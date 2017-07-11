Who is arrested India 'toolkit' activist Disha Ravi?

Disha Ravi is a 21-year-old business school graduate from the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, and is also a founder of the India chapter of "Fridays for Future," an international protest network launched by Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Over the weekend, Ravi was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly creating a "toolkit" to aid Indian farmers who are part of an ongoing protest movement opposing new agricultural policy proposals.

This toolkit document lays out strategies for supporting the protesters, including what hashtags to use on Twitter.

Disha Ravi denies she produced the controversial toolkit

The document also asked people around the world to organize protests at the "closest Indian embassy," participate in rallies, and sign petitions.

The toolkit drew the attention of authorities after Thunberg tweeted a link to it in support of India's protesting farmers on February 4.

After her arrest, Ravi denied creating the document.

"I did not make the toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on February 3," Ravi told a court.

The Indian government has claimed that the global outpouring of support for the protesting farmers is an international conspiracy to destabilize India.

For over three months, protest by farmers and growing international attention has presented a huge challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has refused to give in to demands and repeal the set of agricultural laws, while the farmers have vowed not to bow under pressure.

India civil society outraged

Ravi's arrest sent shockwaves through India's civil society.

"This is nothing more than a blatant attempt to criminalize dissent. The case is an example to send a message that if you speak up, you will be punished. But it will be counterproductive," designated senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Colin Gonsalves, told DW.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers India slams international celebrities Celebrities including singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US lawyer and activist Meena Harris — the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris — and lawmakers in the UK and the US have backed the protesting farmers in posts on social media. The Indian government slammed them for endorsing the huge farmers' protests against new agricultural laws.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Contentious agriculture laws In September 2020, India's parliament passed three controversial agriculture bills aimed at liberalizing the country's farm sector. They were subsequently signed into law, sparking farmers' protests across the country. The government argued that the new laws will give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers What are the protests about? Farmers' associations say the legislation does not guarantee the acquisition of farm produce at the minimum support price, thus leaving them at the mercy of corporations that are now expected to enter the country's troubled farming sector. Violence erupted on January 26 during a tractor parade. Since then there have been sporadic skirmishes between protesters, police and anti-farmer groups.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rihanna The Barbadian pop star is among one of the international celebrities who expressed solidarity with India's protesting farmers. She tweeted: "Why are we not talking about it?" referring to the demonstrations. Rihanna's tweet has drawn a global outpouring of support. On the contrary, many Indian celebrities defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farming policies.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Greta Thunberg The 18-year-old climate activist shared a piece of news on Twitter about the internet shutdown in some parts of Delhi and wrote: "We stand in solidarity with the #Farmers Protest in India." Thunberg's message of support for Indian farmers angered the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party's supporters, who condemned her stance.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Justin Trudeau The Canadian prime minister is one of the few heads of state who have expressed support to protesting farmers. In December 2020, Trudeau described the situation as "worrisome." The Indian Foreign Ministry said that Trudeau's remark was an "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Amanda Cerny The well-known Instagram influencer shared a picture of three Indian women on her account along with this caption: "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of the press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers."

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Meena Harris "We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," tweeted Meena Harris, a lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Jim Costa US Democrat Jim Costa also lent his support to protesting Indian farmers. "The unfolding events in India are troubling. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected," he said.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers Rupi Kaur Kaur is a blogger best known for her short poems. In a Twitter post, she thanked Rihanna for highlighting the farmers' plight. More than half of India's farmers are reportedly in debt, with 20,638 committing suicide in 2018 and 2019, according to India's National Crime Records Bureau.

International celebrities show support for India's protesting farmers John Cusack John Cusack, an American actor and activist, has been supporting the Indian farmers' movement since January. He has been regularly tweeting messages in support of the protesting farmers. Author: Akanksha Saxena



Indian criminal attorney Rebecca John told DW that Ravi's arrest bypassed ordinary judicial procedures.

"Was the young woman who was remanded to 5 days given a counsel of her choice? Did the magistrate ask the police why Ravi was being produced directly from Bangalore without a transit remand from Bangalore courts? It is a shocking abdication of judicial duties," John said.

Delhi police, who arrested Ravi in Bangalore, said procedures were followed.

"Law doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. She [Ravi] was produced before a court which sent her to five-day police custody," police commissioner S N Shrivastava told reporters.

Could Ravi be convicted?

Ravi was charged with sedition, which is considered a serious crime under Indian law and could carry a life sentence in extreme cases.

The charge often leads to denial of bail in lower courts and long imprisonment even before the trial begins.

Critics have been arguing for scrapping the sedition law, claiming the state misuses it to silence dissent, rather than to maintain order.

However, studies show conviction is rare to non-existent, with about a third of cases not even making it to trial.

"The point of the sedition law is essentially that of suppressing free speech and free thought, both of which are unpopular with the government," attorney Sanjay Hegde told DW.

A warning for activists?

Ravi's arrest has also raised other questions on how a young girl seeking a cleaner and safer planet could be targeted in a society that ostensibly believes in free speech.

"The arrest of Ravi and the burning of Thunberg's posters and effigies are symbolic warnings of a possible fate that awaits independent women seen as too independent," sociologist Sanjay Srivastava told DW.

Historian Ramachandra Guha said that Ravi's arrest was meant to send a "chilling message" to youth, warning them to abstain from activism.

"A reason that Disha Ravi was arrested is that while the regime fears independent thinking in general, they particularly fear it when expressed by young people," wrote Guha in an article published on India's NDTV website.

Ramachandra Guha leads a demonstration in Bangalore protesting Ravi's arrest

Other people allegedly connected with the toolkit are also being pursued by Indian authorities.

Delhi police have now issued non-bailable warrants against Mumbai-based attorney Nikita Jacob and her associate Shantanu, saying that they were also responsible for creating the document.

Ravi's climate activism

Ravi is a well-known climate activist, and has participated in several campaigns, including protecting the elephant corridor in the hill state of Uttarakhand, preserving a biodiversity paradise in Goa, and protesting logging in Bengaluru and the Aarey forest in Mumbai.

Ravi seen during a 'Fridays for Future' protest

The Indian chapter of Fridays for Future rose to prominence for a campaign they ran to raise awareness about India's new draft Environment Impact Assessment 2020, accusing it of dispensing with safeguards without due diligence.

A fellow activist, who wished to remain anonymous, said Ravi is "fun-loving and passionate about environmental causes."

"This arrest is shocking and is a signal to other youth. We are shaken," said the activist.

On her social media, Ravi has posted about the endangered Olive Ridley turtles and doing away with plastic in India.

One of Ravi's college friends told DW that the activist is "focused on conservation" and speaks about it openly and knows "exactly what she is doing" with her life.

In an interview with Indian media last year, Ravi said her inspiration to become a climate activist came from watching her grandparents, who are farmers and struggled with the effects of climate change caused by droughts and floods.