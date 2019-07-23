 Why Afghanistan is skeptical of Donald Trump′s Pakistan outreach | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 23.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Why Afghanistan is skeptical of Donald Trump's Pakistan outreach

US President Donald Trump discussed the Afghan conflict with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday at the White House. Both the Trump-Khan meeting and some of US president's comments didn't go down well in Kabul.

Pakistani PM Khan held talks with US President Trump on Monday in Washington

The 19-year-long Afghan conflict was the main topic during the meeting between US president Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Read more: Opinion: Khan-Trump meeting – will Islamabad deliver to Washington?

Washington wants Islamabad to help resolve the conflict, so that US troops can exit the war-torn country. Also, the US wants to ensure that a post-withdrawal setup would not pose a threat to its interests in the region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Khan, and the accompanying army chief General Qamar Bajwa, need US' financial assistance amid their country's worsening debt crisis. 

But Afghan authorities have long been critical of Pakistan's alleged support to Islamist terrorists that launch attacks on local and foreign troops, as well as civilians, on Afghan soil. Trump has expressed similar views in the past. 

Pakistan, experts say, wants a bigger role in the future of Afghanistan, as it has a considerable influence over the Taliban. All this is being watched with a lot of skepticism in Kabul.

Read more: Imran Khan's US visit — Afghan peace to dominate talks with Donald Trump

Watch video 02:03

Donald Trump, Imran Khan discuss way out of Afghan war

Trump angers Afghans

On top of everything, Trump made a controversial remark about Afghanistan, which angered Kabul even further.

Talking to the media next to Khan, the US president said that he could "easily win the [Afghan] war but he did not want to kill 10 million people."

The comment was possibly a message to Pakistan and other regional players that although the US is seeking assistance from other countries to resolve the conflict, this should not be mistaken as a weakness.

But the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani swiftly condemned Trump's remarks and sought clarification from Trump.

"Talking about the possibility of dropping more bombs and killing millions of people does not serve any good purpose," Faiz Mohammad Zaland, a lecturer at Kabul University, told DW.

"Afghanistan maybe poor and war-ravaged but no superpower has been able to wipe it off the face of the earth," he added.

But there are few who think that Trump's remarks are being misinterpreted. Sadiq Patman, a former advisor to President Ghani, believes Trump only meant to highlight the significance of peace in Afghanistan.

"Americans were able to remove the Taliban regime in a matter of days. They did the same in Iraq. Now we should come together and make the peace process a success," Patman told DW.

Read more: Kabul University hit by deadly bomb blast

Watch video 01:51

Can Pakistan help US in Afghanistan?

Can Pakistan be trusted?

Since coming to power in 2016, Trump has made no secret of his desire to withdraw troops from Afghanistan as soon as he can. His administration has started direct talks with Taliban in Qatar, where the militant group has a political office.

Washington expects Pakistan to use its influence on the Taliban and force them to agree to a cease-fire. Many security analysts say that Pakistan's powerful army helped create the Taliban in the early 1990s, and that it continues to support at least some factions of the group.

Both Trump and Khan expressed hope about the progress in talks with the Taliban. Khan even said that the international community has never been so close to a peace deal with the insurgents.

"And I hope that in the coming days we will be able to urge the Taliban to speak to the Afghan government and come to a political solution," he added.

Despite these optimistic statements, Ahmad Saidi, a former Afghan diplomat, sees major challenges for the peace process in the coming months. "Pakistan has made such promises in the past and did not deliver on them, so there is no guarantee that this time it would be any different," Saidi told DW.

"Also, the Taliban don't always obey Pakistan, therefore Khan cannot make sure that they talk to President Ghani's government," he added.

But some Afghan analysts are cautiously optimistic about Pakistan's support for the peace process. "Khan was accompanied by his military chief to the US. It indicates that this time both Washington and Islamabad mean business," Patman said.

