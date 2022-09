Casper Ruud (Norway, 23)

Casper Ruud, who lost last Sunday's final to Alcaraz, has yet to win a Grand Slam. However, the US Open did mark his second appearance in a major final. If he continues to develop his game, the Norwegian has everything it takes to become one of the stars of the next generation. With nine ATP Tour singles titles to his name, it seems just a matter of time before he lands that first Slam.