 Whom do I contact if I'm interested in the master's program at Deutsche Welle?

Corporate

Whom do I contact if I’m interested in the master’s program at Deutsche Welle?

DW offers many opportunities for training and further education—including a master’s degree.

Are you interested in Deutsche Welle’s master’s program? You can find out more about the M.A. in International Media Studies by clicking on Master’s Degree on the DW Akademie website. 
You can send your complete application materials to the email address listed there. 
DW Akademie also offers internships, traineeships and other opportunities for further education. Just go to the DW Akademie website
You can find the current openings on the DW website "Careers" (only in German). 

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

