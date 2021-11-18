Who finances Deutsche Welle?

Deutsche Welle is the only broadcaster under federal law since the reform of the public broadcasting system, which took place following German Reunification. Unlike the ARD broadcasters, Deutschlandradio and ZDF, it doesn’t receive funding via broadcasting fees but is instead funded by tax revenues.

The Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media manages the budget. In addition, DW can only offer limited advertising time.

DW makes its plans and projects available to the public in an annually updated multi-year plan.

