 Whoever they are, Bayern Munich′s new coach needs boardroom harmony | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.11.2019

Sports

Whoever they are, Bayern Munich's new coach needs boardroom harmony

Bayern Munich have lurched from one minor crisis to the next as a chaotic environment at boardroom level has seeped into on-field performances. Upheaval is in the works once again but it's unlikely to be smooth.

Deutschland Fußball Bayern München Uli Hoeneß und Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Niko Kovac's sacking felt on the cards from the moment he stepped foot in Bayern Munich's training ground

He arrived at a club in transition that had lost its elite standing in European football, while fractures between president Uli Hoeness and chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge were causing chaos in the background.

Those toxic working conditions remain and will have to be sorted out quickly if Kovac's successor is to avoid a similar fate.

A succession plan is in place for Bayern's flailing management, with Hoeness set to step down later this month and Rummenigge to follow in 2021. But a number of issues must be addressed if the club is to avoid seeing a messy transition turn into a disastrous decline.

Power struggle

Bayern's power duo have slowly seen their relationship descend into incompatibility. Disagreements over the club's commercial future, transfers, coaching appointments and even off-season training camps have put an unnecessary strain on the club.

With Hoeness remaining as a board member it is uncertain how much things will — or even can — change. The 67-year-old has installed a lot of allies at the club and will likely use that network to continue to wield influence.

The identity of Bayern's next coach will be particularly intriguing, as Rummenigge will surely want to have the final say.

The candidates range from Jose Mourinho, Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag, to current caretaker Hansi Flick.

Whoever takes charge, they'll require a more cohesive support structure than what was offered to Kovac and Carlo Ancelotti.

Großbritannien, Manchester, José Mourinho Trainer (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Rickett)

Jose Mourinho has been linked to the Bayern Munich post

Team building

The club's transfer policy has been particularly affected by the boardroom unrest, with the recent summer window showcasing indecisiveness and patchwork solutions.

Leroy Sane was pursued for weeks without success before he got injured and 30-year-old Ivan Perisic arrived on a loan deal instead. 

Rookie striker Jann-Fiete Arp was signed instead of the competition Robert Lewandowski has been craving for years.

And Mats Hummels was sold off at the same time as Hoeness told Jerome Boateng he should also find a new club. Such lack of foresight could have worsened an already bleak injury crisis in defense.

Bayern's attempts to rebuild a team that lost Philippe Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Arjen Robben, and Franck Ribery in recent years has fallen flat. The core remains strong, but Bayern cannot afford another underwhelming recruitment drive.

Bayern Munich's players lost faith in Niko Kovac (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Bongarts/)

Bayern Munich's players lost faith in Niko Kovac

Old guard

Kovac lost the dressing room just as Ancelotti did before him. And Bayern's new coach will have to navigate a tricky environment where several players' expectations are still influenced by Pep Guardiola's exceptional, detail-focussed reign.

Manuel Neuer indicated better than anyone that player power was still strong at Bayern following the 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

"I think [the loss] was somewhat foreseeable. That's why what happened is no shock for me... things aren't working. Something definitely has to change," he said.

Kovac was packing his bags the next day.

Thomas Müller's role within the club also continues to dominate headlines and a fiery, assertive type such as Mourinho could stamp out any rebellious factions. Long-term, however, that could backfire if results don't materialise and Bayern's management continues to meddle haphazardly.

Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are set to relinquish control at Bayern Munich

Unclear future

Bayern has to change, that much is certain. The current chaos has been allowed to linger far too long and is not befitting of a club which prides itself on its family environment and the "Mia san Mia" ethos.

So much depends on how willing the club's current leaders are willing to truly relinquish power.

Herbert Hainer replaces Hoeness and how the departing president handles his step down to a lesser role will be particularly crucial. Hoeness is not the type to hold his tongue and his close friendship to Hainer could see his influence remain.

Meanwhile Rummenigge will mentor his own successor, Oliver Kahn, from January onwards and has just over a year to ensure a fluid handover.

The new management plan looks good on paper, but it also doesn't look like it will be a smooth transition.

