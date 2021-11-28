 WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier: not enough vaccines reach the poor | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 29.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier: not enough vaccines reach the poor

Watch video 05:33

More in the Media Center

26.11.2021 LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: International passengers walk through the arrivals area at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport on November 26, 2021 in London, England. A heavily-mutated new variant of the Covid-19 virus, currently called B.1.1.529, has been detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. The U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said from 12:00 GMT on Friday all flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini are being suspended and the countries added to the UK's travel Red List. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

COVID-19: New uncertainty due to omicron variant 28.11.2021

29.11.21 *** Travellers in personal protective equipment load luggage into a taxi outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Ghebreyesus: the world needs a new accord on pandemics 29.11.2021

Adam Grundhoff Sendedatum: 29.11.2021 Professor Dr. Adam Grundhoff, Leibniz-Institut für Experimentelle Virologie

Virologist Grundhoff explains why Omicron is so dangerous 29.11.2021

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Omicron variant: What we (don't) know 29.11.2021

More from DW News

Pandemic Treaty 29.11.2021

Omicron Travel Bans 29.11.2021

Talks on Iran nuclear deal resume 29.11.2021

A passenger arrives from overseas at the arrival hall of Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Top stories in 90 seconds 29.11.2021

Read also

November 27, 2021, Ukraine: In this photo illustration, a hand holding a medical syringe with a text Omicron (B.1.1.529): SARS-CoV-2 in the background. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Netherlands: 13 omicron cases found from South Africa flights 28.11.2021

The Dutch public health institute said in a statement that testing was continuing on the samples of 61 people who tested positive for COVID after arriving from South Africa.

Der Kommandeur des Kommandos Territoriale Aufgaben, Generalmajor Carsten Breuer. Bei der Gemeinsamen Oberfränkischen Terrorismusabwehr Exercise (GEOTEX 2021) erproben rund 150 Einsatzkräfte von Polizei und Bundeswehr die Zusammenarbeit bei terroristischen Großlagen.

Germany's new COVID-19 crisis team to be headed by two-star general 29.11.2021

With cases of the omicron variant confirmed amid a major fourth wave of the pandemic, Germany is relying increasingly on the military as part of its response.

Travelers walk with their luggage outside Ben Gurion International Airport near Lod, on Monday, November 1, 2021, as Israel opened it's border to individual tourists. Monday marked the first time in 20 months that individuals vaccinated against Covid-19 could enter Israel. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

COVID: Israel to shut its borders to foreigners due to omicron variant 28.11.2021

Israel is closing its doors to the world as other countries confirm their first cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Phone-tracking technology will help officials to isolate those exposed to the new variant.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant named omicron, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases listens. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Coronavirus digest: Biden says omicron no 'cause for panic' 29.11.2021

US President Joe Biden has urged people to get booster shots and wear masks indoors as scientists study the omicron variant. Several countries have imposed fresh travel restrictions to stop its spread. DW has the latest.