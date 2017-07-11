Why are Kashmiris not protesting?

In August 2019, New Delhi revoked the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir and split the region into two union territories directly governed by the federal government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also removed protections for locals for land acquisition and jobs in Kashmir.

Authorities imposed a strict curfew in the region and shut down the internet after they abrogated Kashmir's semiautonomous status, with an aim to prevent protests. The government lifted the lockdown last year and restored the internet, but it has maintained a heavy deployment of security forces in the region.

India recently invited an international group of 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir as part of efforts to showcase "normalcy" in the region.

There have been sporadic protests and violent incidents against New Delhi's Kashmir measures, but there haven't been mass demonstrations that could pose a challenge to Prime Minister Modi.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since they became independent countries in 1947. Both countries claim the region in its entirety. Insurgents in Kashmir have been fighting Indian rule since 1989. Some estimates suggest more than 70,000 people have been killed in the armed conflict.

Fear of repercussions

Siddiq Wahid, a historian and political analyst, says that Kashmiris fear serious repercussions for raising their voice against New Delhi.

"After the August 2019 move, authorities increased the military presence in what was already considered the world's most militarized region. I think this is one of the reasons behind a relative silence in Kashmir," Wahid told DW.

A report released earlier this month by Forum for Human Rights in Kashmir said that although 12,000 of the 38,000 additional troops that were deployed to enforce the lockdown have been withdrawn, "arbitrary detentions continue and public assembly is still prohibited under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973."

Hundreds of people, including minors and several elected legislators of Jammu and Kashmir, remain under preventive detention, it said.

"People are scared to speak against the August 2019 decision," Mushtaq Rather, a local shopkeeper, told DW, adding that those who try to resist the government end up in jail.

Disappointment with local politicians

Aijaz Dar, a Srinagar resident, blames the Kashmiri leadership for not standing up against New Delhi.

"When the decision [to strip Kashmir off its special status] came, they didn't fight back. Separatist leaders, the Bar Association, and even the civil society allowed New Delhi to implement their decisions," Dar told DW.

Meanwhile, the authorities have continued their crackdown in Kashmir, arresting thousands of people, including the region's three former chief ministers. In the past three months, more than 100 politicians and separatist leaders have been detained in a fresh drive by authorities to "prevent" violence.

"Separatists and their supporters are afraid because New Delhi is using force against them and their families. Authorities have also disrupted the ability of civil society groups to organize demonstrations," Riyaz Wani, a Kashmiri political analyst, told DW.

Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami, a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), says the silence in Kashmir does not mean that Kashmiris have accepted New Delhi's measures.

Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns Heavy tourist influx in 2021 The heavy influx of tourists this year has given new cheer to the people of India-administered Kashmir. It is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in the disputed region, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights New Delhi imposed in the region in August 2019.

Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns Idyllic hill station Located at a high altitude, Gulmarg is considered as one of the best places for winter sports in Asia. With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek its Himalayan landscape.

Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns A year-round destination Gulmarg was developed as a resort by the British nearly a century ago, and the region's eternal appeal with foreign visitors has made it a year-round destination. In summer, tourists meander through meadows, ravines and evergreen-forested valleys. In winter, they snowboard, ski, and trek on Asia's largest ski terrain.

Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns An unprecedented clampdown The 2019 end of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and an unprecedented security clampdown morphed Gulmarg into a ghost town. New Delhi also imposed a communications shutdown in the restive region to quell unrest after it revoked the territory's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns Severe economic losses The restrictions caused severe economic and job losses in Kashmir. It also impaired the already feeble health care system and paused the school and college education of millions. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries pegged the economic losses in the region at $5.3 billion (€4.37 billion) and about half a million jobs lost till August last year.

Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns Pandemic compounds woes Last March, Indian authorities enforced a harsh lockdown to combat the coronavirus, all but halting foreign travel. But the pandemic made Indians reconsider their own vacations, with many of them deciding to travel to Gulmarg when otherwise they might have gone abroad.

Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns 'A good sign' For the first time in 15 months, hotels are sold out until the end of February. "For January and February, we have had 100% bookings in Gulmarg which is a good sign. We hope the trend keeps going upward," a tourism official told DW. Some tourists say they're visiting Gulmarg this time because of the COVID-related travel restrictions in places like Europe. Author: Rifat Fareed (India-administered Kashmir)



People are tired

According to a separatist leader, more than fear, it is the fatigue that has prevented Kashmiris from holding mass demonstrations.

"In the past 10 years, Kashmiris have experienced many shutdowns. Since 2016, when separatist commander Burhan Wani was killed, the shutdowns have wrecked the region's economy," he told DW on condition of anonymity.

Eighteen months since the abrogation of Kashmir's special status, people remain anxious about their future.

Analysts Wahid says he is confident that people have not accepted New Delhi's decisions. "Those who are resisting the government knows that they need to work out a new strategy. It may take some time."