"But Khan now has to demonstrate that his government can deliver on his promises, otherwise relations between Islamabad and Washington will get worse again," Patman added.

Read more: Is Pakistan's war-ravaged northwestern region turning against the military?

Watch video 06:05

Afghanistan: A Breakthrough in Peace Talks?

Is Afghan government being sidelined?

The Trump-Khan summit in Washington has raised concerns in Kabul and Afghanistan's political circles.

"While the Afghan government supports the US efforts for ensuring peace in Afghanistan, the government underscores that foreign heads of state cannot determine Afghanistan's fate in absence of the Afghan leadership," Ghani's office stated.

Ghani is particularly worried about his isolation from the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the US. What makes the Afghan president more concerned, experts say, is the possibility that Islamabad convinces the Taliban to engage with opposition politicians and not the elected Afghan government.

"Such a scenario will only prolong the Afghan war because without the Afghan government's direct involvement, Islamabad would be competing with Kabul," said Saidi.

Read more: Afghanistan: President Ghani seeks to restore his legitimacy with a Loya Jirga

There are already signs of opposition to an Afghan peace deal with an increasing Pakistani involvement. Last week, former Afghan President Hamid Karza told a peace conference in Kabul that he was in full support of peace but "could not accept a deal between two countries" on Afghanistan's future.

"Trump wants to leave Afghanistan at any cost and wants Pakistan to act as its agent," Kabul University lecturer Zaland said, adding that such an agreement could only lead to more bloodshed in Afghanistan and make it more unstable.

  • Jalaluddin Haqqani (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Remnants of the Afghan war against Soviets

    The Haqqani Network was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. In 1995, the Haqqani Network allied with the Taliban and the two groups captured the Afghan capital Kabul in 1996. In 2012, the US designated the group a terrorist organization. On September 4, 2018, the Taliban announced that Jalaluddin passed away after a long illness.

  • Madrassa Jamia (AP)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    An Islamist ideologue

    Jalaluddin Haqqani was born in 1939 in the Afghan province Paktia. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was founded in 1947 by the father of one of Pakistan's most prominent religious leaders, Maulana Sami ul Haq. Darul Uloom Haqqania is known for its alleged ties with the Taliban and other extremist groups.

  • Taliban Führer Jalaluddin Haqqani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Jalaluddin Haqqani as Taliban minister

    Jalaluddin was made minister for Afghan tribal affairs under the Taliban rule. He remained in the post until the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. After the Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Jalaluddin was considered the most influential militant figure in Afghanistan. Jalaluddin also had close links with the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

  • Afghanistan Taliban (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Where is the Haqqani Network based?

    Security experts say the command center of the group is based in Miranshah city of Pakistan's North Waziristan region along the Afghan border. US and Afghan officials claim the Haqqani Network is backed by the Pakistani military, a charge denied by Pakistani authorities. Washington says the group's fighters launch attacks on foreign and local troops and civilians inside Afghanistan.

  • Sirajuddin Haqqani Anführer des Haqqani Terrornetzwerkes in Pakistan (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    The Haqqani heir

    It is believed that Jalaluddin Haqqani died in 2015, but his group denied those reports at the time. The network is now headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Jalaluddin's son. Sirajuddin is also the deputy chief of the Taliban.

  • Superteaser NO FLASH Pakistan Terror Jalaluddin Hakkani (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani?

    Although there isn't much credible information available about Sirajuddin Haqqani, security experts say he spent his childhood in the Pakistani city of Miranshah. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, situated in Peshawar's suburbs. Sirajuddin is believed to be an expert on military affairs. Some analysts say Sirajuddin's views are more hard line than his father's.

  • Anis Haqqani Mitglied des Haqqani Netzwerks (picture-alliance/AP Photo/National Directorate of Security)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Anas Haqqani's death sentence

    One of Jalaluddin's sons is Anas Haqqani, whose mother hailed from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in the custody of the Afghan government and is facing the death penalty. The Haqqani Network has warned Kabul of dire consequences if Afghan authorities hang Anas Haqqani.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer (Getty Images/AFP/J. Tanveer)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    How big is the Haqqani Network?

