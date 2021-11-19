 Whom do I contact for private recordings of a program or licensing requests? | FAQ- the most-asked questions on DW′s TV programming | DW | 19.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

TV

Whom do I contact for private recordings of a program or licensing requests?

Please contact our licensing team for private copies of programs or licensing Deutsche Welle content.

If you would like to watch a documentary, report, or individual segments after they have been broadcast, you can usually watch these programs in our "Media Center".

If you wish to use DW content (individual articles, audio, videos or images) as a private person or company for your own purposes, for example for use on your own homepage, in print publications or as teaching materials, we recommend that you consult our licensing department prior to use at licensing@dw.com. Your request should include the title/link to the post, your contact information and details of the nature and extent of the desired use/licensing.

Broadcasters, production companies and writers who want to use individual DW content as a part of film or television production (broadcasting rights) can contact TV.licensing@dw.com with a formal request.

Broadcasters, online portals and cable network operators who are interested in acquiring complete program lines and/or in entering a cooperation with Deutsche Welle will find further information and contact persons for our sales department under the heading "Business & Sales."

The use of DW content is permitted only with prior written permission of DW.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

DW recommends

Media Center  

Business and Sales  

default

Online

Information about DW's online services and help with issues related to our website.  

default

Radio

Need help with radio reception? You are in the right place.  

default

Mobile

Do you have questions about using DW's mobile services? We have answers.  

default

Who we are

Do you want to find out more about who we are? Are you looking for press releases or do you want to work for Deutsche Welle?  