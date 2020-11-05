Why Berlin's Tegel Airport was so innovative — and now outdated

Tegel Airport has been close to the Berliners' heartright from the start. Shortly after the Soviet blockade of West Berlin in 1948, the French occupying troops built an airfield in the north-western part of the city to support the Allies in the Berlin Airlift. The temporary solution remained, providing an important hub allowing West Berliners to leave the city. This became all the more necessary when the Berlin Wall was erected in 1961.

With the growing number of passengers and flights, Tegel was expanded.

The construction of the new main building for the Berlin Tegel "Otto Lilienthal" Airport began in 1970. At the topping out ceremony, all guests were given hexagonal glasses — a reference to the unusual shape of the main terminal building, which opened on November 1, 1974. The successful concept of an airport without a central transit zone allowed Gerkan, Marg & Partners (gmp) to break through on an international level.

With the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, air traffic to Berlin and Tegel increased again massively, and a new, larger airport was necessary. While Tegel was set to close in 2012, the completion of the new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) was infamously delayed several times.

In 2019, 24 million passengers traveled through Berlin-Tegel Airport, which was originally planned for some two million passengers a year.

Tegel Airport's iconic shape can be seen from above

On October 31, 2020, the new "Willy Brandt" BER airport finally opened after all. After Tegel closes on November 8, only helicopters of the German armed forces will keep flying from the military part of the airfield, until probably 2029.

Deutsche Welle interviewed the Tegel architects, Meinhard von Gerkan and Volkwin Marg, in June 2020.

DW: How do you feel about Berlin Tegel Airport finally closing on November 8?

Volkwin Marg: It's a farewell that we've been expecting for a long time, as the new Berlin airport was supposed to be ready in 2012. Still it's a farewell tainted with a bit of sadness. Tegel was a witness of a time when infrastructures aimed to serve the people.

Reminiscing in their own building: Meinhard von Gerkan and Volkwin Marg

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Tegel Airport had already been bursting at the seams for a long time. Nevertheless, it was valued and loved by passengers: You could quickly reach the baggage carousel or head straight to the exit after getting off the plane, and from there it was only a short-distance walk to the taxi stand or the bus stop. Why didn't your concept of short distances in airports catch on elsewhere afterwards?

Meinhard von Gerkan: The top priority for us was to build an airport with short distances, a clear orientation, and a quick connection to the city of Berlin and all facilities within the airport. The passenger was the criterion for a good functioning of the airport.

Nowadays almost every new airport is a shopping center, with T-shirts, cocktail bars and liquor stores. The planes happen to be somewhere there too. It's just the opposite of what we were aiming for. A shopping center with airplane connections is primarily unpleasant for passengers.

Volkwin Marg: But you can live with that in some way. Now on top of that, there is also increasing terrorism and security problems. Almost all airports in the world have controls, barriers, baggage checks and other lengthy security measures in place, so the way from the entrance of the airport to the plane seat has become, so to speak, a path of suffering that every passenger must endure.

Closing after 46 years

These two phenomena explain why our airport concept is no longer suitable today. Tegel is an airport with decentralized check-ins, which means that you could go directly to your departure counter within the ring, and that's also where you checked in. Thirty meters further you went straight onto the plane. Of course, this decentralization means that control personnel must be multiplied, as you need staff at every entrance point.

The construction of the Tegel airport building, with its triangular and hexagonal shape, made the gmp architect office famous. You've since designed numerous renowned construction projects in Germany and abroad. Why does Tegel remain so close to your heart?

Volkwin Marg: It was absolutely sensational that we got the commission back then! Our architecture office didn't even exist. There were two of us. Such an office wouldn't even be invited to take part in such a competition today.

Tegel is, so to speak, our firstborn of the major projects. And anything you do on a large scale for the first time your in life remains a strong memory. Even if you're in your mid-80s.

We were 20 at the time, and of course we look back on it with a bit of nostalgia, but also with some degree of pride, because how many other architects have seen their buildings listed as monuments during their lifetime? We are thrilled that this happened to Tegel. The Senate didn't decide this just for fun, but rather because they noticed that Berliners think it's good. And the fact that the airport was also celebrated at the time we designed it and that it was seen as the future of flying also boosted our reputation worldwide, of course, and that helped us expand our activities abroad to a large extent.

Tegel was built in just four years

You've already mentioned the changed requirements for the construction and architecture of airports. What would you plan differently if you were to build an airport in an international metropolis today?

Meinhard von Gerkan: Our society changed when markets were totally liberalized. Gas stations no longer just sell gasoline, they sell everything. The same thing happened to train stations. In the past you could only buy food for your trip and newspapers there. Airports used to have their costs covered by passengers' tickets. And an airport was seen as a public facility at the time, just like a train station.

Airports today don't dare raise their landing fees, knowing that their international competitors' income is based on retail space. Sometimes that makes up 50 to 60% of their revenues.

We built Tegel back then for two million passengers, with an eye on doubling that to five million. Today we know that this is no longer a reality. In other words, a future airport must be designed as a process for growth, which gives you a completely different pattern.

The second thing is that if we accept that terrorists and criminals carry out their attacks in precisely such places, there is no way around centralized security. Tegel's decentralized concept no longer works under those circumstances.

