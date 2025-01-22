Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have sacked coach Nuri Sahin. The club is now looking for their eighth coach in the last 10 years.

Why did Nuri Sahin struggle at Borussia Dortmund?

The short answer is because he didn't win enough games, which is ultimately the metric by which all first-team head coaches are measured in professional football.

In his 27 games in charge, Sahin won only one more (12) than he lost (11). Dortmund are 10th in the Bundesliga, seven points off a Champions League spot. Their 25 points from 18 games is their lowest haul at this point since Jürgen Klopp's final season 10 years ago.

Ultimately, Sahin lost his job because of his form in 2025. In 11 days, Borussia Dortmund lost four games, shipping 11 goals. That run included a really disappointing loss to Holstein Kiel, the team in last place in the Bundesliga and with the smallest budget, and a decisive Champions League defeat to Bologna in which Dortmund, who led at halftime, conceded twice in 90 seconds.

Sahin was unlucky with injuries, but the performances of his team were troubling and in that sense his departure is not a surprise.

Why did they hire Sahin in the first place?

Despite having just two years of first-team coaching experience in Turkey, Sahin was chosen largely because of the work he did as a part of Dortmund's coaching staff during their European run last season and because the departing Edin Terzic reportedly recommended him.

His appointment also had echoes of Dortmund's unbreakable obsession with its past. This club loves those with a past and Sahin is a local boy, who went through the academy to play for the first team. A bit like the Terzic appointment, Dortmund appear to once again have been seduced by the idea that one of their own could lead the club to glory.

That obviously hasn't happened, but Dortmund must now consider what profile of head coach makes sense for this team at this time.

Was Sahin the only problem at Dortmund?

In the 10 years since Klopp left, Nuri Sahin is the seventh coach Borussia Dortmund have hoped would reignite the club. He's also the fourth coach of the last eight to leave after just half a season in charge. Clearly, something isn't working.

That much change has made it hard for the club to find consistency. Combined with last season's heartbreaking final-day Bundesliga title loss and the defeat in the Champions League final, the club have struggled to shake off tough disappointments.

Some feel Sahin is the fall-guy for a club whose structures have grown old. There are also questions about player quality, recruitment and squad balance. The club's reputation as one that develops some of the best players in Europe is fading, as has the attacking, thrilling style of play that was once always associated with Dortmund and the famous Westfalenstadion. The recent Rheinmetall sponsorship also frustrated the club's fanbase. In short, a club that believes itself to be different is in danger of becoming just another team.

What happens now?

Borussia Dortmund have said Mike Tullberg, the club's U19 coach, will take over for the home game against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Sky Sports in Germany have said that former Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag is the favorite to replace Sahin. Ten Hag would be the club's third Dutchman in charge, after Bert van Marwijk (2004-2006) and Peter Bosz (2017), and knows Germany from his time in charge of Bayern Munich's second team back in 2015. Another former Bundesliga player and coach reportedly in with a chance is Niko Kovac.

Whoever the new coach is will need to do what so many before them have not, which is to deliver more than a short-term boost. Dortmund are seeking a sustained effort, one that establishes a clear playing style and ends in tangible victory.

Beyond that, sporting CEO Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl will have to navigate a bumpy road ahead. Both were keen on Sahin, and it not working hasn't helped. Furthermore, with long-standing club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke heading off this summer, the next six months are so decisive for Borussia Dortmund.

