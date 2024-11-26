Why are Germany's Christmas markets so special?
The growing winter gloom marks the start of the season of lights, contemplation and the desire to take things slowly. In Germany, the Christmas markets are opening their doors and invite you to do more than just shop.
Alluring lights
The Christmas market at the Chocolate Museum, located on the Rhine in Cologne, lures visitors with a Ferris wheel. The festive lighting gives the market a warm glow, while the scent of fir branches and candles perfumes the air. This mix of nostalgia and anticipation draws people to the markets every year.
Strolling in a magical setting
In Wernigerode, a tall Christmas pyramid delights the many visitors. Festively decorated wooden stalls, atmospheric fairy lights and ornately decorated Christmas trees create a magical backdrop.
Childhood memories
People are drawn to the Christmas markets not only for the shopping but also for the unique atmosphere. The gentle crackling of the fireplaces and the sound of Christmas carols create an atmosphere that brings back childhood memories and reminds you of cozy winter evenings, even during the current spring-like temperatures in the Rhineland.
The ultimate Christmas snack
Seasonal culinary delights are also there to tempt the palate. From hearty dishes such as bratwurst and mushrooms in garlic sauce to sweet treats such as marzipan and, of course, roasted almonds — there is something for everyone's taste. For many, hot mulled wine or punch is a highlight and an integral part of any visit to a Christmas market.
Special craftsmanship
Many visitors appreciate the opportunity to discover handmade goods. From wooden toys to ceramics and jewelry: Here, you can find special gifts away from the mainstream. This tradition of craftsmanship, often combined with regional flair, is fascinating and inspiring for many.
Time for friends and family
Visitors stroll through the Christmas market in Düsseldorf. A great opportunity to meet up with friends, family or colleagues and enjoy a little break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life — or maybe even to go on a first date?
A sea of lights in Berlin
In Berlin, everything is one size bigger. Here, the Botanical Garden has been transformed into a sea of Christmas lights: the Christmas Garden. Impressive light installations and a magical atmosphere await visitors there.