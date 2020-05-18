WHO members agree to independent probe of coronavirus response

The World Health Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday to allow an investigation of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution faced no objections from the assembly's 194 member states.

The EU was among countries and bodies to sponsor the motion at the World Health Organization's (WHO) annual conference to urge an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the international response to the pandemic.

The EU also voiced support for the WHO earlier on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut US funding of the global agency.

"This is the time for solidarity, not the time for finger-pointing or for undermining multilateral cooperation," European foreign affairs spokeswoman Virginie Batti-Henriksson told reporters on the second day of the World Health Assembly.

The resolution did not immediately adopt a time-frame for the investigation, but WHO chief Tedros told the assembly on Monday he would welcome an independent evaluation at the "earliest appropriate moment."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also mentioned the investigation, albeit stressing that the goal should be to identify improvements, not to lay blame.

"Together, we stress the central role of the World Health Organization in international health management," Maas said in a statement. "It is important to strengthen the WHO, to support it, and to prepare it even better for the future. The resolution underlines that in the current situation acute crisis management is the priority. In a subsequent step, the WHO is planning an independent evaluation of the global response to COVID-19.

Trump blames WHO, China

Trump, who had already suspended funding of the WHO, published a letter on Monday in which he called the WHO a "puppet of China" and demanded "major substantive improvements in the next 30 days."

The WHO pledged to give a direct response to Trump's letter later on Tuesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the European leaders who expressed their support for the WHO at the assembly ahead of Trump's comments, saying "The WHO is the legitimate global institution which brings everything together."

The investigation will not specifically look into the WHO, but at the global response from all governments and international bodies.

Prior to the US funding freeze, the US was the biggest single donor to the WHO. Should they go ahead with the permanent freeze, China may fill part of the gap.

Russia accuses Trump of 'unsubstantiated accusations'

A top Russian official also expressed support for the WHO and China on Monday night, criticizing Trump’s threat.

"Russia is against any such fabricated investigations and unsubstantiated accusations. We are categorically against them," Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament, told the Russian news agency Interfax.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd told DW that US President Donald Trump'’s threat to withdraw funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) was "irresponsible" and reflects the "chaotic" nature of his presidency.

"For the President of the United States to give a blanket smear that the WHO is acting as a 'puppet' simply doesn't do it justice," said Rudd, who is the President of the Asia Society Policy Institute. "Trump is very quick to criticize others, while most of us would agree his own domestic policies are chaotic."

However, Rudd acknowledged that both the WHO and China "have legitimate questions to answer" and said that China was "not off the hook."

