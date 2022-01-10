WHO Europe director talks about the threat of omicron

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
WHO Europe has said that more than half of Europeans will likely get infected with the omicron variant in the next 6 to 8 weeks. Elsewhere, Hong Kong is preparing to vaccinate everyone over 5. Follow DW for the latest.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to produce less severe infections than the delta variant, but it should not be labeled "mild," the WHO has said. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus news.
The European Union's medicines regulator says more data is needed to understand whether the omicron variant can dodge vaccines. World Health Organization experts have recommended regular adjustments to existing vaccines.
Vaccine skeptics and others angered by COVID curbs have protested in Brussels, Prague and other European cities. Omicron is driving up cases across the EU, with experts warning unvaccinated people are especially at risk.
