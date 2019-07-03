 Whose fault is plastic waste in the ocean? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 31.07.2019

Environment

Whose fault is plastic waste in the ocean?

Rich countries with good recycling infrastructure hold Southeast Asia responsible for plastic waste polluting the sea. A fact-check shows that's not fair.

Plastic waste in Hawaiian waters (picture-alliance/AP Photo/NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center)

It's an instinct we reach for when told we've messed up: blame. But when it comes to plastics that sully oceans — killing fish and potentially poisoning food chains — it's hard to say where we should point fingers.

Richer countries tend to waste more plastic than poorer ones. Germans and Americans throw away more than ten times as much plastic a day as Kenyans and Indians. Europe, North America, Japan and Australia have shipped so much to Southeast Asia for recycling that, overwhelmed by waste, Malaysia and Vietnam decided this year to ban plastic waste imports. China had already done so in 2018.

But the few studies to estimate ocean plastic pollution suggest a handful of Asian countries are disproportionately responsible. A study by the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research, in Germany, has been cited as saying that most ocean plastic comes from ten rivers in Asia and Africa. Another study, by the Jambeck Research Group at the University of Georgia, found that mismanaged plastic waste — the sort likely to land in oceans — would barely decrease if Europe and North America cut out all plastic.

So, whose fault is ocean plastic. And does it matter?

Sea turtle biting a plastic cup

Eating a single piece of plastic can kill a sea turtle

A dead whale with plastic in its stomach in Indonesia

Dead whales have washed up on shores with hundreds of pieces of plastic in their stomachs

From six-pack drink can holders that entangle turtles to shopping bags that stop up whales' stomachs and cause them to starve, millions of tons of plastic ends up in oceans each year.

The Helmholtz study, published in 2017, was widely misquoted by media as saying 90% of ocean plastic comes from just 10 rivers — eight in Asia and two in Africa. But what the authors estimated was just the plastic that washes in from rivers. They didn't count plastic that enters the sea from sources such as tsunami damage or fishing.

Ocean plastic is more diverse than just the waste that comes from land, said Monique Retamal, a researcher with the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology in Sydney, who wasn't involved with the study. "There's a lot we don't know about the contribution from shipping and illegal dumping at sea."

The Jambeck study, published in 2015, found just four Asian countries — China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam — account for about half the plastic waste that flows from land into the ocean. Europe and North America make up less than 5% because they have better systems for getting rid of waste. Aside from what's burned or recycled, the plastic they throw away into closed landfills is unlikely to leak into rivers.

The study was a first attempt at looking at how much plastic enters the ocean from land, said Kara Law, oceanographer with the Jambeck Research Group and co-author of the study. Without taking the role of waste shipment into account, the waste management data the model relied on showed North America and Europe adequately manage all — or close to all — of their waste, she said. "And we know that's not true."

Plastic waste in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia's environment minister said Malaysia will not become the "dumping ground" of the world

Trading Waste

When China banned imports of most plastic waste in 2018, the world's recycling system went into shock. China had previously been the world's biggest importer of plastic waste. With nowhere for Western waste to go, the price crashed, and companies in Southeast Asia started buying it up to recycle it for a profit. But unprepared for the quantities coming in, and without the plants to process it, governments have increasingly cracked down.

Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines have in the last two months sent back dozens of containers of supposedly recyclable plastic to Europe and North America. In many cases the plastic was contaminated with other waste such as diapers and electronics. Several countries in Southeast Asia have banned plastic waste imports or revoked import permits.

Law says she is working to reevaluate the contributions of the US by looking closer at illegal dumping and waste exports.

It is unclear how much traded plastic ends up in the ocean. Between 2010 and 2016, when China was seen as the "world's dumping ground," it imported just a tenth of its plastic waste. Most waste stays where it was made, said Arnaud Brunet, director general of the Bureau of International Recycling in Brussels.

Sorting plastic waste in China

China stopped importing plastic waste to protect its environment

German workers sorting recycling in Berlin

Western countries lack the infrastructure to recycle all their waste at home

Blame Game

Since 1950, plastic production has increased about 200-fold, the Jambeck Research Group estimated in a separate study. Just 9% of plastic ever made has been recycled. The rest was burned or thrown away into landfills or nature.

Because plastic is so tough, it can last for centuries without breaking down. That means plastic made in the past, mainly in richer nations, has accumulated, often in the ocean. Experts say this, along with the lack of data on plastic from marine and other sources, makes blaming individual regions for ocean plastic unhelpful.

"I see it largely as a finger pointing exercise," said Law, the oceanographer. "Our biggest fear when we published the Jambeck paper is everybody would just say it's China's fault — and some people did that."

But, she added, "we also got a lot of feedback from people in Southeast Asian countries saying, 'thank God somebody pointed out the lack of infrastructure.'"

A study published in January by the Ocean Cleanup Foundation, a non-profit organization trying to rid the oceans of plastics, estimated that mismanaged plastic waste generated each year could triple by 2060 if we continue to throw away plastic as we do now — with Africa and Asia disproportionately affected.

