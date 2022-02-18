Why does water have a different temperature to its surroundings?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Just Ask! This week's question for Tomorrow Today comes from Fred Nabbimba in Kampala, Uganda.
Northeastern Syria is experiencing its worst drought in nearly 70 years, with rising temperatures and erratic weather exacerbated by tensions with Turkey.
Kashmir's subzero temperatures in winter and a dearth of electricity are a painful mixture for locals. With a vast capacity to produce hydropower, why is so little electricity available?
Shifting seasons, burning forests and cities so loud they're making us sick and harming birds. We look at three environmental problems and how they can be solved.
Forests, soils and oceans are the unsung heroes of our climate, storing the greenhouse gases that cause global heating. But they could perform even better with a little help.
