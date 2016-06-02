Why are there so few UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Africa?

This year, eight mosques in northern Ivory Coast and Ivindo National Park in Gabon have landed one of the coveted places on UNESCO's World Heritage List. In addition to the two sites in Africa, the responsible committee at its 44th session in the Chinese port city of Fuzhou named 16 candidates from Europe and another 16 from other world regions as new World Heritage Sites.

The geographic imbalance in UNESCO's awarding of titles is not new. Almost half of the 1154 UNESCO World Heritage Sites are in Europe, fewer than 100 in Africa. Kenyan George Abungu has a simple explanation for this: "The process is too Eurocentric."

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Danube Limes, Germany, Austria, Slovakia The Danube Limes, as part of the border of the ancient Roman Empire, has also been designated as a new World Heritage Site. The Lower Germanic Limes along the Rhine had previously been included in the World Heritage list. In Germany the Danube Limes extends over Regensburg to Passau. The ancient border stretched from Great Britain to North Africa.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Ivindo National Park, Gabon Situated on the equator in northern Gabon, the largely pristine site encompasses an area of almost 300,000 hectares crossed by a network of picturesque blackwater rivers. It features rapids and waterfalls bordered by intact rainforest, which make for a landscape of great aesthetic value. The site's aquatic habitats harbor endemic freshwater fish species.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list The Porticoes of Bologna, Italy The serial property comprises 12 component parts consisting of ensembles of porticoes and their surrounding built areas, located within the Municipality of Bologna, with some elements dating back to the 12th century. These portico ensembles are considered to be the most representative among city's porticoes, which cover a total stretch of 62 km (38.5 miles).

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Petroglyphs of Lake Onega and the White Sea, Russian Federation Located in the Republic of Karelia in the Russian Federation, the site contains 4,500 petroglyphs carved in the rocks during the Neolithic period, dated 6,000-7,000 years ago. It is one of the largest such sites in Europe. The rock art depictions represent birds, animals, half-human and half-animal figures, as well as geometric shapes that may be symbols for the moon and the sun.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list The works of Joze Plecnik in Ljubljana, Slovenia Joze Plecnik's architectural works, built in Ljubljana between World War I and World War II, present an example of a human-centered urban design that changed the identity of the city following the dissolution of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. With his profoundly human vision of the city, the architect contributed to transforming a provincial city into the symbolic capital of the people of Slovenia.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Sudanese style mosques on the Ivory Coast Between the 17th and 19th centuries, traders from Sudan came as far as West Africa. On the Ivory Coast, local and Islamic architecture intermingled. Eight well-preserved mud-brick mosques have now been declared World Heritage Sites. Today, they still represent important evidence of the trans-Saharan trade that facilitated the spread of Islam and Islamic culture.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list The Jewish heritage of Speyer, Worms and Mainz, Germany The German cities of Speyer, Worms and Mainz — located near each other along river Rhine — were a center of Jewish cultural life in the Middle Ages. Referred to as Shin, Vav and Mem in medieval Hebrew, the three towns are collectively known as ShUM cities. Worms is home to Europe’s oldest Jewish cemetery (pictured above).

