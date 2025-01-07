Why are millions of Bangladeshi girls quitting school?

Education is highly regarded in Bangladesh, with many seeing it as a lifeline for escaping poverty. But even the most basic expenses could be too much for low-income families.

Millions of girls in Bangladesh are facing an uphill battle to stay in school. For many, the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and economic hardship have made this struggle even more daunting.

Born in a remote village in the country's northeastern region, 19-year-old Zueana is the first person in her family to go to school. She benefited from "boat schools" — classrooms set up on river boats — that aim to save children from remote villages a dangerous commute during the rainy season.

During the pandemic, however, she dropped out of secondary school and moved to the capital Dhaka to make a living.

"My father never told me to stop going to school. I was studying in a boat school [run] by an NGO and studied for free. But I could not buy pen and paper to study," Zueana said. "Also, there are no higher secondary schools and colleges in my village. The transportation cost is 40 cents every day which is not possible for my father to arrange," she added.

School over with 'nothing but debts'

On top of those expenses, Zueana says natural disasters and climate change have also disrupted her education.

"I come from a flood-prone area," she told DW. "If it rains a lot in India then we get flooded which is getting worse over time. We left with nothing but debts that we have to repay."

Zueana's father is an agricultural worker and owns no land. Dreaming to break the cycle of poverty, he sent all but one of his children to school. But it was not just Zueana who stopped her education. Two of her sisters dropped out after completing primary school.

Her family followed Zueana to Dhaka and are now working in the country's vast, albeit poorly paid and regulated, garments production sector.

Experts see 'vast demand' for education

Such stories are far too common in Bangladesh. Official statistics show some 8.8 million girls attended primary school at all levels in 2018. However, comparing that number to the number of girls enrolled in secondary schools in 2023 indicates that some 3.3 million stopped their education between these years. Even after adjusting this figure to account for girls attending madrasas (Islamic schools) and vocational schools, the dropout rate surpasses 35%.

This worrying trend continues despite many poorer people in Bangladesh understanding the benefits of education.

Educational expert Rasheda K Choudhury told DW that there is a "vast demand" for education in the country.

"The people who hardly live on hand to mouth, they believe that education can change their lives. Can we fulfill their demand for education? Many families cannot afford the costs associated with secondary education, including tuition, books, and transportation."

"In rural areas, girls are often pulled out to contribute to household income," said Choudhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education (Campe), a coalition of NGOs.

Child marriage perpetuates the cycle of poverty

In remote regions, pupils have to contend with poor connectivity and lack of transportation, cultural barriers, and lack of safety which compound the problem and prevent children from going to school.

The issue of child marriage also has a "pervasive" impact on the dropout rate, according to AQM Shafiul Azam, the head of the planning and development sector at the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

"When a girl drops out and that results in child marriage and early childbirth — there is a chance of giving birth to a malnourished child who fails to benefit from education and ends up in the cycle of poverty," he said.

The World Bank data for 2022 indicated that some 7.3% of girls aged between 15 and 19 have given birth in Bangladesh.

Additionally, girls who leave school are more vulnerable to violence, abuse, and exploitation.

"Women with less education or no education do not have the courage like an educated girl to fight for justice or continue the burden of legal cost for justice," education expert Rasheda said.

What can be done to help girls stay in school?

To improve the education of Bangladeshi girls, experts recommend safe transportation, safe spaces for girls, separate dormitories, and campaigns to tackle violence against women.

Rasheda K Choudhury from Campe highlights the importance of investing in education.

"Many families cannot afford the costs associated with secondary education, including tuition, books, and transportation. Poverty, child marriage, and cultural barriers further exacerbate the issue," she said.

In turn, AQM Shafiul Azam points to partnerships with development organizations that aim to keep girls in school. He said authorities were trying to "change socially constructed beliefs including sharing the responsibility of household chores" and the impact of child marriage, among other issues.

"We are increasing awareness in the society about the importance of women's contribution in economic boost and overall a better future of Bangladesh," he said.

Other nations facing similar issues have already charted a path that could be used in Bangladesh. In Nigeria, a project named "Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment" provided scholarships to half a million girls with poor backgrounds .

There are also international initiatives like the program championed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the Malala Fund Education Champion Network , or various large projects funded by the World Bank which aim to keep girls in schools. With safe classrooms, scholarships, community involvement and skill development programs , Bangladesh could work toward ensuring a better future for girls like Zueana.

