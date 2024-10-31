Why cattle roam the streets of Nigeria's crowded cities

CrimeNigeriaWhy cattle roam the streets of Nigeria's crowded citiesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeNigeriaFanny Facsar in Abuja, Nigera10/31/2024October 31, 2024Nigeria is home to 20 some million cows, most of which are owned by nomadic Fulani herders. But urban development, climate change and violence in rural areas are making it increasingly difficult for them to find enough grazing land.https://p.dw.com/p/4mSqrAdvertisement