 Why building costs explode in Germany′s culture sector | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 16.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Why building costs explode in Germany's culture sector

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall, the opera house in Cologne and Bonn's Beethovenhalle — prestigious projects often face exploding building costs and scandals. What is the problem?

construction site Berlin Pergamon museum (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

It could have been perfect — just in time for the Beethoven 2020 Jubilee Year, renovations of Bonn's Beethovenhalle (concert hall) were supposed to have been completed, making it the main venue for the celebrations.

Work on the landmarked post-war building that contains a vessel with soil from composer Ludwig van Beethoven's grave in its foundation stone started in 2016. It was scheduled to take two years, and cost €60 million ($67 million). Four years later, the estimated cost has skyrocketed to €166 million and completion has been postponed until 2024.

That's a problem and a burden for public coffers as well as the cultural scene. The Beethoven Orchestra, for instance, has been playing to audiences at various venues, including an indoor campground, an office building and the chancellor's Bonn residence.

Read more7 surprising things about Beethoven

Asbestos and other unforeseen issues

How can a publicly financed restoration get so out of hand? Several factors have contributed to the problem, said Lutz Leide, head of Bonn's municipal building management, listing underground hollows discovered during the renovations, as well as alleged WWII bombs and asbestos.

Asked by a Bonn citizens' group in December 2019 whether renovation of the Beethovenhalle might be finished in time for the 200th anniversary of the composer's death in 2027, city manager Wolfgang Fuchs merely said, "I can no longer guarantee a thing."

construction site Beethovenhalle Bonn (picture alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

An eyesore in Bonn: the construction site of Beethovenhalle

Takes longer, costs more

How can there be such massive problems in a country like Germany, famous for its engineering achievements, thriftiness and punctuality? The "expensive bottomless pit," as the German Taxpayers association (BdSt) labeled the Beethovenhalle fiasco, is by no means an exception.

Almost one out of two of the 34 current federal construction projects, including many in the culture sector, face delays. In about 40% of the cases, costs have increased — sometimes considerably. Renovation of the Berlin State Library cost 12% more than expected; basic renovation of the Berlin Pergamon Museum was up by 84%. "If almost every second federal building project goes beyond the time and cost limits, something is going terribly wrong," the BdSt wrote in its most recent latest black book on the wasting of public funds.

'Think before building'

The problems can be traced back to the very beginning — to the planning phase, said Wesko Rohde. No one checks in advance what is needed, the chairman of the board of the German Theater Technology Society (DTHG) pointed out. "Instead, regulations are ticked off on a long agenda list, and they do not always necessarily have anything to do with the building to be renovated." Rohde has seen the renovation of more than one theater take far too long and end up being far too costly. "In most cases, the politicians specify the cost of the building project," he noted, and then everyone scrambles to try to meet the target.

Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg (picture alliance/ImageBROKER/S. Kuttig)

Building costs skyrocketed at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg

It comes as no surprise that exploding costs are the result.

In the case of the Elbphilharmonie concert hall, the Hamburg Senate and the city's parliament submitted comprehensive requests for changes shortly before the contract was signed. They wanted a bigger box office area, an additional concert hall and a cafeteria. The requests came in too late and had to be implemented during construction.

The rest is history, and listed among the international top ten of price explosions for major projects that include the Scottish Parliament Building, the Opera House in Sydney and the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Estimated at €77 million, building the Elphi, as the Hamburgers call the concert hall building, ultimately cost more than €850 million —more than eleven times the sum planned.

The Taxpayers' Association advocates thinking in advance and demands thorough economic feasibility studies.

Politicians often have their hearts set on an expensive new building even if renovating or renting existing buildings would be more economical, the BdSt argues. Then, the alternatives are disregarded or deliberately presented as less favorable "so that in the end the politically desired result is achieved."

In Berlin, the cost of building the future Museum der Moderne had already doubled to €450 million before the ground-breaking ceremony. There are plenty of guidelines for realistic planning, the BdSt says — but they are simply ignored by those responsible for the construction.

opera house cologne construction site (picture alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

Never-ending story: restoration of the Cologne opera house

It pays to be realistic

The city of Frankfurt ordered a feasibility study for its planned theater restructuring to determine how much restoration, partial restoration and new buildings would cost, coming up with more than €800 million for each solution. There was an outcry, DTHG's Rohde recalls, adding that one should not forget that the city's theater venues employ 1,200 people.

It's annoying when people only look at costs when discussing exploding construction costs, Rohde, a consultant for theater renovation projects, told DW. You need to look at the location, the people who work there and the people who use it, he argues. What are their requirements, what should the venue look like in 30 years, what role should it play then? Rohde is convinced that answering these questions would save costs. In order to establish standards, the DTHG trade association has published renovation guidelines for theater buildings.

