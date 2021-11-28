WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier: not enough vaccines reach the poor

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Dutch public health institute said in a statement that testing was continuing on the samples of 61 people who tested positive for COVID after arriving from South Africa.
With cases of the omicron variant confirmed amid a major fourth wave of the pandemic, Germany is relying increasingly on the military as part of its response.
Israel is closing its doors to the world as other countries confirm their first cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Phone-tracking technology will help officials to isolate those exposed to the new variant.
US President Joe Biden has urged people to get booster shots and wear masks indoors as scientists study the omicron variant. Several countries have imposed fresh travel restrictions to stop its spread. DW has the latest.
