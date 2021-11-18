 Who finances Deutsche Welle? | Questions and answers about DW as a media company | DW | 18.11.2021

Corporate

Who finances Deutsche Welle?

DW is financed via funding from the state, i.e. from tax revenue. This is in contrast to the domestic public channels, which are funded via broadcasting fees.

Deutsche Welle is the only broadcaster under federal law since the reform of the public broadcasting system, which took place following German Reunification. Unlike the ARD broadcasters, Deutschlandradio and ZDF, it doesn’t receive funding via broadcasting fees but is instead funded by tax revenues.
The Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media manages the budget. In addition, DW can only offer limited advertising time.

DW makes its plans and projects available to the public in an annually updated multi-year plan.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