Rohde uses Building Information Modeling (BIM) to visualize and check construction projects — this saves costs, too, he says. According to the Taxpayers' Association, the BIM planning method should have been standard practice for a long time; instead, it is "in its infancy." Other countries are much further advanced. Since 2016, national construction projects in Britain are planned according to the BIM, which is expected to cut costs by 20%.

Lack of expert planning

Public construction in Germany faces yet another problem, and that is the procedure of assigning construction projects. Constructors must award the contract to the bidder with the lowest offer. It does not require a high level of expertise to realize that such an approach can lead to additional costs. Often companies who won the contract drop out when faced with delays on the construction site, necessitating a new tender.

The city of Cologne also faces a disastrous situation in renovating its opera and theater buildings. Renovation work has been going on for eight years, and at an estimated €840 million, it has become the city's most expensive culture project. Here, too, there was a lack of expert planning. What turned out to be an unsound building forced the architects to re-plan during construction. In addition, several companies involved did a shoddy job, including the installation of new technology and sealing the roof. That construction site even attracted the attention of a New York Times reporter who expressed surprise at the blatant miscalculation in planning in a country that thrives on its reputation for efficiency and engineering.

  • Construction site at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Construction at the Pergamon Museum

    Since fall 2014, the Pergamon Hall with its famous antique frieze has no longer been open to the public. During tours of the construction site on the first weekend of May, however, visitors can catch a glimpse of the renovations in the island's most famous museum. The construction work should be completed by 2025 at the latest.

  • Pergamon Museum, Berlin (picture-alliance/360-Berlin/J. Knappe)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Antique splendour in the Pergamon Museum

    Despite the ongoing restoration, visitors can still see the blue Ishtar Gate (above), a Processional Way from Babylon, and the famous market gate of Miletus. They are among the highlights along with the Pergamon Altar. The Pergamon Museum was the last of the five exhibition houses to be built. Its impressive exhibits make it the most visited museum in Berlin.

  • Pergamon Exhibit (asisi)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Pergamon in 360 degrees

    Nevertheless, visitors to Berlin do not have to forgo seeing the famous Pergamon Altar. Since November 2018, the artist Yadegar Asisi has been presenting a huge panorama picture in a temporary exhibition building opposite the Bode Museum that stages the city of Pergamon with its altar in Roman times around 129 AD.

  • James Simon Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    A monumental waterfront visitor center

    On July 12, 2019, the new James Simon Gallery by star architect David Chipperfield will open. It is planned to be the central reception building for all five exhibition halls. With its enclosure based on classical architectural elements, it will blend seamlessly into the ensemble of Berlin's Museum Island.

  • Berlin James-Simon-Galerie (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    All services centered in one building

    In the new reception building there will be a ticket sales area, a cloakroom, a café and a museum shop, as well as rooms for lectures and special exhibitions. An underground passage, called the Archaeological Promenade, will lead visitors to the exhibition halls. The new building was named after James Simon, a formerly very important patron of the Berlin art collections.

  • Schlüsselübergabe für die James-Simon-Galerie (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Lecture hall

    The auditorium of the James Simon Gallery offers space for around 300 guests. Architect Chipperfield has had it inserted under the sloping staircase. As with his other buildings, the clear form and pure material dominate. The acoustic ceiling in the lecture hall is made of dark brown walnut wood. The walls are made of exposed concrete.

  • Berlin Museumsinsel (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Settnik)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    A master plan for the Museum Island

    The James Simon Gallery was built as part of a master plan to renovate and modernize the Museum Island. With the new central visitor center and the Archaeological Promenade, the individual museums are to grow together to form a common complex.

  • Altes Museum, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Woodhouse)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Unique museum landscape

    The Altes Museum (Old Museum) is the founding building of the famous museum complex on the Spree Island. In 1830 it was the first public museum to be opened in Prussia. It was followed by the Neues Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie, the Bode-Museum and lastly, in 1930, the Pergamon Museum. Since 1999, the entire complex has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.  

  • Berlin - Altes Museum - Rotunde (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Link)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    The Pantheon in Berlin

    The Altes Museum (Old Museum) houses statues, weapons, gold and silver jewellery of the Greeks, Etruscans and Romans. It does not only show ancient treasures, but with its columns and splendid halls it is also reminiscent of the epoch. The heart of the building is the rotunda, which is designed according to the model of the ancient Pantheon in Rome.

  • Das Neue Museum in Berlin - Büste der Nofretete. (picture-alliance/U. Baumgarten)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    The star of the Museum Island

    The five museums were largely destroyed during the Second World War. The Neues Museum, which remained in ruins for a long time, was hit particularly hard. It remained closed to visitors until 2009. It presents exhibits from prehistory and early history as well as the Middle Ages. One exhibit is particularly famous: the bust of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

  • Neues Museum, Museumsinsel, Berlin, Deutschland, Europa (picture-alliance/imagebroker/S. Kuttig)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    A temple dedicated to art

    The Old National Gallery, a replica of Greek temple, looks particularly sublime. In front the equestrian statue of the Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm IV, who made the first sketches for the building's design. The museum shows paintings and sculptures from Goethe's time of Weimar Classicism to realism. The masterpieces include works by Caspar David Friedrich, Claude Monet and Auguste Renoir.

