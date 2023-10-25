WHO: 'No safe way' to get supplies to many Gaza hospitals

ConflictsMiddle EastWHO: 'No safe way' to get supplies to many Gaza hospitals To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle East10/25/2023October 25, 2023The World Health Organization has only been able to supply four hospitals from the aid trucks that have entered Gaza since Sunday because there is "no safe guarentee from any side," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said in an interview with DW.https://p.dw.com/p/4Y0XAAdvertisement