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Lower Germanic Limes, Germany, the Netherlands The Roman Empire was protected by border fortifications known as the Limes. Three frontier sections are already on the World Heritage Sites list, now the Lower Germanic Limes joins them. Running 400 kilometers along river Rhine from Bonn to the Dutch coast, this military structure was established in the last decades B.C., lasting until the demise of the Western Roman Empire in the 5th century A.D.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Nice, France Nice joins France's more than 40 world heritage sites which include the banks of the river Seine in Paris, the Amiens cathedral, the Mont Saint Michel and stretches of the Loire Valley. The history of Nice, Mediterranean and Alpine, European and cosmopolitan, has produced an architecture and a landscape that are unique, a model for many other cities in the world.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Jomon archaeological sites, Japan This is Japan's Sannai-Maruyama site, containing remnants and reconstructions of a large Jomon-era settlement. This hunter-gatherer culture is thought to have lasted from about 13,000 B.C. to roughly 300 B.C.. Now a total of 17 Jomon sites have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Chankillo Astronomical Complex, Peru Peru's Chankillo complex, located some 360 kilometers north of the capital Lima, dates back to the early Horizon period (500 – 200 B#.C.). The Thirteen Towers (pictured) form a man-made horizon when viewed from below. The line of buildings, running north to south along a ridge, closely corresponds to the movement of the rising and setting sun over the year.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Hima rock art, Saudi Arabia Ancient engravings found at Hima bear testimony to the rich cultural life on the Arabian Peninsula some 7,000 years ago. Well-preserved rock images depict hunting scenes, flora and fauna. Inscriptions are in different scripts including Arabic, Greek and Musnad, an old South Arabian script. The site is located along an ancient caravan route.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Guangzhou port, China China's ancient Guangzhou port — once praised by Italian explorer Marco Polo as one of the most prosperous and glorious cities in the world — has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Situated on China's eastern coast, it played a key role in maritime Silk route trade.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Ramappa Temple, India India's Ramappa Temple, situated some 200 kilometers northeast of Hyderabad, has been designated a UNESCO Word Heritage site. The sandstone and basalt construction dates back to the early 13th century. It is deemed an exemplary piece of Kakatiyan era architecture.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Deer Stone Monuments, Mongolia These Mongolian Bronze Age sculptures have been added to UNESCO's prestigious World Heritage Sites list. The deer stones, as they are known, are engraved with highly artistic renderings of animals, weapons, shields and decorative patterns. Between one and four meters tall, the monuments are believed to have been dedicated to ancient chiefs and warriors.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Trans-Iranian Railway, Iran Built between 1927 and 1938, the 1,394-kilometer-long Trans-Iranian Railway line connects the Caspian Sea and Persian Gulf, boasting no less than 360 bridges and 224 tunnels. The vast infrastructure project was paid for exclusively by Iranian taxpayers in order to prevent foreign interference.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Cordouan Lighthouse, France 68-meter-tall Cordouan Lighthouse is the oldest structure of its kind in France today. Designed by engineer Louis de Foix and in operation since 1611, the lighthouse occupies a rocky plateau at the mouth of Gironde estuary, meaning it can be accessed by boat only. UNESCO has now recognized its unique architectural and technological legacy.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Paseo del Prado and Retiro Park, Spain Madrid's Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park have been granted UNESCO World Heritage status. The sprawling space in the Spanish capital is home to numerous prestigious art institutions, including the Prado museum and Reina Sofia National Arts Center. Paseo del Prado dates back to the 16th century, whereas Retiro Park was established one century later.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Padua's fresco cycles, Italy Padua's famous 14th century frescos are now part of the UNESCO World Heritage list. Adorning the walls of eight religious and secular building complexes within the historic walled city of Padua, they include Giotto's Scrovegni Chapel fresco cycle. Crafted by different artists, they nevertheless maintain a unity of style and content.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list New Dutch Waterline, the Netherlands Designed as an expansive defense network, the New Dutch Waterline encompasses 45 fortresses, six fortifications, various bunkers and waterworks, spanning a total of 85 kilometers. Operational between 1815 and 1940, its purpose was to prevent enemies advancing on the Netherlands. Tucked away in the landscape, many of these structures are easy to miss.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list Darmstadt Artists' Colony Mathildenhoehe, Germany Hessian Grand Duke Ernst Ludwig founded the Mathildenhoehe artists' colony in the late 19th century to promote the arts and crafts. The eclectic site comprises numerous buildings, including a Russian Orthodox Church, exhibition halls and artist residencies. The site's iconic Wedding Tower was gifted to Ernst Ludwig and his wife by the city of Darmstadt in 1905.

Latest additions to UNESCO World Heritage list The Great Spas of Europe, Europe Eleven historic spa towns, located across seven European countries, have together made the UNESCO World Heritage list. Among them are Baden-Baden and Bad Kissingen (pictured) in western Germany, both of which are famed for their natural mineral water springs. The British city of Bath, boasting well-preserved ancient Roman baths, is also included. Author: Benjamin Restle



UNESCO Convention too Eurocentric

George Abungu is an archaeologist who served as director of the National Museum in Kenya. He has a clear view of the work of UNESCO — the United Nations Educational, Scientific, Cultural and Communication Organization — and points to the founding year of 1972, when "mainly white men" launched the convention.

