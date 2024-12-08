Why are thousands of Georgians protesting day after day?

There's no end in sight to Georgia's anti-government demonstrations. Protesters say they are fighting not just for their European future, but also against Russian influence.

Day after day, night after night, protesters carrying Georgian and EU flags have gathered in the streets of the capital, Tbilisi, and across the country. For more than a week, freezing temperatures and violent police crackdowns have not deterred thousands from demonstrating against a disputed election and government decision to shelve EU accession talks.

Protesters have two main demands: a fresh election after the contested October 26 parliamentary vote, and a return to the European path enshrined in their country's constitution. The ruling party, Georgian Dream, has accused the opposition of "staging the Maidan Revolution" — a reference to Ukraine's 2014 uprising against its pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych — with the help of "foreign patrons."

The announcement by the Moscow-aligned government in late November that it planned to suspend EU accession talks until 2028 and reject further EU funding sparked a public outrage. Most demonstrators believe Russia — Georgia's neighbor to the north — is pulling the strings behind the scenes.

"We have been striving to become part of the EU since our independence," Giorgi, a university professor who did not want to give DW his full name for safety reasons, told DW while protesting at in front of parliament in Tbilisi on Friday. "They are not going to admit they are Russian puppets, like Belarus. But we see that they are stopping our European future. It is not just suspension; it is termination."

The ruling party has fiercely denied pro-Russian sympathies, positioning itself as the only party that could save Georgians from another war amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, there is global confrontation; either you are on one side of the barricades or another — there is no middle ground," said Giorgi. "Russian influence in Georgia is strengthening. If the government is confronting Europe, it means they are on the Russian side."

Georgian Dream's election campaign was built on an appeal to the European aspirations of most Georgians, who have consistently showed their support for the European path in opinion polls. But after securing its grip on power amid the contested election in October, the party's abrupt foreign policy U-turn away from the West came as a shock to many.

"If the government wants Russia for us, why do they want Europe and the US for their children, where they study and live?" Iva, an actor whose theater is now on strike, told DW. "For them, it is easier to be corrupt and make money with Russia and spend that money in Europe."

'Ruling party has captured every state institution'

Following the election on October 26, Georgia's Election Commission declared Georgian Dream's victory with 54% of the votes. Pro-EU President Salome Zourabichvili, opposition parties and civil society groups accused the government of election rigging.

The ruling party claimed the election was clean, but some local and international observers have documented numerous election irregularities.

Zviad, a protester who has questioned the legitimacy of the results, told DW at a protest that he demanded a rerun of the election.

"I've seen how the ruling party observers were pressuring people at the polling stations to vote for the Georgian Dream. I documented it, and it's not just me. The ruling party has captured every state institution — parliament, courts and the election commission," he said.

Recent peaceful protests have seen police hunting down protesters, detaining them and beating them up. Georgia's rights ombudsman, Levan Ioseliani, has described police actions as "brutality" and "torture."

Data Kharaishvili, a literary translator and pro-EU demonstrator, told DW that he was severely beaten up by the police when he was "hanging around" at a rally this week.

"Police have no red lines. They are violent to stop people from participating in the rallies. And to show — that's what happens to you if you protest," he said.

Prime minister claims opposition to blame for violence

According to the latest estimates by advocacy group Transparency International, about 400 people have been detained during the protests. More than 300 have been injured, among them several journalists.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has accused opposition leaders of orchestrating the violence, blaming them for the injuries. He also praised the police for "successfully neutralizing the protesters' capacity for violence," adding that officers had come under attack from protesters throwing stones and fireworks.

"We have won an important battle against liberal fascism in our country," he told journalists, echoing rhetoric used by the Kremlin against its political opponents.

Translator Data Kharaishvili was injured in the protests Image: Maria Katamadze/DW

Despite sustaining injuries to his eye, a broken nose and a concussion, Kharaishvili said he will be back on the streets once he fully recovers.

"I am fighting for democracy and human rights in my country. We are descending to the bottom of the ocean. We will be like Belarus. There is no way back; they cannot stop us," he said.

Many demonstrators at Parliament Square on Friday see the current constitutional crisis as a now-or-never moment. The government has shown no sign of backing down, with both sides now seemingly intent on waiting to see who gives up first.

"How long can it go on? We can stand here for two weeks, for three weeks, but what could we do next? I am afraid that our protest will eventually die down," said Anna, one of the protesters.

Most demonstrators DW spoke with said they wanted "a peaceful compromise." A minority, however, painted a rather darker picture of the future: "Revolution."

Edited by: Matt Pearson