Why did Afghan Taliban sour on Pakistan?

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has drastically altered the relationship with its partners in Pakistan, with Kabul refusing to submit to Islamabad.

The relationship between Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani government has been growing more and more strained since the fall of Kabul in August 2021.

Many experts explain the current tensions with the increase in cross-border terrorism originating from Afghanistan.

But Islamabad's actions have also embittered the Taliban regime — last year, Islamabad enforced trade restrictions on the neighboring country, expelled 500,000 undocumented Afghan migrants through a crackdown, and implemented stricter visa policies at border crossings.

Last month, Pakistan launched rare airstrikes inside Afghanistan targeting suspected hideouts of Pakistani militant groups, killing eight people and prompting Afghan forces to return fire on the border.

Pakistani-Afghan tensions rise over border attacks To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

From hope to friction

Pakistan had hoped to capitalize on its history of cooperation with the extremist faction after the takeover, Naad-e-Ali Sulehria, a South Asia Fellow PoliTact think-tank in Washington DC, told DW.

Specifically, Islamabad expected the Taliban to move against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other Pakistani militant groups, and "disrupt their sanctuaries on Afghan soil," according to the analyst.

But those hopes evaporated within the first 12 months of the Taliban rule in Kabul.

Instead, Pakistan experienced a surge in terrorism as the Taliban return to power emboldened and empowered the TTP.

A report by the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies reveals a staggering 56% increase in fatalities from militant attacks in 2023 compared to 2022, with over 1,500 casualties, including over 500 security personnel.

Pakistan faces surge in militant violence To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Just this week, two police officers were killed and six injured in two separate attacks in two volatile districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Why has Pakistan backed the Taliban?

Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban has been a complex and often contradictory one, with shifts motivated by historical events and strategic calculations.

The two countries have cultural ties, but have also been long been at loggerheads over the Durand Line, the 2,640-kilometer (1,640-mile) border drawn by the British in 1893.

The line divided Pashtun tribal lands, eventually fueling the concept of "Pashtunistan," an independent state incorporating Pashtun areas on both sides of the border. While the state never came to pass, the dispute continues to simmer to this day.

On the other hand, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 saw Islamabad forge close ties with Muslim extremists across the border.

"Fearing Soviet influence, Pakistan became a key conduit for Western aid to the Afghan Mujahideen, a collection of rebel groups fighting against the Soviets," said Ubaidullah Khilji, an Afghan history researcher currently based in Islamabad.

Following the Soviet withdrawal, Afghanistan become embroiled in a civil war which usher in a new Islamist faction — the Taliban. Pakistan, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, recognized the Taliban regime in 1996, providing them with significant military support and resources.

The Taliban regime collapsed in late 2001, after the US and its allies occupied the country in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.

However, some members of the group found refuge inside Pakistan, particularly in bordering regions. And while Islamabad cooperated with the US after 9/11, it's widely acknowledged that some senior elements provided clandestine support for the Taliban, proving crucial for their survival and eventual return to power in August 2021.

Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions uproot family To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The Taliban used Pakistan as a safe haven to support its insurgency in Afghanistan, while Pakistan saw us as a way to counter Indian influence in Afghanistan," explained a Taliban official in Kabul's Education Ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity. "It was a relationship of mutual convenience."

New era in Kabul

The Taliban's return to power has dramatically altered the dynamic. No longer reliant on Pakistan, the Taliban are now "asserting its independence and refusing to see themselves as subordinate to Pakistan or obliged to comply with its demands," according to Adam Weinstein, deputy director of the Quincy Institute's Middle East program.

While acknowledging Pakistan's past assistance, Taliban leaders decry harassment, detentions, and handovers of Taliban leaders to the US as evidence of Pakistan's duplicity.

Also, the shared ideological, historical, and cultural bonds between the Taliban and the TTP create a complex situation for the Taliban administration.

Who are ISIS-K, the group that hit Russia? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Cracking down on the TTP, as demanded by Pakistan, could trigger a backlash within the Taliban itself," the Taliban official said, "potentially leading to defections to the so called "Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K)," a rival extremist group already fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Taliban want new allies

While ties with Pakistan are cooling, the Taliban administration is forging new partnerships.

Western powers remain hesitant, but other players such as China, Russia, Iran, India, and some Central Asian states are cautiously engaging with the regime.

PoliTact Fellow Sulehria points out that the Taliban administration generates significant revenue from foreign investments, particularly from China, in the exploitation of its abundant mineral resources.

"They are shifting towards Iran for international trade access, indicating a diversification of partnerships," Sulehria told DW.

While none of the new connection are strong enough to replace the one with partners in Islamabad, the Taliban are also capable of tapping into international humanitarian aid for self-reliance, and taking advantage of the word's desire for stability.

"Afghanistan's neighboring countries and the international community provide both direct and indirect support to the Taliban through trade, aid, and diplomatic channels," Adam Weinstein of the Quincy Institute told DW.

"This stems from the reality that the Taliban control the territory, and the world fears the potential alternatives: civil war, a stronger ISKP, and overall instability."

Edited by: Darko Janjevic