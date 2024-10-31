  1. Skip to content
Why cattle roam the streets of Nigeria's crowded cities

Fanny Facsar in Abuja, Nigera
October 31, 2024

Nigeria is home to 20 some million cows, most of which are owned by nomadic Fulani herders. But urban development, climate change and violence in rural areas are making it increasingly difficult for them to find enough grazing land.

