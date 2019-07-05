 Why did US declare an anti-Iran militant group terrorist? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 05.07.2019

Asia

Why did US declare an anti-Iran militant group terrorist?

In a surprising move, the Trump administration designated Jaish al-Adl, a Pakistan-based anti-Iran militant group, as a global terrorist organization. What could be the regional implications of such a move? DW analyzes.

Iranian soldiers kidnapped by Jaish al-Adl

Pakistan-based militant group Jaish al-Adl, or the Army of Justice, has been involved in a number of deadly attacks on Iranian soldiers and installations in the past few years, including the February suicide attack that killed 27 Iranian security forces along the Iran-Pakistan border.

Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni militant group, which is fighting against what it says is discrimination against Sunni Muslims and ethnic Baluch in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Read more: Iran border guards killed by Sunni militants on Pakistan border

The region is known as home to drug smugglers, as well as Sunni militants, both of whom regularly clash with Iranian security forces.

Iran shares a 1,000-kilometer-long border with Pakistan. Ties between the two countries have been tense over Islamabad's alleged support to anti-Shiite militant groups operating from its soil and its closeness to Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Jaish al-Adl's militant activities have been a bone of contention between the two neighbors for many years. In November last year, Iran's Interior Minister Abdelreza Rahmani-Fazli warned Pakistan that Iranian forces could launch military operations inside Pakistani territory if Islamabad didn't act against the group.

Read more: Unhappy neighbors - Afghanistan, India, Iran wary of Pakistan's 'jihadist support'

'A signal to Iran'

Experts say it is surprising that the US, which has ratcheted up pressure on Iran over the Islamic country's nuclear program, chose to classify Jaish al-Adl as a terrorist organization, as the group is clearly anti-Shiite and anti-Iran.

US-Iran tensions on a new high

It is unclear why US President Donald Trump decided to proscribe the outfit. Nonetheless, security analysts say it is a positive move.

"It is a good sign that the Trump administration is not leaving any impression that it is promoting or tolerating any terrorist group, including those who seek to destabilize Iran," Fatemeh Aman from the Atlantic Council, a US-based international affairs think tank, told DW.

Experts also point out that the decision to declare Jaish al-Adl a terrorist group could be seen as a signal to Tehran from Washington that the US was ready to make concessions to the Iranian regime.

But Aman is of the view that the designation move could have been more effective if supported by other US actions. "Just targeting anti-Iran groups won't be helpful; the US needs to ensure Iran that it is not seeking regime change in the country," the analyst underlined.

Pakistan appeasement?

The US also declared the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) a terrorist group. The organization is active in Pakistan's western Baluchistan province, and claims to be fighting for the rights of the ethnic Baluch people. Unlike Jaish al-Adl, the BLA has been intensely targeted by the Pakistani military, hence the US decision against the BLA was hailed by Pakistani authorities.

"Jaish al-Adl is clearly a terrorist group, based on its tactics and targets. This is a simple case of the US government giving the group the terrorist designation it deserves. Unlike the case of the BLA, which the US likely designated now because of a desire to ease tensions with Pakistan and China, this can simply be read as a US decision to designate a group that should have gotten the terror label years ago. I don't think there are necessarily any ulterior motives in this case, and we shouldn't necessarily read too much into the timing," Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, told DW.

Read more: China consulate attack: Why Pakistan's Baloch separatists are against Beijing

Dangerous gasoline smuggling on the Iran-Pakistan border

Kugelman believes that the US move against Jaish al-Adl could put more pressure on Islamabad to take action against the group. "The designation may aggravate Iran-Pakistan ties at a moment when Islamabad is trying to maintain a neutral position in the sharpening Saudi-Iranian rivalry," the expert said.

A number of Pakistan-based armed groups have been declared terrorist by Washington since the September 11, 2001, attacks, but US officials have complained that Islamabad has not acted against them.

Read more: What is Pakistan's militancy issue all about?

Afghan peace process

Some reports claim that the banning of Jaish al-Adl probably has more to do with the Afghan peace process than the conflict in the Persian Gulf.

"Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni-Salafist outfit that can potentially provide recruits to 'Islamic State' (IS) in the Iran-Pakistan border region," a Pakistani intelligence official told DW on condition of anonymity. "Since the beginning of the Afghan peace process, there has been an understanding between all stakeholders that IS can pose a common threat to everyone. Thus, the move against Jaish al-Adl is mutually agreed upon," the official added.

