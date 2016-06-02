 Who is Malawi′s new leader Lazarus Chakwera? | Africa | DW | 27.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Who is Malawi's new leader Lazarus Chakwera?

Lazarus Chakwera has spent much of his life doing the work of God as a theologian. Now he is to become Malawi's new president. DW takes a look at what made this man, and what kind of country he is about to lead.

Lazarus Chakwera speaks into a microphone before a massive crowd of supporters.

Malawi's opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has won Malawi's rerun elections held on Tuesday to become the country's new president. 

The Malawi Election Commission declared him the victor on Saturday with a dominant 58.57% of the vote ahead of incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika, who has been in power since 2014, won 38% of the vote in last year's discredited elections in which Chakwera garnered 35%. Mutharika was even sworn into power, but evidence of electoral irregularities later led to the courts annulling the results.

The scrapping of Mutharika's 2019 victory by the courts was historic as it made Malawi just the second sub-Saharan African country to have presidential poll results set aside, after Kenya in 2017.

People stand in a line as they wait to vote in Malawi's elections.

Malawians queue for voting. This year's election has passed largely without major incident

A rocky road to 2020 elections

Both the Constitutional and Supreme Courts were harshly critical of how the Malawi Electoral Commission handled the election, finding the Chairperson Jane Ansah and her commissioners incompetent. 

The 2019 election results also triggered months of nationwide protests, calling for new elections and demanding the Ansah's removal.

Read moreMalawians relieved after court voids presidential vote

When Ansah finally caved in and tendered her resignation in May this year, Mutharika responded by appointing former high court judge Chifundo Kachale as new chairperson, who vowed that Tuesday's rerun would be a free, fair and credible rerun. 

Peter Mutharika, incumbent presidental candidate speaks at his final election rally.

Incumbent President Peter Mutharika appointed a new head of the Malawi Electoral Commission, and ran in the 2020 election re-run

Despite Kachale being highly regarded by both the opposition and the ruling party, many feared the political clout of Mutharika, whose brother Bingu wa Mutharika served as Malawi's President from 2004 until his death in 2012, would still enable him to maintain a hold on power.

These fears have proven unfounded with Chakwera's victory. 

Who is Chakwera?

The 65-year-old Chakwera was born to poor rural family in a tiny village outside of the capital, Lilongwe. He is a philosopher, theologian and clergyman by training, who studied in Malawi, South Africa and the United States. 

Chakwera has been a presence in Malawian politics since 2013 as a leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) the party that led Malawi's fight for emancipation from British rule in the early 1960s. On that party's platform, he ran for president in 2014 and 2019, placing second both times.

After each election, Chakwera, a former pastor, has preached peace and urged Malawians to accept election results.

Alliances vitally important

Chakwera leads the Tonse Alliance, a group of nine opposition parties that he and his running mate Saulosi Chilima forged to defeat Mutharika. 

Alliances this year have been more important than ever after the Constitutional Court in February ruled that the victor must gain more than 50 percent of the vote, instead of the first-past-the post system used previously.

Lazarus Chakwera raises his fist as he walks with protesters in March, 2019.

Lazarus Chakwera led the protests against last year's election results, citing voting irregularities

Speaking at a press conference after casting his vote on Tuesday, Chakwera said the electoral commission had so far "given us the confidence that the will of Malawians is going to be respected.

Responding to statements from Mutharika that some opposition strongholds has seen violence on polling day, Chakwera said: "This is a peaceful country and we all need to vote peacefully and we all need to respect one another. And we do not need to fight. The vote is the fight."

What is Chakwera's vision for Malawi? 

Chakwera has campaigned on a ticket to transform Malawi into a middle income economy by building a capable democratic developmental state. 

Five core pillars underpin his approach to governance: he values servant leadership; uniting Malawians; prospering together; ending corruption; judicial independence and rule of law.

Chakwera has outlined several key initiatives, including a universal fertilizer subsidy to guarantee food security for every household, and has promised to create 1 million jobs by revamping industries that would add value to the crops of Malawian farmers.

Much like his biblical name implies, Lazarus Chakwera has made a comeback in Malawian politics, and in a big way. 

Under his leadership, Chakwera wants to propel his country forward and turn it into "a New Malawi".

  • Malema addressing a crowd of supporters wearing red clothing (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Tukiri)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Leader in red

    Julius Malema and his allies founded South Africa's far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party after being expelled by the youth league of the ruling African National Congress in 2013. Malema and his party have since gained wide pan-African appeal.

  • Women supporters of the MDC beating pots and pans

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Color for change

    Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) came to prominence at the height of the country's spiral into an economic downturn from which it is yet to recover. The T in its name is a reference to the party's late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai who was detained and tortured by the previous government of Robert Mugabe. MDC gatherings were banned recently.

  • Bobi Wine in a red beret with the logo of his movement

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Ghetto president

    Bobi Wine is the stage name of the leader of Uganda's People Power Movement, Kyagulanyi Ssetamu Robert. He is a popular musician. Uganda's long-time President Yoweri Museveni has banned the red beret favored by Wine and his supporters, saying it should be reserved for the military.

  • Nigerian woman Aisha Yusuf taking on Boko Haram

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    #BringBackOurGirls

    In April 2014, 276 school girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok in Nigeria's Borno state. Dozens of girls were later freed or escaped but most are still being held captive by the extremist group. Aisha Yusuf has been one of the most vocal advocates for their release. An international campaign for their release uses hashtags that include #BringBackOurGirls and #ChibokGirls

  • MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera surrounded by supporters at a protest against Jane Ansah

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    No to a white-out vote

    The alleged use of correction fluid on marked ballots in Malawi's May 2019 presidential election has caused widespread outrage. The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its supporters have been calling for the resignation of the chair of the country's electoral commission, Jane Ansah, ever since.

  • Student protesters in South Africa (Reuters/S. Sibeko)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    #MustFall movements

    In recent years, various movements have sprung up, many of them led by students protesting on the streets and on the internet under hashtags such as #FeesMustFall or #RhodesMustFall and #GhandiMustFall, over colonial-era public statues and ideas.

  • A large protest march with participants wearing red (AFP/C. Binani)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Seeing red

    Guinea has seen regular anti-government protests since October 2019, with participants wearing the color of the opposition coalition. Many Guineans are angry over the West African country's octogenarian leader Alpha Conde's plans to revise the constitution and make a third presidential term possible.

  • A poster showing Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin (picture alliance/CPA Media Co. Ltd)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Red for revolution

    Red has always been the color of the revolution since at least 1848. Roman generals had their bodies colored red to celebrate victories whilst the Ancient Egyptians and Mayans colored their faces red in ceremonies. Soviet Russia adopted a red flag following the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, later followed by China, Vietnam, and other communist countries.

    Author: Josephine Mahachi


Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  