 Why do people stop growing? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 30.04.2021

Tomorrow Today

Why do people stop growing?

Our viewer question this week comes from Tabea Conrad in Berlin. She wants to know why people stop growing when they become adults?

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 05.11.2021

Tiere werden gern als therapeutische Helfer eingesetzt. Aber es gibt auch Kritik.

Animal-assisted psychotherapy 29.10.2021

Abstract neon circles, computer generated. 3d rendering of futuristic shining backdrop

Why is sound slower than light? 29.10.2021

You know you make me wanna shout! model released Symbolfoto PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDGLimagesx Panthermedia14709789

Personal analysis via voice 29.10.2021

Für den 16. April 2009 ist der Start der europäischen Astronomie-Doppelmission Herschel/Planck mit einer Ariane 5 in Kourou (Französisch Guyana) geplant, die letzte Cornerstone-Mission des Horizont 2000-Programms, das die Europäische Weltraumorganisation ESA im Jahr 1984 veröffentlicht hat. Herschel wird das erste Weltraumobservatorium sein, das den kompletten Wellenlängenbereich des Fernen Infrarot (FIR) bis zum Sub-Millimeter-Bereich (60 - 670 Mikrometer) abdeckt. Nach dem Start wird das Observatorium 1,5 Millionen Kilometer von der Erde entfernt in einem Orbit um den zweiten Lagrange-Punkt (L2, ein Punkt etwa 1,5 Millionen Kilometer außerhalb der Erdumlaufbahn, an dem sich die Gravitationskräfte von Erde und Sonne aufheben) des Erde-Sonne Systems platziert. Dieser Ort ist besonders geeignet, da dort die Störungen durch die Infrarot-Strahlung der Sonne und der Erde minimal sind.

Is there water in outer space, and could we use it? 05.11.2021

Zellkulturen zu züchten, ist schon auf der Erde schwer. Das Ganze im Weltraum? Quasi Kamikaze. Doch genau das haben zwei Forscher vor. Sie wollen damit das Leben in der Schwerelosigkeit erkunden – und möglicherweise das Leben auf der Erde schon heute verbessern.

Preparing space experiments 05.11.2021

Am 31. Oktober 2021 fliegt der deutsche ESA-Astronaut Matthias Maurer zum ersten Mal zur Internationalen Raumstation ISS. 6 Monate wird er dort leben, 400 Kilometer über der Erde schwebend. Wir haben ihn auf ein letztes digitales Gespräch vor der Schwerelosigkeit getroffen.

DW talks with German astronaut Matthias Maurer 05.11.2021

Screenshot Projekt Zukunft | Weltall im Wandel Schon immer haben Forscher ihren Blick in die Sterne gerichtet. Die Frage, was sie da oben am Himmel hält und wie das Universum beschaffen ist, wurde im Laufe der Jahrtausende recht unterschiedlich beantwortet

The changing view of the universe 05.11.2021

ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Eine Studentin sitzt am 10.06.2013 auf ihrem Bett in einer Wohnung in Berlin und lernt. Viele Studenten bleiben bei den Eltern. Der Wunsch nach finanzieller Sicherheit, aber auch Bequemlichkeit lassen junge Erwachsene den Auzug aus dem Hotel Mama hinauszögern. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa (zu dpa-KORR Generation Nesthocker: Studenten gefällt es im «Hotel Mama» vom 25.10.2013) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

COVID-19 means disruption, change for new set of 'boomerang kids' 07.11.2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many young people to move back in with their parents. Their lives have been turned upside down, and they've had to come to grips with feelings of failure and guilt.

FILE - In this May 7, 2011 file photo, 7-year-old child bride sits in the back of a truck as she waits for the rest of her family members after being wed, at Biaora, about 135 kilometers from Bhopal, India. India's top court has ruled that having sexual intercourse with a wife younger than 18 is rape, a decision that activists say is an important step toward ending child marriages. The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, that sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 18 is rape. Human rights of a girl child are very much alive and kicking whether she is married or not and deserve recognition and acceptance, said Justices Madan Lokur and Deepak Gupta. (AP Photo/Prakash Hatvalne, File) |

COVID: India sees a surge in underage marriages 22.06.2021

Many people in India have lost their jobs and life savings during the pandemic. This has forced parents to marry off their daughters at an early age to reduce the financial burden.

25.09.2018, Jemen, Sanaa: Einwohner von Sanaa erhalten Lebensmittel in einem Lebensmittel-Verteilzentrum. Für die UN spielt sich im Jemen «die schlimmste humanitäre Krise der Welt» ab. 22 Millionen Menschen - drei Viertel der Bevölkerung - sind auf humanitäre Hilfe angewiesen. Foto: Mohammed Mohammed/XinHua/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

COVID fueled hunger in 2020: UN report 12.07.2021

The economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are linked to one of the sharpest increases in hunger in decades, a UN annual report found.

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2007 file photo, British singer Amy Winehouse poses for photographs after being interviewed by The Associated Press at a studio in north London. The family of Amy Winehouse has criticized a documentary about the late singer that is due to have its premiere at next month's Cannes Film Festival.A statement issued Sunday, April 26, 2015 by family spokesman Chris Goodman said director Asif Kapadia's Amy is misleading and contains some basic untruths. The statement said the film suggested family members did too little to help the singer, who died in July 2011, aged 27, after battling drug and alcohol abuse. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

The legendary voice and life of Amy Winehouse 22.07.2021

The London singer's voice and style were inimitable, and her music changed the shape of British pop. Ten years after her death at 27, what has been learned about her life and why it ended?