The move against Jaish al-Adl and the BLA comes just weeks before Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington, where he would meet President Trump on July 22. Experts say that Pakistan's role in the Afghan conflict and Washington's ongoing negotiations with the Taliban would be high on the agenda, although Islamabad's stance on the conflict with Iran could also be discussed.

Read more: Can Pakistan's Imran Khan reset ties with Iran?

  • Jalaluddin Haqqani (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Remnants of the Afghan war against Soviets

    The Haqqani Network was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In 1995, the Haqqani Network allied with the Taliban and the two groups captured the Afghan capital Kabul in 1996. In 2012, the US designated the group a terrorist organization. On September 4, 2018, the Taliban announced that Jalaluddin passed away after a long illness.

  • Madrassa Jamia (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    An Islamist ideologue

    Jalaluddin Haqqani was born in 1939 in the Afghan province Paktia. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was founded in 1947 by the father of one of Pakistan's most prominent religious leaders, Maulana Sami ul Haq. Darul Uloom Haqqania is known for its alleged ties with the Taliban and other extremist groups.

  • Taliban Führer Jalaluddin Haqqani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Jalaluddin Haqqani as Taliban minister

    Jalaluddin was made minister for Afghan tribal affairs under the Taliban rule. He remained in the post until the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. After the Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Jalaluddin was considered the most influential militant figure in Afghanistan. Jalaluddin also had close links with the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

  • Afghanistan Taliban (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Where is the Haqqani Network based?

    Security experts say the command center of the group is based in Miranshah city of Pakistan's North Waziristan region along the Afghan border. US and Afghan officials claim the Haqqani Network is backed by the Pakistani military, a charge denied by Pakistani authorities. Washington says the group's fighters launch attacks on foreign and local troops and civilians inside Afghanistan.

  • Sirajuddin Haqqani Anführer des Haqqani Terrornetzwerkes in Pakistan (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    The Haqqani heir

    It is believed that Jalaluddin Haqqani died in 2015, but his group denied those reports at the time. The network is now headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Jalaluddin's son. Sirajuddin is also the deputy chief of the Taliban.

  • Superteaser NO FLASH Pakistan Terror Jalaluddin Hakkani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani?

    Although there isn't much credible information available about Sirajuddin Haqqani, security experts say he spent his childhood in the Pakistani city of Miranshah. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, situated in Peshawar's suburbs. Sirajuddin is believed to be an expert on military affairs. Some analysts say Sirajuddin's views are more hard line than his father's.

  • Anis Haqqani Mitglied des Haqqani Netzwerks (picture-alliance/AP Photo/National Directorate of Security)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Anas Haqqani's death sentence

    One of Jalaluddin's sons is Anas Haqqani, whose mother hailed from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in the custody of the Afghan government and is facing the death penalty. The Haqqani Network has warned Kabul of dire consequences if Afghan authorities hang Anas Haqqani.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    How big is the Haqqani Network?

    Research institutes and Afghan affairs experts say the group has between three and ten thousand fighters. The network allegedly receives most of its funding from the Gulf countries. The Haqqani Network is also involved in kidnappings and extortion through which it funds its operations.

  • Afghanistan Osama Bin Laden und Ayman al-Zawahiri (picture-alliance/dpa/Ausaf Newspaper)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Ties with other militant groups

    The Haqqanis have close relations with other regional and international terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba and Central Asian Islamist groups. Jalauddin Haqqani was not only close to bin Laden, but also had ties with al Qaeda's current chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

    Author: Atif Baloch


Iran Bazar in Teheran

Iranians 'stuck in a vicious cycle' over US tensions 05.07.2019

Tensions are running high in the Persian Gulf after Iran warned that it will increase its enrichment of uranium to "any amount that we want," starting on Sunday. Many in Iran feel conflicted about the current situation.

Pakistani foreign minister: 'Islamabad wants reduction in US-Iran tensions' 25.06.2019

In an interview with DW, Pakistani Foreign Miniser Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that his country is concerned about the rising US-Iran tensions in the Persian Gulf. He also spoke about the measures Pakistan has taken to avoid a global terror financing blacklist.

Iran 2010 Bau Atomkraftwerk in Bushehr

Iran violates nuclear deal — what comes next? 03.07.2019

Although Iran has increased its uranium stockpile, experts say Tehran is still a long way from a nuclear weapon. However, more uranium enrichment risks EU and UN sanctions, and renewed tension between Iran and the world.

