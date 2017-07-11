WHO: World Health Assembly meets for critical talks on pandemic strategy

The 74th World Health Assembly (WHA) begins on Monday with statements from world leaders, health ministers and other high-ranking officials.

The discussions, which will continue until June 1, will focus heavily on efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

A potential revamp of the entire approach in dealing with future global health emergencies will also be under consideration as part of this week's talks.

What is the World Health Assembly?

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO) — the United Nations' health body — and is attended by delegations from all 194 WHO member states.

The main functions of the WHA are to determine the direction the organization wishes to pursue, appoint the Director-General — which is currently Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whose term ends next year — and discuss the budget.

The gathering is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland, though this year, like in 2020, it will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

What's on the agenda?

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to take center stage, including discussions around vaccine hoarding.

One of the major issues on the agenda are proposals for WHO reforms, which has been pushed to its limits by the pandemic.

The main event will likely come on Tuesday when officials discuss an assessment of the global pandemic response — and how to be better prepared in the future.

"The past year has been the most testing in our organization's history," Tedros acknowledged ahead of the meeting.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn is proposing member states contribute more financial backing for the WHO. Spahn believes it is not right that "private foundations sometimes give more money than the than the big states of the world," the health minister said ahead of the conference.

According to Germany, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is currently the largest WHO donor.

What's controversial this year?

There is significant pushback over WHO policies, as some nations become wary of encroachment on their sovereignty.

But it is Taiwan's continued exclusion that will cast the longest shadow over this year's proceedings.

Taiwan — which had one of the world's best pandemic responses — remains locked out of the annual gathering for the fifth year in a row, despite growing global support for its inclusion.

The main driver behind Taiwan's omission is China, which views the self-ruled democracy as its own territory and has waged an increasingly assertive campaign to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage.

On the eve of the meeting, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu urged the WHO to "maintain a professional and neutral stance, reject China's political interference" and allow his nation's participation in its activities.

"China has continued to falsely claim that appropriate arrangements have been made for Taiwan's participation in WHO. This wholly deviates from reality," said Wu.

The WHO has also come under scrutiny itself in recent weeks. An investigation revealed that the UN health body did not react quickly or efficiently enough to the pandemic after it first emerged in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.

Who is attending?

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will begin the virtual gathering with an address to member states, said last week that this year's WHA was "arguably one of the most important" ever.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are also due to deliver statements.

What are they expected to uncover?

On Tuesday the findings of three separate independent panels that have assessed different aspects of the global pandemic response will be discussed.

The outcome of their research suggested that countries and institutions had been woefully under-prepared to deal with the crisis. Therefore, the experts have argued for a total overhaul of the global alarm system.

They have also urged reform of the WHO to boost its independence, transparency and funding.

A draft resolution to strengthen the organization is also under discussion this week. The text is expected to call for nations to submit reviews over how prepared they were for the coronavirus outbreak.

The resolution could also give the WHO additional powers to investigate serious health threats without waiting for an invitation from the member states in question, a motion backed by both Merkel and Macron. But this is where some nations have expressed concern over their own sovereignty.

jsi/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)