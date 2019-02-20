 Who will sing for Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest? | Music | DW | 21.02.2019

Music

Who will sing for Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest?

"Our Song for Israel" is the national final that will select who will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. Seven young acts are competing to perform at the popular event.

  • Aly Ryan (NDR/Brian Tampol)

    Eurovision: German acts vying to become the 2019 national entry

    Flashy: Aly Ryan

    Unconventional, cosmopolitan, habitually contrary: Meet Aly Ryan. The German-born 21-year-old has lived in the US since she was 15. In Los Angeles, she says, she "met the right people," and her musical career took off. At the German Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) finals, she'll be competing with the ballad "Wear Your Love."

  • Linus Bruhn (NDR/Gella Sheven)

    Eurovision: German acts vying to become the 2019 national entry

    Mellow: Linus Bruhn

    Like so many in his generation, this 20-year-old is active on Instagram and Youtube. And like most of the contenders in the German finals, he is no stranger to the stage, either. He has also participated in numerous TV casting shows. Bruhn says he greatly admires Michael Jackson and Justin Bieber; with those musical role models, he can't really go wrong.

  • BB Thomaz (NDR/Alexei Bazdarev)

    Eurovision: German acts vying to become the 2019 national entry

    Live wire: BB Thomaz

    She's a musician, fitness coach and mother of a 2-year-old son. Born in New York, the 34-year-old Thomasz has been living in Germany since the age of 10. She has worked in theaters and musicals, and performed as the opening act for major bands including U2. For Friday's national final, she has promised "emotional fireworks" along the lines of "Queen meets Pop R&B."

  • Lilly Among Clouds (rbb/Stephan Flad)

    Eurovision: German acts vying to become the 2019 national entry

    Easy-going: Lilly Among Clouds

    Barefoot on the stage, her head in the clouds: that is Elisabeth Brüchner, aka Lilly Among Clouds. To write her music, she prefers to be alone and secluded, but when a song is ready to go, she at home on stages throughout Europe, or even the South by Southwest festival in Texas. On Friday, Germans nationwide will get a taste of her talent in the national finals.

  • Gregor Hägele (NDR/Daniel Hägele)

    Eurovision: German acts vying to become the 2019 national entry

    The youngster: Gregor Hägele

    At age 18, he is the youngest of the German contenders hoping to represent the country at the ESC this year. Hägele likes small, intimate venues for his concerts. When he received an invitation to join the list of German ESC contestants he first thought it was a joke. The ballad "Let me go," a song about leaving home and conquering the world, is his entry on Friday.

  • S!sters, Carlotta Truman and Laurita (NDR/Christoph Pellander)

    Eurovision: German acts vying to become the 2019 national entry

    Soulful: S!sters

    Carlotta Truman, 19, teamed up with Laurita, the young soul singer with the raspy voice, just for the ESC, presenting the only number composed especially for the song contest. Their entry, they say, is "so cool, the best song you will ever hear."

  • Makeda (NDR/Jenny Bartsch)

    Eurovision: German acts vying to become the 2019 national entry

    Independent: Makeda

    Makeda has already made a career as a musical singer, often taking on the lead role of Rachel Marron in "Bodyguard." She twice before threw her hat in the ring for the ESC, and this time, she is among the shortlisted lucky seven. Soul singer Alicia Keys is her role model, she says, a woman she saw on TV who played the piano "and looked like me. — I was really able to relate to that."

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


The selection process was complex. A jury of 100 members consisting of German musicians, journalists and fans as well as an additional international jury of 20 experts chose from almost 200 applicants, who in turn had to pass a pre-selection.

In further evaluation steps, the juries finally whittled down the now established group of seven applicants who will perform in the Eurovision national final to determine who will represent Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) competition in Tel Aviv in May.

Primarily original songs

The young artists have worked intensively over the last weeks, among other things, by participating in a songwriting camp. There they had the opportunity to work together with national and international songwriters. In fact, four of the seven songs that we will hear on February 22 were created during the workshop and were co-written by the performing artists. The other songs were submitted by international composer teams and judged suitable by the juries.

Udo Lindenberg (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

Singer Udo Lindenberg (photo) will perform together with Andreas Bourani during the show broadcast by DW

Deutsche Welle will broadcast the show live on Friday, at 8:15 p.m. (20:15 CET). GermanTV host Barbara Schöneberger will present the show together with Linda Zervakis, news anchor of Germany's public broadcaster news show Tagesschau.

In addition to the competing artists' acts, fans can look forward to performances by Michael Schulte, who finished fourth at the ESC in Lisbon in 2018, and by Lena, the ESC winner of 2010. Udo Lindenberg, Andreas Bourani and the band Revolverheld will also perform.

Other countries are faster

At the moment, preliminary decisions are being made in the 42 participating countries — with various selection procedures.

Many of the possible candidates were the subject of heated discussions in ESC fan circles, such as Austrian applicant Hyäne Fischer, who controversially posed as an Eva Braun-lookalike and included various allusions to Nazi aesthetics in her music video. In the end, Austria decided to send singer Paenda into the race with electronic dance music.

Finland is sending its most famous DJ, Darude, to Tel Aviv. He celebrated a global techno hit with "Sandstorm" in 2000.

France will be represented by Bilal Hassani — a homosexual Youtuber of Moroccan origin, whose role model is the Austrian ESC winner Conchita Wurst.

This year Poland is focusing on folklore with its women's combo Tulia. Australia, Croatia, Slovenia and Greece have already made their decisions.

Sergey Lazarev singing in Stockholm (DW/S. Wünsch)

Sergey Lazarev seems to be floating in the air at the ESC in Stockholm in 2016

Russia is once again relying on a superstar: Sergey Lazarev narrowly took third place in Stockholm in 2016, so bets are being placed on him to bring home a Eurovision victory.

Host country Israel has also already decided on its candidate for the competition, with singer Kobi Marimi. He had prevailed in a TV casting show and convinced the jury with his velvety soul and crooner style.

The international preliminary decisions will continue until March 9, but it's already clear that a colorful, very mixed group of participants will end up in Tel Aviv.

Now it's up to German audiences and the juries to select the perfect candidate to represent the country.

 

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  