"Naturally, it's Eurocentric, and African countries have to prove the extraordinary value of their sites to humanity through a Western perspective in order to make it onto the list," Abungu said in an interview with DW.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Bad Kissingen, Germany The healing power of water is at the center of every spa treatment. Seven mineral-rich healing springs bubble up in and around Bad Kissingen in Bavaria. You can bathe in the spring water, inhale it — or drink it. Freshly tapped water is available at this historic fountain bar with a foyer. It is served by fountain women who also advise the guests.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Bad Ems, Germany Pleasure has always been just as important as health. The desire to do something good for oneself led to a new form of tourism at the end of the 19th century. Aristocrats traveled through Europe and often spent weeks in one place. Tailored to their needs, sophisticated spa facilities, parks and hotels were created. Like the Kurhotel an der Lahn in Bad Ems in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Baden-Baden, Germany European spa towns boasted entertainment galore, staging grand balls and artistic shows to amuse visitors. Throughout the summer months, aristocrats would come here to let their hair down and celebrate in style. Gambling — for example at Baden-Baden’s famous casino — was also hugely popular. Artists, musicians and poets like Fyodor Doystoevsky and Leo Tolstoy regularly joined the fun.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Frantiskovy Lazne, Czech Republic Special among Europe's spas are those in the West Bohemian Spa Triangle. Frantiskovy Lazne is the youngest and smallest of the three health resorts. It was only in the early 18th century that healing springs were discovered here. A hundred years later, Emperor Franz II had a magnificent spa built. Frantiskovy Lazne's reputation as a moor spa is legendary; it was one of the first in Europe.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic The neighboring town Karlovy Vary is probably one of the most traditional health resorts in the world. Its springs were already used in the 14th century. 500 years later imperial personal physician Josef von Löscher made the place popular with an essay on the effect of healing waters. Karlovy Vary developed into one of the most fashionable health resorts in Europe.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic The third spa resort is also glamorous and world-famous: Marianske Lazne. From the Habsburg Emperor Franz Joseph and the British King Edward to Richard Wagner, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Frederik Chopin, they were all here. In the historic Hotel Nove Lazne with its 225 luxury rooms, you can still book the historic imperial cabin today.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Spa, Belgium Today nobody says healing water; the term "spa" is more common. Spa, like the Belgian town of the same name. Three hundred springs helped the place to a rapid career. In the 18th and 19th centuries, spa buildings, a spa hall and, of course, a casino were built next to the fountains. Spa became the meeting place of crowned heads of Europe, which is why it was soon called "Café de l'Europe."

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Vichy, France Water from Vichy is known all over the world. Without exaggerating you can say it is the foundation of the city and its soul. Louis XV and later the Bonapartes were treated here, and Napoleon III made Vichy his summer residence. This led to the construction of mansions, hotels, and later a huge thermal center with a drinking hall and a colonnade (photo), an Oriental-style bath and an opera house.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Montecatini Terme, Italy Halfway between Pisa and Florence lies Montecatini Terme. It has only 20,000 inhabitants and is the largest and most elegant health resort in Tuscany. Guests can choose from an array of 200 hotels of all categories and three thermal baths. The most beautiful is the Stabilimento Tettucio Spa. The entrance area alone takes visitors back in time.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Bath, Great Britain In the 19th century, during construction work in Bath, the remains of a Roman bath house, the origins of bathing culture in the English spa town, were discovered by chance. The ancient complex was uncovered and opened to the public. For hygienic reasons, it is no longer possible to bathe here. To do this, visitors have to go next door to the modern Thermae Bath Spa, which opened in 2005.

Great spas of Europe make UNESCO World Heritage list Baden bei Wien, Austria Baden also looks back on a 2,000-year-old tradition, which was founded by the Romans. Here too, of course, Baden bei Wien developed its own characteristic spa architecture. But there is also modern architecture to admire. The largest free-hanging glass roof in Europe spans the Römertherme Baden. Below it, hot sulfurous healing water splashes, supplied by 14 springs. Author: Anne Termèche



Christoph Brumann of the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology in Halle takes a similar view: "Initially, World Heritage was more or less tacitly conceived around Europe's elite and monumental heritage. The focus was on cathedrals, palaces, temples, historic old towns," said Brumann in an interview with DW.

Lack of experience and finances for applications

Criticism of this had already been voiced around 30 years ago, said Brumann, which then led to reforms. Today, common heritage and cultural landscapes, where the human-environment interaction is particularly interesting, could also make it onto the official list. That could help African nominations. But the problem, Brumann said, as does Abungu, is that "there are too few applications from African countries."

New world heritage sites include the archaeological site of Arslan Tepe in Turkey

This is also due to the complicated application requirements: Dossiers with hundreds and thousands of pages have to be compiled for an application. "This is simply much easier to manage for countries with better know-how, more experience with monuments and nature conservation, and more money than for many African countries," said Brumann.

UNESCO intends to do more for Africa

Capacities are indeed low, Mechtild Rössler also acknowledged. She has been director of UNESCO's World Heritage Center in Paris since 2015. "Nevertheless, we have made progress," Rössler emphasized. UNESCO supports African countries with donations from the "African World Heritage Fund."

The old town on Lamu Island in Kenya is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Intense discussions at the summit, however, revealed further need for action, Rössler said: "We see that we need to do much more in certain regions to prepare solid nominations and increase the capacity building with regard to conservation, on-the-ground management and risk preparation, because many World Heritage Sites are endangered — that's a huge task to accomplish."

Spread the responsibility over many shoulders

Universities should play a more important role in this, according to Rössler, and become more involved in the protection of cultural heritage in particular. Their experts could help assemble studies and documents for a country's application. But governments also have a duty, she added.

The town of Mbanza Congo in Angola has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site for four years

Kenyan archaeologist Abungu also criticized the fact that universities have for a long time been reluctant, but many of them are also struggling to survive. The African World Heritage Fund has to serve 54 countries with scarce resources, he said, and that is not possible. UNESCO's strategy to create more balance in nominations worldwide, he argued, has failed.