  • Deutschland Berlin Bode-Museum an der Spree (picture-alliance/ZB/K. Schindler)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Neo-baroque on the Spree island

    The neo-baroque Bode Museum, which rises like a moated castle on the tip of the Museum Island, is frequently photographed. It houses, among other things, Byzantine art, sculptures and paintings from the 13th to 18th centuries as well as a coin collection. All the artistic styles of a given period are displayed here together. The museum thus follows the concept of its founder, Wilhelm von Bode.

  • Berlin: Museum Island on the Spree with Bodemuseum and the television tower (picture-alliance/C. Reister)

    Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

    Museum Island: UNESCO World Heritage Site

    Today the collections unite 6000 years of human history. This earned Berlin's Museum Island the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999. With 2.3 million visitors annually, the Museum Island is a tourist highlight in Berlin. A stroll across the Museum Island is definitely worthwhile - even before the reopening of the Pergamon Museum in 2025.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


DW recommends

Berlin breaks ground on a new museum for 20th-century art

Despite controversy over its high price tag and unpopular design, the construction of Berlin's new Museum of Modern Art has begun. Set to open in 2026, it aims to put Berlin back on the map as the art hub it once was. (03.12.2019)  

Happy birthday, 'Elphi'!

The Elbphilharmonie concert house opened on January 11, 2017. Since then tourists and locals have been enjoying the sounds and views of Hamburg's latest landmark. (11.01.2018)  

Beethoven: Celebrated across the globe

In 2020, the world will be celebrating the famous classical music composer, Ludwig van Beethoven, with exciting projects and orchestras big and small. (17.12.2019)  

7 surprising things about Beethoven

Why do thousands of people in Japan sing "Ode to Joy" every year? And with what words did Beethoven say farewell on his deathbed? Even Beethoven experts may raise an eyebrow at some of these fun facts. (19.12.2019)  

Berlin's Pergamon Museum will spend next eight years without its famous altar

A costly and lengthy renovation project in Berlin's most visited museum has turned into another construction nightmare. The monumental Pergamon Altar will move into a temporary exhibition in the meantime. (10.11.2016)  

Opinion: The Shame of Berlin. Why can't the city build an airport?

Berlin's unfinished airport just started adding a new terminal, even though the original structure is still not open. Despite a major test run of systems in the first building DW's Henrik Böhme just isn't convinced. (31.07.2019)  

Could Paris' Notre Dame really collapse?

Following the fire that damaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in 2019, reconstruction is a major challenge, Barbara Schock-Werner, architect and former master builder at Cologne Cathedral, told DW. (13.01.2020)  

Conductor Paavo Järvi: 'Beethoven is no fake star'

Paavo Järvi, one of the world's most sought-after conductors, will again perform all nine Beethoven symphonies in 2020, the composer's anniversary year. In a DW interview, he explains why Beethoven remains so relevant. (15.01.2020)  

Welcome to Berlin's Museum Island

Berlin’s Museum Island is one of the most important complexes in the world. And it's always under construction. Now there is a topping-out ceremony at the Pergamon museum. A tour of the old, converted and new buildings. (02.05.2019)  

Advertisement

Film

Team for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood photographed in front of a Golden Globes backdrop (AFP/F. J. Brown)

Netflix was the main loser of the Golden Globes

It wasn't the films with the most nominations that came out on top but instead, two outliers. Can the 2020 Golden Globes be seen as a commentary on the future of the art of filmmaking?  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

A Cheer for Humboldt!

German historian Andrea Wulf is THE expert on Alexander von Humboldt. Our conversation with her was like a homage to the great adventurer and polymath!  

Music

Chicago Konzert Billie Eilish (picture-alliance/AP Images/Invision/R. Grabowski)

Billie Eilish's James Bond song and its iconic predecessors

The 18-year-old star becomes the youngest musician to create a James Bond theme song. DW looks back at some of the most famous 007 songs — certainly just as impactful as any shaken-not-stirred martini.  

Arts

John Baldessari (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Wabitsch)

US conceptual artist John Baldessari dies

The influential contemporary artist was one of the leading figures of the Conceptualism movement. John Baldessari, who humorously defied established definitions of art, has died at the age of 88.  

Digital Culture

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (picture-alliance/TT/J. Gow)

What Germans googled the most in 2019

Germans once again turned to Google to answer their burning questions in 2019. Here are some of the top internet searches across categories including political news, deaths, "what is," "how to" and personalities.  