A bittersweet farewell from the airport Gerkan and Marg built decades ago

The coronavirus crisis will certainly change things in terms of security, too. And third, if our society does not change and allows consumption everywhere, even in places where there is no city at all — in contrast to our European city centers with all their liveliness — then we will not be able to prevent retail at the airport.

If it were up to you to decide, what would you do with the old building after Tegel airport closes?

gmp architect Volkwin Marg

Volkwin Marg: It is very important to us that this building remains public, for instance as a school, or research facilities, for exhibitions and many other events for the people of Berlin. The city of Berlin will decide in the near future.

The challenge now is that the use envisaged here cannot be airport-related, but something the building was never designed for. This change has to be made so skillfully that this facility's identity does not become unrecognizable, which is a true conflict of objectives. We are very keen on finding a good solution.

You two have known each other for a very long time, and you still work together. How did you do it?

Volkwin Marg: Our firm, our group of architects has been in existence for over 55 years. We met as students more than 60 years ago. Since then, we have continuously launched projects. We also had losses, but we never lamented. Not even about the new airport that we were also involved in at the beginning.

Meinhard von Gerkan: From day one, we have shared an office. Just occasionally, we'd be working in different places. We also share a workspace in several of our offices in China because it's so practical — you hear everything you don't want to know.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Berlin Tegel TXL "To Otto-Lilienthal Airport please," isn't something a Berliner would ever say. That might be its official name since 1988, but it's simply known as Tegel, after the district it's located in. For 46 years it was Berlin's gateway to the world. As the capital's new airport, BER, finally opens after an 8-year delay, the reliable but chronically congested airport in Berlin's north has served its time.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Tegel's heart is a hexagon Tegel is considered an icon of airport architecture. Designed in 1965 by the then still unknown architects Gerkan, Marg & Partners (gmp), it was designed for maximum service. In order to enable fast, orderly handling, they arranged the gates around a hexagon. The hexagon became the trademark of Tegel, which was soon considered the most modern airport in the world.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Clear alignment Passing through the main hall with its few stores was quick. From here the passengers were distributed to the gates which were located in a hexagon. With exactly two possibilities: To the left or to the right. Getting lost was impossible. Over the years, four more terminals were added to cope with the increasing number of passengers. But to no avail: Tegel was still bursting at the seams.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Number four in Germany Tegel was needed and intensively used as an international airport. After Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf, Tegel rose to become the fourth most important airport in Germany. It was designed to handle around three million passengers a year. In the end it handled 24 million. Queuing for check-in or for baggage collection became the norm. Service? Not really!

Goodbye Tegel Airport! How it all started Without the Cold War, Tegel would probably not exist. During the Soviet blockade of West Berlin in 1948-49, the Allies supplied the population via an airlift. This soldier celebrates the 100,000th flight. The airports Tempelhof and Gatow were soon no longer sufficient. Thus, starting in August 1948, another runway was built in the French sector of Tegel — in just 90 days. Tegel was born.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Tegel: the gateway to the western world On January 2, 1960, Tegel began service. In order to fly to West Berlin, flights had to pass over former East Germany. Air corridors were set up specifically for this purpose. A gateway to the world opened up for West Berliners. New York, Paris and London were suddenly very close. On June 30, 1967, flight attendants of the French airline Air France already welcomed the 25 millionth passenger.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Special status During the division of Germany, only airlines of the Western Allied occupying powers were allowed to fly to and from West Berlin. This special status did not end until German reunification in 1990, when Deutsche Lufthansa was also able to fly to Berlin for the first time. Another historic moment.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Unforgettable moments I In addition to the civilian flights, there were also military planes that kept landing there too, but exclusively for state guests and members of the federal government. The visit of the 35th American President John F. Kennedy in June 1963 remains legendary. He was welcomed by the people of Berlin with indescribable jubilation and conquered their hearts with his statement: "Ich bin ein Berliner."

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Unforgettable moments II When state guests such as British Queen Elizabeth II arrived, protocol was essential. Red carpet, a Bundeswehr guard of honor and a 21-shot salute. The Queen was often a guest in Tegel. She visited Berlin seven times; her last state visit was in 2015. Her son Charles, her grandchildren William and Harry and Princess Diana also made their way across the red carpet here.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Unforgettable moments III All of Germany watched the return of the German national soccer team in 2014 after its World Cup victory in Brazil. Fans thronged to the visitors' terrace. The team's arriving plane was greeted by the airport fire department with water fountains — and of course the red carpet was rolled out for the national team too.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! TXL Nostalgia Tegel was greatly criticized — too full, too loud, too unfriendly, no subway connection and similar complaints. Nevertheless in a 2017 referendum, a majority of Berliners voted to continue operating the airport alongside the new BER. Without success. BER opens and Tegel closes, that's the deal. But the Berliners will keep the memory of TXL alive.

Goodbye Tegel Airport! Tegel is dead, long live Tegel! A new era will begin for Tegel in November 2020. It has nothing to do with flying. There are other plans for the airport site, which is only a 30-minute drive away from the city center. A residential area for 10,000 people is to be built here, along with a research and industrial park and a university campus. The future in Tegel can now begin. Author: Anne Termèche



Interview: Gönna Ketels/Klaudia Prevezanos, translated by Dagmar Breitenbach and Elizabeth Grenier