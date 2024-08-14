WHO declares mpox is now global emergency

The World Health Organization has said the latest mpox outbreaks in Africa constitute a global emergency. As a new type of the virus spreads, there are few doses of the vaccine available on the continent.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of mpox to be a global public health emergency, the second time in two years it has categorized the virus as such.

Mpox, which spreads through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the skin, is usually mild but can be fatal in rare cases.

Since emerging in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it has since rapidly spread to neighboring countries including Rwanda, Burundi and the Central African Republic, with a new variant of the pathogen becoming prevalent.

Cases are up 160% and deaths are up 19% compared with the same period last year.

With over 17,000 recorded cases so far claiming over 500 lives, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the African Union's health authority, declared the mpox outbreak to be an African public health emergency on Tuesday, and now the WHO has followed suit.

The declaration of a disease outbreak as a "public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC — the WHO's highest level of alert — is intended to accelerate research, funding and international public health measures and boost co-operation to contain the spread of a disease.

"It's clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding:

"This is something that should concern us all. The potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying."

Africa CDC chief Jean Kaseya said on Tuesday that only around 200,000 mpox vaccines are available on the African continent, but that over 10 million are needed.

He vowed that the body would work quickly to increase the vaccine supply.

The United States also said it was tracking the spread of the virus closely.

The WHO first declared mpox to be a global emergency in 2022 after it spread to more than 70 countries that had not previously reported the virus, which mostly affected gay and bisexual men.

In that outbreak, fewer than one percent of people died.

This year, officials at the Africa CDC say nearly 70% of cases in Congo are in children younger than 15, who also accounted for 85% of deaths.

