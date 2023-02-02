Why a small German town fights housing for refugees

A small town in northern Germany is in the spotlight after a riot over planned housing for asylum seekers. Local authorities are under strain while long-term issues, recent crises, and right-wing extremists fuel anger.

A wooden board painted with garish red letters greets everyone arriving in Upahl. "Upahl says no" reads the sign at the entrance to the small community in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, north-eastern Germany.

The "no" refers to a planned accommodation facility for 400 refugees and asylum seekers which is due to be built in the town of 1600 residents. Close to the village entrance is the site where the so-called "container village" of temporary housing is planned.

On this January morning in Upahl there is barely a person to be seen. Industrial buildings lie silent on both sides of the street — a rubber factory, a creamery, a second-hand tractor yard, with a field of solar panels in between.

Some Upahl residents are shopping in the local bakery. "We know that they need to go somewhere," the saleswoman says when asked about the asylum seekers. "But why put everyone here? How are we supposed to manage that?" A customer nods in agreement.

When journalists ask around the village, people are standoffish when it comes to the topic of the planned accommodation. Nobody really wants to talk about it – the skepticism toward the mainstream media is obvious.

In Upahl, a site has been earmarked for the construction of temporary refugee homes Image: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa/picture alliance

Riots at the district assembly

Just a few days earlier, Upahl had made headlines across Germany. According to police, about 700 people protested outside the offices where local authorities met in nearby Grevesmühlen to discuss the container village for Upahl. Most of the protesters remained peaceful, however, a group including known right-wing extremists from the region attempted to force their way into the meeting room, and some threw fireworks. In the end, 120 officers shielded the building, a police spokesperson said.

"Yes, that was all over the media again," said the woman at the ticket counter at the train station in Grevesmühlen as she patiently handed over a printed bus timetable, following with a polite nod toward the exit. It is from here that the bus departs for the district hub of Wismar, a port town on the Baltic coast.

It is there Tino Schomann has his office. He is the district administrator for the Nordwestmecklenburg area and supports the establishment of the container village. Since the protest, many more media representatives than usual have been knocking on his door. Between his many political and press appointments, Schomann finds the time to return DW's call.

Tino Schomann is the district administrator supporting the establishment of the container village. Image: Norman Seitz

Plenty of space, few resources

"I understand people's fears," he told DW. But there is no alternative. "I am assigned about 20 to 30 asylum seekers per month. We are housing these people in gyms," he explained.

In Germany, people applying for asylum are distributed across the country according to an agreed formula, where they then have to stay in reception centers. They live there while their status is decided upon, which in some cases can take up to two years. That is two years during which they are not allowed to move on, yet more keep arriving.

Tino Schomann says what he needs to bring the situation under control again is for fewer people to be assigned to his district. And for those whose request for asylum has been deniedto also be deported, to make space for newcomers.

It is not only Schomann who has come forward — other districts have also stressed that they are reaching their limits. "I have the impression that the response from citizens, as well as colleagues, is: 'we are glad someone has spoken out'."

According to Schomann, Germany's federal government needs to finally recognize how serious the situation has become, "money does not help us, we need the resources and the possibilities to be able to fulfill the task which has been assigned to the local municipalities."

"People are currently burdened with many crises — the energy crisis, inflation, war," says Green Party politician Rene Fuhrwerk in Wismar. "That triggers fears, then the people look for someone to blame, and it is often the refugees and asylum seekers," he explained, even if they are not the cause of local people's struggles.

Fuhrwerk pleads for "solidarity and human dignity," for the asylum seekers. He sees a massive challenge: "The burden has increased gradually since thousands of refugees came in 2015. At the same time there has been no new affordable housing created. And now everything has slowly become occupied," explains Fuhrwerk. "The war in Ukraine is only now revealing this."

'We don't want this' reads a message hung on a fence along the main street Image: Anne Höhn/DW

No compromise in sight

Back in Upahl. On a fence along the main street hangs a series of notes — laminated, so they do not disintegrate in the rain — and each printed with one word. In a long row, they form sentences: "Where are the spaces in daycare for children? Where is the medical care? Where is the appropriate infrastructure?" and finally "We don't want this."

The nearest supermarket is a 20-minute bus ride away, and the closest doctor's clinic is also not directly in the village. Compared to other German communities of its size, Upahl is not very well-connected. The fear of being left behind is palpable here. The anger over decades of underinvestment in infrastructure is mixed with the fear of change that the influx of 400 people triggers for some. The fact that well-known right-wing extremists from the region further fuel the fears to win influence adds to the problem.

Currently, it seems like the container village will be established un Upahl – despite all the protests. Discussion groups and meetings are planned in Wismar and surrounding areas in the coming weeks. These are also an attempt to gain support from the residents for the housing to be built. Because of the developments at the end of January, all meetings will take place under police protection.

This article was originally written in German.