Economic interests take precedence

Governments in Africa face other problems: they need to boost the economy, buy vaccines and create work for people to eat. "The main reason why African governments haven't been pushing for the listing of their territories lately is the fear that they won't be able to run development projects afterwards," Abungu explained in an interview with DW.

National parks, for example: communities were displaced there in colonial times and now they want their land back, but often there are valuable minerals or other resources there. In the Tanzanian nature reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site Selous, for example, the construction of a mega-dam is planned despite fierce criticism.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Venice: no more tourists on giant boats Two years ago, the mayor of Venice asked UNESCO to put his city on the List of World Heritage in Danger. This cry for help came due to overtourism in the northern Italy city, especially from cruise ships. These have now been banned. But will Venice keep its original UNESCO title? The World Heritage Committee will decide in July whether Venice still needs to be put on the endangered list.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Stonehenge: highway along prehistoric rocks The rock formation known as Stonehenge in southern England has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986. Dating back more than 4,000 years, the site attracts almost one million tourists each year. But construction of the A303 highway, which passes directly in front of the megalithic structure and connects the towns of Berwick and Amesbury, could relegate Stonehenge to the red list.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Lake Ohrid: too many visitors Lake Ohrid is the oldest lake in Europe and one of the most ancient in the world. Researchers date it around 1.36 million years of age. Most of Lake Ohrid is part of North Macedonia while a smaller part belongs to Albania. In 1979, UNESCO elevated the ancient lake to World Heritage status. But due to large-scale tourism, it is now threatened with being put on the red list.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Auschwitz-Birkenau: solemn character under threat Auschwitz-Birkenau has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979. More than 1.1 million people were murdered at this Nazi death camp alone. However, the World Heritage Committee criticizes the fact that major nearby transport infrastructure projects could tarnish the solemn character of the memorial site, adding that local authorities have not responded to these concerns.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Kamchatka Peninsula: Exploitation of nature After being designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for 25 years, the volcanic region on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far-eastern Russia could be banished to the red list. The reasons are many: From illegal fishing to the unlawful exploitation of mineral resources such as gold to the destruction of wildlife habitat. These are some of the wide-ranging consequences of political mismanagement.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Lamu Town: Kenya's site under threat Kenya's oldest continuously inhabited city is around 750 years old, and its picturesque old town was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List 20 years ago. But charming Lamu Town on Lamu island is in danger of being placed on the red list as the city has a huge waste problem. Planned construction projects such as an oil pipeline and an airport are making things worse.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Great Barrier Reef: climate change wreaking havoc The Great Barrier Reef was awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 1981. It consists of almost 3,000 individual coral reefs and extends for about 2,300 kilometers (1,430 miles). But due to climate change and rising water temperatures, it has lost more than half of its coral. Storms, gas drilling and shipwrecks also pose threats to the World Heritage status of the underwater wonderworld.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Sundarban mangrove forests: Bangladesh and India share the blame The largest mangrove forests on earth cover an area of more than 10,000 square kilometers, two-thirds of which are located in Bangladesh and one-third in India. The area is home to many endangered species such as the Bengal tiger and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997. But due to poaching, water pollution, deforestation and rising sea levels, it might be placed on the red list.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Selous wildlife reserve: Tanzania hanging by a thread Soon after it was awarded World Heritage status in 1982, UNESCO started criticizing "illegal activities” taking place in the largest controlled wildlife reserve in Africa. With too much tourism, increased exploitation of mineral resources, a controversial dam project and rampant animal poaching, Selous was placed on the red list in 2014. Will it now lose the World Heritage title?

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Liverpool: Maritime Mercantile City under immediate threat Liverpool's Maritime Mercantile City is also facing its exclusion from the World Heritage List. Just eight years after it was awarded the title in 2004, it was already placed on the red list because the buildings were not adequately maintained. Construction projects in the surrounding areas also had a negative impact on the character of the site. The World Heritage title could now be withdrawn.



To remain a natural heritage site, the landscape would have to remain untouched. So for similar reasons, a particularly large number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Africa are considered endangered, Abungu said. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an armed conflict is raging over raw materials, among other things, sites have already been removed from the list.

Collectively safeguarding our shared heritage

The much-touted tourism sector also offers little incentive for states, municipalities or other investors to put money and work into an application for the UNESCO designation, explained Abungu. Tourism is far too underdeveloped in the majority of areas for a UNESCO World Heritage Site to attract large numbers of visitors.

"African governments need to understand that the convention is a vehicle to help them conserve valuable sites," Abungu said. But politicians have their own interests, they want to exploit resources, create jobs and make profits. That's why the only way to preserve these sites would be with the help of the global north: "We should change the strategy, invest more from the north to the south to protect humanity's common heritage."