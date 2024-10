10/19/2024 October 19, 2024

Hundreds of African youths are falling prey to international job scams daily, risking enslavement and exploitation. In 2023, a shocking 16.7% of victims were sold by their own family members, according to A21, a South African NGO that works to fight human trafficking. The tactics used by traffickers are changing by the day, but how can you protect yourself from these glaring job scams?