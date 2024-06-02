  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas conflictWar in UkraineExtreme weather
Cars and TransportationGlobal issues

Why are women more likely to die in car crashes?

February 6, 2024

Crash test dummies have helped make vehicles safer – but mainly for men. Male-centric dummies are still the norm. That’s left women more likely to be injured or die in car accidents. What’s being done to change that?

https://p.dw.com/p/4c6ZM
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

REV 05

Mazda's plug-in hybrid: The MX-30 R-EV

REV tests Mazda's MX-30 R-EV. The crossover SUV fits a rotary engine under the hood of an EV.
Cars and TransportationJanuary 31, 202408:12 min
Wie KI Mobilität verändert

Artificial intelligence conquers the car

From production to autonomous driving, AI is playing an increasingly important role in all aspects of cars.
Cars and TransportationDecember 6, 202308:16 min
DW Made in Germany | Future Trucks

Quiet trucks: with battery or hydrogen?

Trucks are supposed to get cleaner. But what's better: battery-power or hydrogen?
Cars and TransportationNovember 22, 202308:02 min
Show more