Why do cattle roam the streets of Nigeria's crowded cities?

Fanny Facsar in Abuja, Nigera
October 31, 2024

Nigeria is home to around 20 million cows, most of which are owned by nomadic Fulani herders. But urban development, climate change and violence in rural areas are making it increasingly difficult for them to find enough grazing land.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mSqr
