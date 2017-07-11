 Why cricket in Pakistan is infused with religion and nationalism | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 29.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Why cricket in Pakistan is infused with religion and nationalism

Cricket in Pakistan has become all about politics and religion, with narratives like "avenging" the "mistreatment" of Muslims by defeating India, or "teaching a lesson" to New Zealand for walking away from a match.

Cricket is as popular in Pakistan as football in England or Brazil

Cricket is as popular in Pakistan as football in Europe or Latin America

Soon after Pakistan defeated India in a T20 Cricket World Cup match on Sunday, the South Asian country's interior minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, said the win was the "victory of Islam."

"Muslims all over the world are rejoicing," the minister said in a video message on Twitter.

It was the first time Pakistan dominated India in a World Cup match. Celebrations were naturally in order, with people across the country taking to the streets, chanting patriotic slogans, dancing and waving national flags.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been acrimonious since the two countries gained independence from British rule in 1947. They have fought three full-fledged wars, and they continue to accuse each other of interfering in the disputed Kashmir region, which they both claim in its entirety but rule in part.

The geopolitical hostility has spilled over into sports, especially cricket, which is the most popular sport in both India and Pakistan. After India's defeat on Sunday, Pakistani social media was inundated with anti-India posts, memes, and comments.

Nationalism meets Islamism

In the past, the India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry was punctuated with nationalistic sentiment, and more recently, religion has also started playing a big part.

Watch video 01:18

Islamist protesters Pakistan call for release of party leader

Many Pakistanis believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is curbing the rights of Indian Muslims.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly dubbed the Modi government a "fascist regime," accusing it of unleashing violence on Muslims, not only in India-administered Kashmir, but in other parts of the country as well.

Experts say Interior Minister Ahmad's "victory of Islam" statement should be viewed in the same light, as it implied that Pakistan "avenged" the "Indian atrocities" against Muslims.

"It was a reckless comment," Nadeem Farooq Paracha, a renowned Pakistani social critic and journalist, told DW.

"Many Pakistani politicians tend to bring Islam into everything. Those in power, who are failing to do what they were elected to do, do it more often. Islam is their last resort," he added.

Islamization of cricket

Until the 1990s, most Pakistani cricketers kept their faith away from their profession. Many of them were clean-shaven, and some, like Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who won the cricket World Cup in 1992, were British educated.

In the past two decades, many Pakistani cricketers joined the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary group that has millions of followers in the country.

Khan, who was once known for his "playboy" image in the UK, is now a conservative politician, who believes that the Western cultural influence is corrupting young Pakistanis.

Many cricketers now use religious terminology in their press conferences, and some even prostrate on field after a victory.

Pakistani social media users lauded batsman Mohammad Rizwan for offering an on-field prayer during the India-Pakistan match.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Yunis got so carried away with the gesture that he told a Pakistani news channel that watching Rizwan offering "namaz" (the Muslim prayer) "in front of Hindus was very special to him."

Younis later apologized for his comments: "In the heat of the moment, I said something I did not mean."

But Qaiser Iqbal, a 39-year-old Karachi-based supporter of Khan, said that "praying during a match gives a psychological boost to players."

"They feel satisfied that they did their best, and now it is up to God to help them," he told DW.

Zahida Nazar, a Lahore-based banker, said that Muslims believe God helps the faithful through hard times. 

"But I think hard work is also needed to win a game," she added.

But what has prompted Pakistani cricketers to become overly religious on and off field?

"There hasn't been much research on this topic, but few academics and journalists have tried to understand the phenomenon," Farooq Sulehria, a researcher and journalist, told DW.

"We must understand that cricketers are part of society, and Islam has become the 'monoculture' in Pakistan. Cricketers, film stars and other celebrities simply jump on the bandwagon," he added. 

According to Paracha, the Islamization of cricket in Pakistan started in the early 2000s when the Tablighi Jamaat movement managed to recruit some leading cricket players as its members.

"The team had performed badly in the 2003 World Cup, and the squad was already under scrutiny for being match-fixers. This served a signal for repenting and redemption. Exhibition of religiosity peaked between 2003 and 2007," Paracha explained.

Watch video 04:48

Meet Pakistan's first female cricket umpire

Cricket as a social distraction 

Sociologists say that ruling classes all over the world use sports as a distraction from real political issues.

In Pakistan, cricket serves the same purpose. During cricket tournaments, people tend to forget about misgovernance and staggering inflation and take refuge in nationalism.

"Cricket has become increasingly associated with politics in India and Pakistan," Paracha underlined.

Sulehria is of the view that sports could also play a positive role. "If you look at the situation in Afghanistan, cricket has become a symbol of resistance against the Taliban. But in India and Pakistan, the ruling classes are using cricket to distract people from their oppressive measures."

Pakistan is currently facing one of the worst economic crises in its history. Khan has been strongly criticized for rising inflation and the depreciating currency value. Yet, cricket provides his government a chance to "unify" the country.