In what will be a defining period for Bayern Munich, the club needs off-pitch harmony if the new coach is to be successful.

  • José Mourinho (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Rickett)

    Bayern Munich: The candidates to replace Niko Kovac

    Jose Mourinho

    The Portuguese coach is out of work but his ego would make him the nuclear option. As a serial trophy winner with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United, the 56-year-old knows how to handle big names but his tactical star has waned in recent years. Bastian Schweinsteiger said recently his former boss has started learning German but could he really work with Bayern's top brass?

  • Erik ten Hag (Reuters/Action Images/M. Childs)

    Bayern Munich: The candidates to replace Niko Kovac

    Erik ten Hag

    The Dutch coach caught the eye during Ajax's unlikely run to the last four of the Champions League last season and, after spending time coaching Bayern's reserves between 2013 and 2015, is familiar with the club and the German language, often a key requirement for those at the top. He has a contract with the Dutch champions until 2022 but may not be able to resist Bayern. Among the frontrunners.

  • Massimiliano Allegri (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Bayern Munich: The candidates to replace Niko Kovac

    Massimiliano Allegri

    Another high profile coach who would be available without compensation, Allegri left Juventus at the end of last season after a spell that bought five Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and two Champions League final defeats. The Italian is regarded as a smart and versatile tactician but the failure of Carlo Ancelotti to adapt could count against his compatriot.

  • Hansi Flick (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto)

    Bayern Munich: The candidates to replace Niko Kovac

    Hansi Flick

    The assistant coach who was also on the staff for Germany's World Cup 2014 win will take charge for Wednesday's Champions League game against Olympiacos and Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund, both at the Allianz Arena. Win them both and, as the man in possession, he may stand a decent chance of keeping the gig, at least until the end of the season.

  • Arsene Wenger (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24)

    Bayern Munich: The candidates to replace Niko Kovac

    Arsene Wenger

    Something of an outsider but the long-serving former Arsenal boss has made noises about wanting to get back in to the dugout since leaving the Premier League side in 2018. At 70, he wouldn't be a long term solution but, hailing from Alsace on the German border, he does have a knowledge of the country, its language and its football. Could also perhaps be tempted by a short term deal.

  • Ralf Rangnick (picture-alliance/Pressebildagentur ULMER)

    Bayern Munich: The candidates to replace Niko Kovac

    Ralf Rangnick

    The former coach and sporting director of RB Leipzig recently became head of player development globally for Red Bull and its various franchises. Having changed roles so recently, and with a general preference for more managerial roles, it's doubtful that Rangnick would be happy to work within the current Bayern setup but rumors persist in Germany nonetheless.

  • Thomas Tuchel (Reuters/P. Wojazer)

    Bayern Munich: The candidates to replace Niko Kovac

    Thomas Tuchel

    The former Borussia Dortmund coach is in his second season at Paris Saint-Germain and with the French side well clear at the top of Ligue 1 and of their Champions League group, there's no obvious reason to leave. But the German is a favorite of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and did come under serious consideration before Kovac got the job. Any approach is more likely to work at the end of the season.

  • Mauricio Pochettino (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

    Bayern Munich: The candidates to replace Niko Kovac

    Mauricio Pochettino

    Another long shot, with the Argentinian still in place at Tottenham. Pochettino has won plenty of admirers with the way he's turned Spurs in to Premier League contenders and Champions League finalists but he's yet to win a trophy with the London club and this season has been little short of a disaster, with Spurs sitting 11th. Bayern's 7-2 win in London earlier this season also won't help.

  • Jupp Heynckes (picture-alliance/sampics/C. Pahnke)

    Bayern Munich: The candidates to replace Niko Kovac

    Jupp Heynckes

    He couldn't, could he? Not again? Well, probably not. But with the options available to Bayern likely to be far greater at the end of the season than in November, there is a chance, however slight, that Heynckes could reprise his role of 2017-18 when he rode to Bayern's rescue after Carlo Ancelotti's tenure ended prematurely. Signs are that he's enjoying retirement though with his wife and dogs.

    Author: Matt Pearson


