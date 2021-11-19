 Why does Deutsche Welle list its program times in UTC? | Deutsche Welle radio programming in several languages | DW | 19.11.2021

Radio

Why does Deutsche Welle list its program times in UTC?

DW is an international broadcaster with programs available in many time zones of the world. DW can only express clear broadcast times with the help of this standard.

Like most international stations that broadcast radio or television programs in foreign countries, Deutsche Welle provide broadcasting times in UTC (also known as GMT or world time). Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), and world time all describe the same thing—namely a worldwide standard time used for orientation.
The link below provides information about the world’s time zones and a world time table, where you can see how much time you need to add or subtract from UTC/GMT/world time to know when a program will be broadcast in your local time.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