"Khan has definitely benefited from the infusion of nationalism and cricket, but his popularity is declining. It can't save him for long," according to Sulehria.

Khan, who entered politics after retiring from professional cricket in 1992, has been considered by experts as one of the biggest beneficiaries of widespread depoliticization in Pakistan.

Before emerging as an important political player in the country, Khan was hailed as a "messiah" who won the country its first World Cup.

His supporters believe that if he could "miraculously" deliver the sport's most-prestigious trophy to Pakistan, he could also "fix" the country's myriad problems.

"I think Imran Khan can rid the country of corruption. He can make Pakistan strong, like he did with his World Cup-winning cricket team. But he needs a better team in governance," Lahore-based banker Nazar said.

Analysts say that cricket is responsible for "depoliticizing" Pakistanis, who believe in simple solutions to complex problems.

Analyst Paracha agrees: "Cricket in India and Pakistan has become a political tool; it's not just another sport anymore."

  • Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    Affluent upbringing

    Imran Khan was born in Lahore in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. Khan grew up with his four sisters in a relatively affluent part of the city. He received a privileged education, first in his hometown and then in Worcester, England. It was there that Khan's love and talent for the game of cricket became evident. In 1972, he enrolled at Oxford University to study politics and economics.

  • Imran Khan playing cricket (Getty Images)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    Pakistan cricket's blue-eyed boy

    Khan played cricket throughout his time in England and after returning to his native Pakistan in 1976, he quickly became a regular in the national team. By 1982, he was awarded the captain's armband. Khan enjoyed an illustrious career and was regarded by many as one of the best all-rounders in the world.

  • Imran Khan lifts 1992 Cricket World Cup (Getty Images/AFP/S. Dupont)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    World champion

    The ultimate high point of Khan's sporting career saw him captain Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. As if his popularity couldn't get any bigger back home, Khan even took the winning wicket in the final against England.

  • Just Married - Jemima Goldsmith marries Imran Khan (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    From playboy to (thrice) married man

    Khan enjoyed hedonistic bachelor life and was a regular fixture on London's nightlife scene. However, in 1995, at age 42, he finally tied the knot to 21-year-old Jemima Goldsmith. During their nine-year marriage, the famous couple provided plenty of fodder for the British and Pakistani tabloids. Despite separating in 2004, Goldsmith has remained a vocal supporter of Khan's politics.

  • Ex-Cricket-Star Imran Khan campaigns ahead of the 1997 election (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    Khan enters politics

    Khan wasted little time after retiring from cricket in 1994. Just two years later he entered Pakistani politics and founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. However, his popularity was slow to carry over from cricket into politics. In the 1997 general elections, his PTI party failed to win a single seat.

  • Imran Khan at a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan (AP)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    Political activist

    Khan remained active in politics over the next decades. In 1999, he supported General Pervez Musharraf's military coup, only to later turn against Musharraf ahead of the 2007 presidential election. Khan was subsequently placed under house arrest and even spent a few days in prison. However, his supporter base continued to grow, and by 2013 he became a key candidate in the general elections.

  • Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate the PTI's regional victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arab)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    2013: Khan's political breakthrough

    The PTI made substantial gains in the 2013 election, claiming 30 parliamentary seats and finishing second behind the Pakistan Muslim League. The party became the main opposition in the key provinces of Punjab and Sindh. However, its greatest feat was winning its first province in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

  • Imran Khan at a political rally (Getty Images)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    "Taliban Khan"

    Khan has often been the butt of jokes for his pacifist stance towards terrorism in the region. He earned the moniker "Taliban Khan" for claiming that the only way to achieve peace with the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan was through negotiation. Khan was also a vocal critic of US drones strikes on Pakistan and has promised to disengage Pakistan from America's conflicts in the Middle East.

  • Imran Khan's marriage to Bushra Manika (PIT)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    Two more marriages

    Since his divorce from Goldsmith in 2004, Khan has remarried twice. In January 2015, Khan announced his marriage to British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khanm although just 10 months later the couple said they were filing for divorce. In February 2018, Khan married his third wife, Bushra Manika (pictured front row, second from the left), whom he describes as his spiritual adviser.

  • Imran Khan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    Making waves in 2018

    By 2018, Khan's PTI were among the favorites going into the general election. Campaigning on a populist platform, Khan pledged to break away from Pakistan's corrupt legacy. His plans include a poverty reduction program similar to that seen in China. This would see the establishment of an "Islamic welfare state," the creation of 10 million jobs and construction of 5 million homes for the poor.

  • Imran Khan supporters celebrate PTI's election victory (Getty Images/A.Ali)

    Who is Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister?

    Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Khan completed his journey from all-star cricketer to political leader on July 26, 2018. With most votes counted, the PTI is expected win up to 119 seats in Pakistan's 272-seat parliament. "I started this struggle 22 years ago and today I have been given a chance to fulfill what I dreamed for the country," Khan said in a televised speech. "We will run Pakistan like it's never been run before."

    Author: David Martin


Advertisement