Poorer countries can mitigate this as they grow richer by investing in waste infrastructure such as recycling centers and secure landfills. Richer countries can help by reducing their plastic waste and dealing with more of it at home.

"No country should be used as a dumping ground," said Heng Kiah Chun, a campaigner at Greenpeace Malaysia. "This is a global problem that we need to stop together."

  • Photo: Water lettuce floating on the Yangtze River (Source: Imago/VCG)

    Rivers of plastic

    1: Yangtze River

    The Yangtze is Asia's longest river and the third-longest river in the world. It also tops the list of river systems through which the most plastic waste flows into the oceans, according to a recent study. The Yangtze flows into the East China Sea near Shanghai and is crucial to China's economy and ecology. The river basin is home to 480 million people — one-third of the country's population.

  • Photo: Children bathing near in Indus as sewage flows in (Source: Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images)

    Rivers of plastic

    2. Indus River

    The Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research found 90 percent of plastic flowing into oceans can be traced to 10 rivers. The Indus ranks second on the list. One of Asia's largest rivers, it flows through parts of India and Pakistan into the Arabian Sea, supporting millions of people. While much plastic enters rivers because of a lack of waste infrastructure, sewage systems contribute too.

  • Gelber Fluss in China Fischerei Archiv 2007 (Teh Eng Koon/AFP/Getty Images)

    Rivers of plastic

    3. Yellow River

    Plastic can enter the food chain as fish and other marine and freshwater animals ingest it. The Yellow River, said to be the cradle of Chinese civilization, is third on the plastic-waste list but that's not the only environmental problem with which it contends. Pollution has rendered much of the river's water undrinkable. Around 30 percent of its fish species are believed to have disappeared too.

  • China Hai He Fluss Haihe River in Tianjin (Imago/Zumapress/Feng Jun)

    Rivers of plastic

    4. Hai River

    Another of China's rivers, the Hai, comes in at number 4. It connects two of China's most populous metropolitan areas, Tianjin and Beijing, before flowing into one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, the Bohai Sea. The 10 river systems share traits, says the study. One is that they are located in densely populated areas with a lack of waste infrastructure and little awareness of recycling.

  • Photo: A panaramo of the Nile flowing through Cairo. ( Source: Imago/Zumapress)

    Rivers of plastic

    5. Nile River

    Generally thought to be the world's longest river, the Nile flows through 11 countries before entering the Mediterranean Sea from Egypt. Some 360 million people live in the river basin where its waters support agriculture — the region's main economic activity. Irrigation and evaporation mean the river doesn't even reach the sea in dry periods. Still, it comes in at number five in the ranking.

  • Photo: Indian students collecting garbage on the banks of the Ganges. (Source: Getty Images/AFP/S. Kanojia)

    Rivers of plastic

    6. The Ganges

    The Ganges is central to Indian spiritual life and provides water to more than half a billion people. Sewage, agricultural and industrial waste have made it one of the world's most polluted rivers, as have the multitudes of plastic that end up in it. Cleaning up the waste — as students are doing in this picture — is important, but experts say we must produce less and stop pollution at the source.

  • China Perlfluss, Pearl River (Getty Images/AFP/Goh Chai Hin)

    Rivers of plastic

    7. Pearl River

    Here, workers clear floating waste from China's notoriously dirty Pearl River, which enters the South China Sea between Hong Kong and Macau. Sewage and industrial waste flow into the river delta, keeping apace with the region's incredible rate of urban expansion. Since the late 1970s, the delta has transformed from a mainly agricultural and rural region to one of the world's largest urban areas.

  • Photo: Ice on the Amur River (Source: picture-alliance/Zumapress/Chu Fuchao)

    Rivers of plastic

    8. Amur/Heilong River

    It's not until they hit urban and industrial areas that rivers feel the worst effects of pollution. Still, according to recent studies, plastic debris is even being found in remote and "pristine" locations. The Amur River rises in the hills of northeastern China and forms much of the border between China's Heilongjiang province and Russia's Siberia before it snakes out to the Sea of Okhotsk.

  • Photo: Oil pollution in the Niger River Dealta (Source: Getty Images)

    Rivers of plastic

    9. Niger River

    The Niger is West Africa's main river, supporting over 100 million people and one of the planet's most lush ecosystems. It flows through five countries before entering the Atlantic Ocean from Nigeria. Plastic pollution aside, extensive dam construction is affecting water availability — and frequent oil spills in the Niger Delta have caused widespread water contamination.

  • Photo: Wide shot of the Mekong in Laos (Source: Imago/Xinhua)

    Rivers of plastic

    10. Mekong River

    Dams are having major ecological and social impacts on the Mekong too. Around 20 million people live in the Mekong Delta. Many are dependent on fishing and agriculture for survival. The river flows through six countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Laos, and is tenth on the list of river systems that carry most of the 8 million tons of plastic that are dumped into the seas each year.

    Author: Jennifer Collins


