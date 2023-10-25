  1. Skip to content
WHO: 'No safe way' to get supplies to many Gaza hospitals

October 25, 2023

The World Health Organization has only been able to supply four hospitals from the aid trucks that have entered Gaza since Sunday because there is "no safe guarentee from any side," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said in an interview with DW.

