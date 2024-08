The World Health Organization has said the latest mpox outbreaks in Africa constitute a global emergency. As a new type of the virus spreads, there are few doses of the vaccine available on the continent.

The UN health agency warned there was a new variant of the mpox viral disease spreading in Africa, with cases confirmed in more than a dozen countries.

The decision comes after the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the outbreaks were a public health emergency, with more than 500 deaths, and called for international help.

More to come...