of 2019. Data from the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor organization.

Thousands of civilian victims each year

The Ottawa Convention came into force in 1999, forbidding both the use of anti-personnel mines and committing to redouble efforts to clear mined areas. Nevertheless, the annual report from the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor organization estimates that 50 million anti-personnel mines could still be in the ground. It recorded 6,897 deaths or injuries in 2018 as a result of mines, a similar number to previous years. The most typical victims are innocent civilians, often years or even decades after a conflict's end — perhaps children on their way to school or farmers tending their fields. 

Read more:  German tourist killed by landmine in Myanmar

Germany, a signatory to the Ottawa Convention, responded to the US announcement with "regret," with a government spokesman calling it a setback in global efforts to contain these weapons. Berlin added that its position on anti-personnel mines would not change — their deployment, production, stockpiling and sale or transfer would all stay taboo.

Watch video 02:48

Landmines and mortars kill and maim children in Afghanistan

Rebecca Heinrichs says she'd join the chorus of criticism at this US decision, were it not for one important stipulation from Washington: "The US is talking about only non-persistent mines which would self-destruct after a short window of time ... American mines will not be a realistic danger to civilians."

The new mines have one of two safeguards, according to the Pentagon: either they can be disarmed remotely, or they disarm automatically after a time period not exceeding 30 days. It classes the error quota for these safeguards as negligible, at six cases in a million or 0.00006%.

Graphic showing where landmines are still thought to be a threat in Europe. Data from the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor.

Parts of Europe still have landmine concerns to this day

But experts doubt the arms manufacturers' figures on modern landmines. Eva-Maria Fischer of Handicap International in Germany tells DW that the recorded error quota in the field was higher than claimed, citing different conditions — especially in terms of climate — to those in the laboratory.

Read more:  Clearing Cambodia's leftover landmines: A dangerous job

Deployment at the border to Mexico?

Thomas Gebauer from the Medico International NGO, one of the co-initiators of the Ottawa Convention, also doubts the Pentagon's figures on modern mines' safety. He says that in practice, the error quota has always stood at at least 1%. However, he does acknowledge the weapon's military usefulness. 

Gebauer believes three motives might have driven the decision: firstly the control and monitoring of territory, and restricting people or soldiers' movements. Here, he sees a potential political usage, especially for politicians focused on improved border security or control. 

"We fear that weapons like these might be used at borders by the US, for instance at Mexico's, to limit people's movement," Gebauer tells DW. 

Watch video 03:31

Clearing the landmines of eastern Ukraine

He also cites the protection of US bases and facilities around the world, after repeated attacks and unrest at military and diplomatic facilities. 

Finally, Gebauer points to economic considerations, saying arms manufacturers have invested a lot in modern landmine technologies. Couple this with new technologies that aren't ready to roll out in the field yet — like sonic, laser or electronic weaponry — and perhaps the military is left with landmines as a stopgap measure.

Will others follow the US?

Gebauer is not particularly concerned about a domino effect after the US' latest decision, pointing out that Washington never signed up to the Ottawa Convention in full. He doesn't see any sign of a changing tide in Europe, for instance.

Handicap International sees the matter similarly, but Eva Maria Fischer warns that other non-signatories to Ottawa may point to Washington as their reason for continuing to deploy anti-personnel mines.

  • A sign with babed wire warning against landmines

    The long legacy of land mines

    No safety in numbers

    There is no exact information on how many land mines contaminate the ground, but the number is estimated to be in the tens of millions. Lingering long after the guns of war fall silent, they hold hostage life and land. There are currently 162 parties to the 1997 Ottawa Treaty, which aims to prohibit the "use, stockpiling, production and transfer" of anti-personnel mines. 

  • A giant contraption that looks like a dandelion seed

    The long legacy of land mines

    The future of mine clearing?

