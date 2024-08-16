Who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand's new premier?

Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to become Thailand's youngest prime minister, the second female leader, and the fourth premier from the influential Shinawatra clan. But challenges on all fronts await her.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the latest political heir from one of Thailand's most powerful albeit divisive political dynasties to lead the country.

The 37-year-old, who has never served in government, is the daughter of billionaire tycoon and former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, whose populist appeal has dominated Thai politics for the past two decades.

"If Paetongtarn were not Thaksin's daughter, it would have been impossible for her to become Thailand's prime minister," Puangthong Pawakapan, an associate professor of political science at Thailand's Chulalongkorn University, told DW.

Her appointment came two days after a Thai court removed her predecessor Srettha Thavisin, from the same Pheu Thai party, after less than a year in power over charges of ethics violation — a move that surprised many.

"Staying in power as head of the government is the only way for Pheu Thai," said Siripan Nogsuan Sawasdee, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University. "They still hope to make a comeback in the next election, and they need to be in a position to realize their policies," she added.

Pheu Thai's waning popularity

After dominating at the ballots for the past 20 years, the elections in May 2023 underlined how Thailand has moved on and how the "Thaksin factor" has somewhat lost its appeal.

Thailand's new prime minister is part of political dynasty To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Parties linked to Thaksin won every election in Thailand for the past two decades, but last year Pheu Thai was eclipsed by Move Forward, which rode to success on bold promises of reforming the monarchy and military.

"The middle class and young voters do not care about Thaksin," according to Punchada Sirivunnabood, an associate professor of political science at Thailand's Mahidol University.

And one of Paetongtarn's main challenges is securing the same levels of popularity once enjoyed by her father — a scenario political experts say is unlikely to happen.

"For Pheu Thai to redeem itself, the economy would have to prosper, like double-digit growth rates, and the party also needs to materialize not just one but a few of the policies it promised," Punchada told DW.

Dynastic politics

Paetongtarn will become Thailand's second female prime minister and the fourth member of the Shinawatra clan to take the top job after her aunt Yingluck, uncle-in-law Somchai Wongsawat, and father Thaksin.

The 37-year-old is perceived by many as another Thaksin "proxy."

"[Getting rid of that image] will be extremely difficult," said Punchada.

Political experts have also cast doubt on Paetongtarn's leadership qualities and ability to get Pheu Thai back on its feet.

"Back then it was 'Thaksin thinks, Yingluck acts,' and now it will be 'Thaksin thinks, Paetongtarn acts.' But that is no longer enough because there is now the People's Party — the successor to the dissolved Move Forward," said analyst Puangthong.

Thai prime minister dismissed for violating ethics rules To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lacking political experience?

"As prime minister, you'll have to deal with many problems. It will be increasingly highlighted that Paetongtarn has little knowledge, and more people will say she is only taking office because her father is Thaksin," she added.

Known in Thailand by her nickname "Ung Ing," Paetongtarn was one of the three prime ministerial candidates for the party in last year's election, playing a prominent role in campaigning as the party looked to secure backing from Thaksin's supporters.

Paetongtarn studied hotel management at the University of Surrey in England and worked for the hotel arm of the family's business empire before entering politics.

She began working for Pheu Thai as chief adviser for participation and innovation in 2021 and became party leader last October.

Multiple challenges

Thailand's new prime minister will have to overcome the difficult task of reviving the Southeast Asian nation's stagnant economy — a policy area that has long been a hallmark of Thaksin-associated parties.

Srettha made little headway during his tenure. "Pheu Thai's sliding popularity is due to the fact that, a year on, it has not delivered any policies," said political scientist Siripan.

The party's flagship cash handout scheme of a 10,000 baht ($279) "digital wallet" for Thais has faced multiple delays.

"With 25 million Thais already registered to benefit from the scheme, Pheu Thai would face an image crisis if this policy cannot go ahead," Puangthong underlined.

Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat: 'No intention of treason' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apart from navigating economic challenges, Paetongtarn must also avoid possible military coups and court rulings that have deposed many Thai leaders in the past.

Pheu Thai and its predecessors do not have a good record of holding onto power; Thaksin himself was overthrown in a coup in 2006. His close ally, the late Samak Sundaravej, only lasted nine months; his brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat was prime minister briefly in 2008; and his sister Yingluck suffered the same fate in 2014.

Like Srettha's dismissal on Wednesday, these former leaders, who were considered Thaksin's "proxies," were all ousted by Constitutional Court rulings.

"People are unhappy. First it was Move Forward's dissolution, now Thaksin's daughter became prime minister," said Punchada.

The analyst fears that if large-scale protests were to take place, "Thailand could witness yet another military intervention."

Edited by: Shamil Shams