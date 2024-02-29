  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warFarmer protests
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Why companies struggle with repackaging and recycling

Steven Beardsley
February 29, 2024

Everyone wants the thing inside. But the packaging that carries our everyday products — diapers, foods, toiletries and countless other objects — has taken on new importance as companies try to clean up their act.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cvhx
Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

Stills aus MADE in Germany

Cleaning up steel production

Steel is our most important metal – and we're set to use a lot more of it. But it needs cleaning up.
BusinessSeptember 30, 202207:56 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany 14.06.2022

Energy from the sea

The ocean is full of useful energy. But so far there are only a few wave power plants in operation.
BusinessJune 14, 202205:35 min
DW Made in Germany Vorschaubilder - Nachhaltigkeit

What is truly sustainable?

"Sustainable" has become a relative term. How do you define what is actually "sustainable"?
BusinessMarch 1, 202202:38 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

A firefighter extinguishes the fire in a burning car in a parking lot

Fact check: Myths about electric vehicles busted

Some people still hesitate to buy electric cars. We take a look at the five most popular myths about EVs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202308:21 min
A hand holds a sieve filled with microplastic particles taken from the ocean

Can the problem of plastic pollution ever be solved?

Microplastic particles are a threat to the environment and human health. The problem: nobody can agree on a solution.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 18, 202302:40 min
A person walks on the cracked dry lake bottom in Uruguay

25% of the world's people face water stress: WRI report

A new report says a quarter of the world's population can't meet the demand for drinking, agriculture and industry.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 202302:23 min
Show more