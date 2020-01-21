 WHO: Tuberculosis is the world’s deadliest infectious disease | News | DW | 24.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

WHO: Tuberculosis is the world’s deadliest infectious disease

As the coronavirus death toll mounts, global health authorities are reminding that tuberculosis is deadliest infectious disease in the world. Over a million deaths are reported every year.

Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (picture-alliance/BSIP/NIAID)

Tuberculosis kills more people than any other infectious disease, according to information shared by the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday.

Around 1.5 million people died from the bacterial infection in 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported, bringing attention to World Tuberculosis Day on March 24.

Approximately 10 million people are infected with tuberculosis every year, the WHO said on its website. Only a small portion of global cases receive the necessary life-saving medicine.

Over 4,000 people die of tuberculosis every day.

Read more: Tuberculosis outbreak in Germany

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the current coronavirus pandemic demonstrates how vulnerable patients with lung conditions or weakened immune systems are to the new outbreak. Tuberculosis is a disease affecting primarily the lungs.

"For millions of people with tuberculosis, the coronavirus represents a significant danger because their lungs are already weakened by tuberculosis, their general health is low due poverty, and they don’t have access to adequate healthcare," Burkard Kömm, director of the agency German Leprosy and Tuberculosis Relief (DAHW) told German news agency EPD.

Read more: UN wins TB dispute with United States

In Asia and Africa, it is tuberculosis patients who are most likely to be killed by the coronavirus.

Tuberculosis can be cured if treated over six months with a cocktail of four different antibiotics, DAWH said. However, many patients end their treatment early or develop a resistance to the medication that complicates and prolongs treatment. A lack of medicine is a common reason why patients end their treatment early, DAWH said.

kp/rg (EPD, dpa)

Watch video 26:00

In Good Shape – Infectious diseases


DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Davos Stadt Winter Stadtansicht Schweiz

Davos medical tourism sparks alarm about corporate culture 21.01.2020

Davos was popular among tuberculosis patients, who banked on its fresh air and sunbathed mountains to cure them. Patients haven’t stopped flocking to Davos but their illnesses have taken a modern form.

Deutschland Tuberkulose

Tuberculosis outbreak at German school infects over 100 01.08.2019

An unusually high number of students and teachers at a school in southwestern Germany have been infected with tuberculosis. Health officials are scouring the school for clues about why the disease spread.

Josef Mengele SS Offizier Kriegsverbrecher Auschwitz-Birkenau

A German town and Josef Mengele, Auschwitz 'angel of death' 22.01.2020

As the Red Army approached Auschwitz, the Nazi "angel of death," Josef Mengele, fled. He outlived many of his victims. The people who survived his experiments remain scarred; his birthplace struggles with his legacy.

Advertisement