    It not only looks like a dandelion seed, but is equally powered by the follies of the wind. Called a "Mine Kafon" or "mine exploder", it is the brainchild of Afghani Massoud Hassani. His invention of 175 circular plastic plates attached to bamboo poles, is inexpensive to make and is wind-powered. The height and weight of an average man, it is designed to blow across landscapes detonating mines.

  • An explosion on a field

    The long legacy of land mines

    A product in evolution

    Inspired by Hassani's childhood experience of making wind-powered toys, the Mine Kafon has, with the help of the Dutch Ministry of Defence, undergone significant prototyping and testing. An R&D team is now honing the design to make it safe and suitable for all terrains. "Mine Kafon is not only an anti-land mine device; it opens a discussion of global awareness" - Massoud Hassani

  • Two men with a drone

    The long legacy of land mines

    From the top down

    The designer is also working on the Mine Kafron Drone, which can detect the hidden weapons using sensors and grab them with a retractable arm before taking them to a safe place for detonation. Massoud Hassani says the invention, which is still in the optimization stage, is safer, faster and infinitely less expensive than existing technologies, and could result in a mine-free world in ten years.

  • A rat on a lead. Nose to the sky

    The long legacy of land mines

    A nose for danger

    Belgian NGO APOPO breeds mine detection rats that are deployed to sniff out the deadly devices in various countries around the world. The animals, which have an extremely strong sense of smell, are trained to detect TNT, thereby speeding up mine clearance efforts and allowing communities to reclaim and resuse their land. The NGO says no rats have died as a result of their work.

  • A dog in front of mines

    The long legacy of land mines

    Sniffing out the past

    Another animal used to clear mines is man's best friend. After months of training, they too are able to detect the scent of explosives. The Marshall Legacy Institute launched its dog program in 1999. Since then the animals have searched almost 11,000 acres of contaminated land. It now has more than 900 canines working in 24 countries around the world.

  • Aardvark mine clearer

    The long legacy of land mines

    Armed for ancient conflict

    It looks like a combination between a tank and a combine harvester, and that's not far off in terms of purpose. This Aardvark mine clearence machine is equipped with 72 chains that hit the ground, exploding mines on contact, without damaging either the vehicle or the driver. The machine clears everything in its path and can cover an area equivalent to four football fields per day.

  • land mines up close

    The long legacy of land mines

    Long-lasting dangers

    Once buried, land mines can remain active for more than 50 years, not only posing physical threats to those who come into contact with them, but also hampering the repatriation of refugees and displaced people, and slowing the process of development and reconstruction in post-conflict years.

  • Rows of prosthetic legs and feet

    The long legacy of land mines

    Life-changing injuries

    With only 11 countries - including China and Russia - that continue to produce land mines, huge progress has been made since the adoption of the Ottowa Treaty. But there are still challenges ahead, for as long as they remain in the ground, they will kill, maim, and cause disfigurement. Almost always to civilians during peace time.


DW recommends

The long legacy of land mines

Despite efforts to universally ban land mines, they lie hidden in more than 50 countries. One wrong step can result in blindness, loss of limb or life. On Mine Awareness Day, DW looks at how they be removed. (04.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Landmines and mortars kill and maim children in Afghanistan  

Clearing the landmines of eastern Ukraine  

Related content

USA, Washington: Trump hält State of the Union Rede im Capitol

US President Donald Trump hails 'the great American comeback' 05.02.2020

In Trump's State of the Union address covering a wide range of his policies - topped off at times with spectacle reminiscent of his reality TV background - he celebrated America's booming economy.

Symbolbild Landminen Landminenkonferenz Minenfeld Bosien

US lifts restrictions on 'smart' landmines 01.02.2020

The Trump administration lifted restrictions on the deployment of "smart" anti-personnel landmines. Traditional landmines are notorious for injuring civilians, including children, years after conflicts have ended.

USA, Washington: Trump hält State of the Union Rede im Capitol

State of the Union: Donald Trump heralds America's 'blazing' future 05.02.2020

The president painted a rosy picture of the US economy and global role. He appeared to snub a top Democrat, though he lavished praise on his international guest, Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Advertisement