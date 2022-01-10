 WHO Europe director talks about the threat of omicron | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 11.01.2022

DW News

WHO Europe director talks about the threat of omicron

Watch video 05:44

Leeres Klassenzimmer, die Stuehle sind auf die Tische gestellt- ein Mundschutz,Maske haengt an einem Stuhl-im Hintergrund steht eine Lehrerin vor der Tafel. Flaechendeckend werden Schulen und KITAS wegen dem verhaengten Lockdown auf zunaechst unbestimmte Zeit geschlossen, Klassenzimmer einer Grund -und Mittelschule in Germering bei Muenchen in Bayern.

Germans return to schools as omicron spreads 10.01.2022

As the total of COVID-19 cases in the UK surges ever higher, the health care system is at its limits.

Omicron puts UK hospitals under pressure 08.01.2022

ILLUSTRATION - Die Mehrfachbelichtung in der Kamera zeigt den Schriftzug der neu entdeckten Virusvariante «SARS-CoV-2 Omicron» auf einem Smartphone und eine visuelle Darstellung des Virus vor dem Hintergrund einer Flagge der Europäischen Union. Die Ausbreitung der zunächst im Süden Afrikas entdeckten Omikron-Variante des Coronavirus sorgt weltweit für Beunruhigung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

How could Europe stop omicron? 05.01.2022

People line up for nucleic acid testing during a citywide mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after local cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Tianjin, China January 9, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

China's Tianjin begins mass testing, with omicron detected 09.01.2022

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 04: Zandile Christmas Mafe, a suspect in connection to a fire at the South African Parliament, appears in the Cape Town Magistrates Court in Cape Town on January 04, 2022. The fire began in the early hours on Jan. 2, 2022 and devastated much of the parliament complex in Cape Town. Xabiso Mkhabela / Anadolu Agency

South Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terrorism 11.01.2022

ILLUSTRATION - Die Mehrfachbelichtung in der Kamera zeigt den Schriftzug der neu entdeckten Virusvariante «SARS-CoV-2 Omicron» auf einem Smartphone und eine visuelle Darstellung des Virus vor dem Hintergrund einer Flagge der Europäischen Union. Die Ausbreitung der zunächst im Süden Afrikas entdeckten Omikron-Variante des Coronavirus sorgt weltweit für Beunruhigung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 11.01.2022

Two Afghan children sit next to a spigot as people of Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat, Afghanistan, try to fill their plastic containers with water, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Afghanistan’s drought, its worst in decades, is now entering its second year, exacerbated by climate change. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Drought leaves Afghanistan's Badghis region destitute 11.01.2022

11.01.2022, Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz, stellt in der Bundespressekonferenz Sofortmaßnahmen für die Klimaziele der Bundesregierung vor. Habeck sieht mit Blick auf Klimaziele einen drastischen Rückstand und will umfassende Maßnahmen auf den Weg bringen.

Germany faces 'gigantic' task meeting climate goals 11.01.2022

Ein Mund-Nasenschutz liegt am frühen Morgen auf dem nassen Pflaster der Fußgängerzone. Hessen will ab dem 28. Dezember mit verschärften Corona-Regeln auch für Geimpfte und Genesene die Ausbreitung der Omikron-Virusvariante bremsen.

Coronavirus digest: Omicron likely to infect half of Europe in 2 months 11.01.2022

WHO Europe has said that more than half of Europeans will likely get infected with the omicron variant in the next 6 to 8 weeks. Elsewhere, Hong Kong is preparing to vaccinate everyone over 5. Follow DW for the latest.

06.01.2022 *** Crowd lined-up for Covid-19 test at a government hospital in Noida after the outbreak of omicron. (Photo by Haripriya Shaji/Pacific Press)

Coronavirus digest: Omicron variant less severe but not 'mild,' WHO says 06.01.2022

The omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to produce less severe infections than the delta variant, but it should not be labeled "mild," the WHO has said. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus news.

Kaprun THEMENBILD - eine Frau erh‰lt bei ihrer Haus‰rztin die dritte Dosis des Covid-19 BioNTech-Pfizer Impfstoffes. Verabreichung der Impfung, aufgenommen am 09. Dezember 2021 in Kaprun, ÷sterreich // a woman receives the third dose of Covid-19 BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine from her general doctor. Vaccination, Kaprun, Austria on 2021/12/09. **** OUT of AUT - Keine Weitergabe an Drittanbieter **** *** Kaprun THEME PICTURE a woman receives the third dose of Covid 19 BioNTech Pfizer vaccine from her general doctor Vaccination, Kaprun, Austria on 2021 12 09 OUT of AUT No disclosure to third parties PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUT EP_fei

Jury still out on omicron and vaccines, says EU drugs regulator 11.01.2022

The European Union's medicines regulator says more data is needed to understand whether the omicron variant can dodge vaccines. World Health Organization experts have recommended regular adjustments to existing vaccines.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 9: People who gathered at Gare du Nord train station march through a street during a protest against the compulsory vaccination campaign against Covid-19, in Brussels, Belgium on January 9, 2022. Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency

Thousands protest COVID curbs in Europe amid omicron surge 09.01.2022

Vaccine skeptics and others angered by COVID curbs have protested in Brussels, Prague and other European cities. Omicron is driving up cases across the EU, with experts warning unvaccinated people are especially at risk.