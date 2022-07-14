 Why Africa seeks a greater role on the global stage | Africa | DW | 28.09.2022

Africa

Why Africa seeks a greater role on the global stage

More African leaders are calling for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Africans who spoke to DW believe the West does not have the continent's interest at heart.

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) with Congolese President Felic Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame

African leaders say the continent needs to be seen as an equal partner

The African Union (AU) has long championed reforms at the UN Security Council.

The AU argues that the UN Security Council, with its five permanent Security Council members — The US, Russia, China, and the UK — does not offer the continent a voice in global affairs.

"The Central African Republic reiterates its support to the common position of the African Union," Faustin Archange Touadera, president of the Central African Republic (CAR), said during the recently concluded UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

 "[The AU position] calls for the in-depth reform of the UN and the expansion of the seats of the members of the Security Council for fairer participation and more representative of all continents."

AU Chairperson Macky Sall

AU Chairperson Macky Sall says Africa should not be used as a proxy in the war in Ukraine

Africa's 'neutrality' in the Ukraine war

Like the rest of the world, the war in Ukraine has significantly impacted the continent.

Fuel and grain prices have soared, but many African countries have chosen not to take sides in the conflict.

AU Chairperson Macky Sall recently said that Africa "does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War," alluding to the mounting pressure on the continent's leaders to choose sides.

"Africa has suffered enough of the burden of history, that it does not want to be the place of a new Cold War, but rather a pole of stability and opportunity open to all of its partners on a mutually beneficial basis," Sall said.

He also urged Russia and Ukraine to go to the negotiation table to avert a wider global conflict.

An infographic showing how different African countries voted on the UN Ukraine declaration

Is multilateralism failing Africa?

While speaking during his inaugural address at the same event, Kenya's newly-inaugurated President William Ruto called on world leaders to rethink multilateralism as far as Africa is concerned.

"From genocides and civil conflict to farming and pandemics, the African continent is consistently left behind to bear the brunt of weak solidarity and disastrous failure of multilateralism," Ruto said.

"History indicates the last time Africa was the focal point of strong and effective multilateralism was during the Berlin Conference of 1884-1885," Ruto noted.

The 55-year-old leader stressed that the failure of multilateralism during a crisis often relegates the people of Africa outside the cycle of moral consideration and normalizes humanitarian neglect.

He described such negligence and other casual injustices as failures of humanity.

Grains at a market in Libya

Grain prices have skyrocketed in Africa due to the war in Ukraine

"I don't think the West has the best interests for Africa," Ciku Kamau, a shoe trader in Kenyan in the capital Nairobi told DW. 

"I believe if they had the best interests for Africa, Africa could have been developed as much as they are."

Kamau also called on Africa to unite as one continent and work together, saying, "we could be [going further] as compared to working with the West and doing what the West wants."

Cristina Petro, a businesswoman in Nairobi, shared Kamau's sentiments, saying: "There is no way Germany or France should be more important than Nigeria or Ghana," ABC said.

"At the global level, Africa is on the top. Our role and the role of all those other countries should be the same at the global level:"

Petro urged African leaders to focus on Pan-African issues rather than the international community. Because if we do "so we grow stronger together."

East African Community Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania

The East African Community has been lauded as a good example of pan-Africanism

United by trade

In 2018, Africa established the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with its 43 parties and 11 signatories.

The AfCTFA is the world's largest free-trade area by member states after the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Foreign policy expert Elijah Munyi, a lecturer at United States International University in Nairobi, told DW that Africa could become united through trade by going past red tape that has limited the continent from stamping its footprint on the global stage.

"I think the East African case is a good example of how difficult it is, but the East African Community has been making progress in terms of some of those bottlenecks," Munyi said.

According to Munyi, the biggest weakness at the African continental level is the hindrance to intra-African trade caused by high tariffs.

Andrew Wasike and George Okachi contributed to this article

Edited by: Ineke Mules

