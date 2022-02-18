 Why does water have a different temperature from its surroundings? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 25.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tomorrow Today

Why does water have a different temperature from its surroundings?

This week's question for Tomorrow Today comes from Fred Nabbimba in Kampala, Uganda.

Watch video 03:03

More in the Media Center

structure of the DNA double helix animation, DNA molecular and biologigical footage concept

Ancestral research using DNA 18.02.2022

Datensicherung / NDR Wie können Zeugnisse der Vergangenheit für kommende Generationen bewahrt werden?

Underground archive: Treasures of the past 18.02.2022

AppleÄôs new line of laptops have done away with many of the communications ports and leave only one type, USB type C standard for attaching external devices. Critics have argued it is too soon and that the single port type solution is much less practical than for consumers. Apple stock climbed by almost 1 per cent after news a tax settlement might be agreed upon with Irish authorities. Warsaw, Poland December 19, 2016. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

How long can data be stored? 18.02.2022

Projekt Zukunft | Datensicherung

Tomorrow Today - The Science Show 18.02.2022

More from Tomorrow Today

Eisschollen in Norwegen

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 25.02.2022

Manganknollen / GEOMAR Am Boden der Tiefsee liegen verborgene Schätze: Manganknollen. Sie könnten wertvolle Metalle liefern, um Batterien, E-Autos oder Solarpanele zu bestücken. Doch sie zu ernten, würde das Ökosystem der Tiefsee zerstören. Was macht diese Klumpen so wertvoll? Und sollten wir sie an die Oberfläche befördern?

Manganese nodules - deep sea treasure trove 25.02.2022

Combining vegetable cultivation with fish farming? A model for the future?

Aquaponics: seafood and vegetables in harmony 25.02.2022

Eisschollen, Packeisgrenze, Arktischer Ozean, Spitzbergen, Norwegen, Europa

Full speed ahead through the Northeast Passage 25.02.2022

Read also

Fotografin: Daniela Sala Alle Rechte der DW eingeräumt (I confirm that the selected pictures can be used for all DW layout channels.)*** Ayed Sarir village, Tabqa, NE Syria. Ahmad Mahmoud Alahri (62) had 8,000 olive, lemons and fruit trees, together with his brother: in the past few years he lost over 6,000 of them. He estimated that half were lost due to Daesh destruction, and half just in the past year, due to droughts. Although his land is few kilometers from Tabqa dam lake (the biggest water reservoir in NES) the level of the lake got so low that pumps that used to serve the nearby villages and lands can no longer operate.

Conflict and climate change drive water crisis in Syria 13.12.2021

Northeastern Syria is experiencing its worst drought in nearly 70 years, with rising temperatures and erratic weather exacerbated by tensions with Turkey.

ARCHIV 2018 *** Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a function to inaugurate the Kishanganga hydropower station in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Modi inaugurated remotely a controversial hydroelectric power project built in the Gurez Valley, just a few hundred meters (yards) from the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Why is India-administered Kashmir facing a power shortage? 28.12.2021

Kashmir's subzero temperatures in winter and a dearth of electricity are a painful mixture for locals. With a vast capacity to produce hydropower, why is so little electricity available?

View on Avenue des Champs Elysees from Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France

Three workable solutions to environmental problems 17.02.2022

Shifting seasons, burning forests and cities so loud they're making us sick and harming birds. We look at three environmental problems and how they can be solved.

Baumstamm

Carbon sinks: How nature helps fight climate change 25.11.2021

Forests, soils and oceans are the unsung heroes of our climate, storing the greenhouse gases that cause global heating. But they could perform even better with a little help.