    Research institutes and Afghan affairs experts say the group has between three and ten thousand fighters. The network allegedly receives most of its funding from the Gulf countries. The Haqqani Network is also involved in kidnappings and extortion through which it funds its operations.

  • Afghanistan Osama Bin Laden und Ayman al-Zawahiri (picture-alliance/dpa/Ausaf Newspaper)

    Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

    Ties with other militant groups

    The Haqqanis have close relations with other regional and international terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba and Central Asian Islamist groups. Jalauddin Haqqani was not only close to bin Laden, but also had ties with al Qaeda's current chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

    Author: Atif Baloch


DW recommends

Opinion: Khan-Trump meeting – will Islamabad deliver to Washington?

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump went smoothly. But the future of US-Pakistan ties depend on Islamabad's cooperation in bringing peace to Afghanistan, says Michael Kugelman. (23.07.2019)  

Imran Khan's US visit — Afghan peace to dominate talks with Donald Trump

Afghanistan peace is likely to be the key topic during talks between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Trump. But analysts warn Washington must not turn a blind eye to a crackdown on media and political plurality. (19.07.2019)  

Kabul University hit by deadly bomb blast

The explosion took place as a number of students were waiting to sit an exam at Afghanistan's oldest and largest university. At least eight people were killed and 33 were injured. (19.07.2019)  

Were Afghan peace talks in Qatar a success?

Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban reached an agreement on a roadmap to end nearly 18 years of war. But much more difficult work lies ahead to achieve permanent peace, experts say. (09.07.2019)  

Afghan peace talks: Renewed bid to kick-start progress

Rival Afghan factions are set to meet in Doha on Sunday in an attempt to make headway in the country's long-stalled political deadlock. Qatar and Germany are brokering the talks, but expectations are low. (05.07.2019)  

Is Pakistan's war-ravaged northwestern region turning against the military?

Pakistan's military has accused a Pashtun civil rights movement of destabilizing the country at Afghanistan's behest. Rights groups say that the movement is being targeted for opposing military policy in Pashtun lands. (07.05.2019)  

Afghanistan: President Ghani seeks to restore his legitimacy with a Loya Jirga

Afghanistan is holding a rare consultative assembly of tribal elders to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban. Kabul is facing pressure from the US government, militant groups and opposition parties. (29.04.2019)  

Militant Haqqani Network - a brief history

Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of the Haqqani Network, has passed away after a protracted illness, the Taliban announced. Why is the Pakistan-based outfit considered one of the most feared militant groups in the region? (04.09.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Donald Trump, Imran Khan discuss way out of Afghan war  

Afghanistan: A Breakthrough in Peace Talks?  

Can Pakistan help US in Afghanistan?  

Related content

US-Präsident Donald J. Trump empfängt den pakistanischen Ministerpräsidenten Imran Khan

Donald Trump, Imran Khan discuss way out of Afghan war 23.07.2019

US President Donald Trump hopes Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan can help "extricate" the US from the long war in Afghanistan. After clashing on Twitter, the two men met for their first one-on-one talks in Washington.

Bildkombo Donald Trump und Imran Khan

Imran Khan's US visit — Afghan peace to dominate talks with Donald Trump 19.07.2019

Afghanistan peace is likely to be the key topic during talks between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Trump. But analysts warn Washington must not turn a blind eye to a crackdown on media and political plurality.

US-Präsident Donald J. Trump empfängt den pakistanischen Ministerpräsidenten Imran Khan

Opinion: Khan-Trump meeting – will Islamabad deliver to Washington? 23.07.2019

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with US President Donald Trump went smoothly. But the future of US-Pakistan ties depend on Islamabad's cooperation in bringing peace to Afghanistan, says Michael Kugelman.

Advertisement