 Why are farmers in Morocco becoming insect guardians? | Global Ideas | DW | 14.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Why are farmers in Morocco becoming insect guardians?

Bees, butterflies and other pollinators are threatened around the world. One project is encouraging farmers in Morocco to use blooming fields and insect hotels to protect them.

Watch video 07:51

Morocco: Recognizing the importance of insects

Project goal: Protecting pollinators

Project duration: June 2017 to May 2022

Project partners: The German Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety, International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA)

Budget: €6,583,079 ($7,361,758) within the framework of the International Climate Initiative. The funding covers seven countries, including Morocco

Bees, butterflies and even some flies play an essential role in pollinating plants. Without them, humans would have a hard time finding food. Some 75 percent of our most-cultivated crops depend on insect pollination. They also ensure the genetic diversity of crops, which in turn helps them adapt to climate change.

But around the world, pollinators are under threat.

Using a method called Farming with Alternative Pollinators (FAP), the project is trying to attract pollinators with blooming meadows. But instead of planting wildflowers — as is common in Europe — they are planting crops with which farmers can earn a living.

A film by Mabel Gundlach

DW recommends

Bee, butterfly disappearance threatens crops

Mangos, chocolate, apples and other produce could disappear as bees and other pollinator populations decline. (26.02.2016)  

WWW links

International Climate Initiative: Protecting Pollinator Biodiversity

Audios and videos on the topic

Morocco: Recognizing the importance of insects  

Related content

Gorilla, Mutter mit ihrem Kind

World's forest animal population sinks drastically: WWF report 14.08.2019

Living conditions for forest animals have deteriorated over the past 40 years to a point where vertebrate populations have more than halved. Rainforests in South America and Africa have been the most affected.

Mexiko Bundesstaat Puebla die Vanille-Orchidee

Mexico: Protecting vanilla's only natural pollinators 07.05.2019

Vanilla's native Mexico is the only place in the world where the fragrant orchid is pollinated without human help. But pesticides threaten to wipe out the insects that do the job, in turn threatening human livelihoods.

Sundarbans Honey Collection Bildergalerie

Why biodiversity loss hurts humans as much as climate change 06.05.2019

A UN-backed report says a million species are at risk of extinction, and warns biodiversity loss and failure to conserve ecosystems has catastrophic effects on people as well as nature.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  