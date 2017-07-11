Why are foreign journalists fleeing China?

At least 20 journalists have been expelled or forced to leave China since last year, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China has said.

The club says Beijing deploys "intimidation" tactics as part of efforts to obstruct the work of foreign reporters.

Louisa Lim, an award-winning journalist and a senior lecturer at the University of Melbourne, says there is more to the narrative "than just journalists being kicked out."

"Fundamentally, China's Communist Party sees foreign journalism as an ideological tool which the West is using to infiltrate their ideology," she told DW.

Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator of the Committee to Protect Journalists, says the recent string of foreign journalists being expelled from China reveals Beijing's hardening stance on free press.

"It’s very disreputable for China, and it also shows that they have a lot to hide," Butler told DW.

Activists are also bearing the brunt of Beijing's toughening crackdown on opposition.

'Pattern of harassment and intimidation'

In one of the latest reports of foreign press intimidation, the BBC revealed Wednesday that one of its correspondents in China had relocated to Taiwan.

Journalist John Sudworth said he and his team faced surveillance, threats of legal action, and obstruction and intimidation wherever they tried to film.

"We left in a hurry, followed by plainclothes police all the way to the airport through the check-in," Sudworth said in an interview with the BBC. "The true grim reality for reporters here being made clear all the way to the very end."

In response to Sudworth's departure, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said authorities had not been given prior notice.

"Only in recent days when we were faced with the task of renewing Sudworth's press card did we learn that Sudworth left without saying goodbye. After he left the country, he didn't, by any means, inform the relevant departments nor provide any reason why," Hua told a news conference in Beijing. "We don’t know why he left because he didn't say goodbye."

Sudworth's departure comes after Beijing blocked BBC World News from broadcasting in China.

The Chinese government has repeatedly accused the British broadcaster of producing "false and fabricated" reports about the country, especially after the BBC aired an interview with a Uyghur woman who claimed Beijing is carrying out rape, sexual abuse and torture against Uyghur women in Xinjiang’s so-called re-education camps.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China issued a statement on Wednesday that described the harassment of Sudworth and his colleagues as "part of a larger pattern of harassment and intimidation that obstructs the work of foreign correspondents in China."

Where freedom of the press doesn't exist Africa's very own North Korea: Eritrea Eritrea ranks second-last in the World Press Freedom Index. Reports from the disastrous state of affairs in Eritrea are rare, and many journalists have been forced to leave the country. Radio Erena is the only one to broadcast independent information to the people of Eritrea — from Paris.

Where freedom of the press doesn't exist Dictated by the dictator Press freedom is also non-existent in North Korea. Sealed off from the rest of the world, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un keeps a check on what the media publish. State TV and radio are available, nothing more. People who express their opinions vanish in political prison camps — along with their entire families.

Where freedom of the press doesn't exist Keeping tabs in Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov owns almost all of the country's media corporations. The newspaper Rysgal is the only exception, and even here, every edition needs state approval before it can go to press. A new law against media monopolies gives the people of Turkmenistan access to foreign news, but the government still keeps tabs on the Internet, and blocks most websites.

Where freedom of the press doesn't exist Culling the critics Independent media do not exist in Vietnam. The ruling Communist Party tells journalists what to publish. For the most part, publishers, editors and the reporters themselves are party members. Authorities have recently taken a greater interest in bloggers who challenge the authoritarian Communist Party's opinion monopoly - and try to silence them by sending them to jail.

Where freedom of the press doesn't exist China's non-freedom China, Reporters Without Borders says, is the world's biggest prison for bloggers and journalists. The authoritarian regime takes massive steps against unwelcome news coverage; pressure on foreign reporters is also on the rise. Entire regions are taboo to them, their work is closely monitored and Chinese assistants or interview partners can quite simply be imprisoned.

Where freedom of the press doesn't exist Under fire in Syria Many journalists have been persecuted and killed since the uprising against Bashar al-Assad, whom Reporters Without Borders has ranked as an enemy of press freedom for years. The al-Nusra front, which fights against Assad, and the Islamic State group in turn attack Syrian state media reporters, kidnapping or publicly executing the journalists and correspondents. Author: Sabrina Pabst / db



Rise of Chinese state-media

Media worldwide can expect a decline in investigative reporting from China as more journalists leave the country, says Lim.

The journalist says the exodus gives China the opportunity to widely circulate state-run media, as foreign news organizations will have a smaller spectrum of content to choose from.

"If they (foreign media outlets) don’t have a correspondent who is able to film in China, they are more likely to use materials from China’s state-run broadcaster CGTN," Lim said.

But the whole process is "counterproductive" as China still needs foreign journalists to help keep the rest of the outside world up to date with its activities, she added.

"When they get rid of the experienced journalists, China becomes even more of a black box and I think that could be counterproductive for China," she said.

According to Butler, an expulsion of foreign reporters is also counterproductive for China because it not only "has a lot to hide," but it "also has a lot to boast about."

"We lose both of these things now," he said.

Calls for negotiations

Correspondents in China must be more vigilant than before, Butler warned.

"I think foreign journalists in China need to be ultra-aware of their surroundings and potential security implications of what they are doing. They need to take extra steps to ensure their digital security as well," he said.

Ultimately, foreign governments need to hold talks with Beijing and broaden negotiations on tradeto include press freedom and "cultural access," he said.

"The most likely way to succeed in this…is that at some point, the West needs to reassess the broad relationship with China and put media coverage on the table as part of the broader negotiations," he said.