Why does Israel play in European football leagues?

Clashes in Amsterdam following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv demonstrate Israeli football's unique position. Here's what you need to know.

Where exactly is Israel?

Israel is a nation in the Levant, the Mediterranean region connecting Africa to Asia. Just like the neighboring nations of Lebanon, Syria and Jordan and parts of Egypt, it's geographically in the Middle East.

Shouldn't Israeli teams play in Asian competitions then?

The state of Israel was founded in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust and World War II. The Israeli Football Association (IFA) was founded in the same year. The IFA emerged from the Football Association of Palestine, where both Arab and Jewish clubs were represented under the British mandate. In 1956, the IFA joined the Asian football confederation (AFC) – a logical decision, at least geographically.

Israel proved largely successful at the Asian Cup, finishing second in 1956 and 1960 and winning the tournament as hosts in 1964. Israel were meant to host the 1972 edition as well, but had to withdraw.

Why is Israel in UEFA?

Since joining the AFC in 1956, countries from the Arab and Muslim world frequently refused to play against Israel. Turkey, Indonesia and Sudan all refused to play Israel in qualifiers for the 1958 World Cup. In 1974, Israel was expelled from the AFC via a resolution put forward by Kuwait. Seventeen member states voted for it, with 13 against, and six abstaining.

Israel's national football team was cast into exile, and could only participate in FIFA competitions — or with special allowance — in qualifying tournaments at other continental confederations. From 1976 to 1994, Israeli club teams participated in the Intertoto Cup, a European summer competition financed by the betting industry.

In 1991, UEFA allowed the Israeli national team to compete under the European association's umbrella. From 1992 on, Israeli clubs also played in UEFA competitions. By 1994, UEFA had made Israel a full member, instead of just an associate member.

What about in other sports?

Similarly to football, Israeli athletes initially participated in Asian competitions. Israeli athletes won 53 medals – 18 of them gold – from 1954 to 1974 at the Asian Games. In 1962, hosts Indonesia refused to allow Israel to compete, arguing this would damage its relationship with Arab states. In 1978, Israel was finally barred from the Asian Games.

Israeli athletes wave their flag as they are introduced at the Paris 2024 Olympics Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Israel doesn't just take part in European competitions in football. In sports like basketball, handball, athletics and swimming, Israel is a member of European associations. Calls to expel Israel for political reasons from global associations or to boycott them from participating in major sporting events have grown of late.

This much was made clear ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, as well as by the Palestinian football association's attempt to suspend Israel from FIFA. Athletes and teams have also continued to decline to play against Israel.

This article was translated from German.