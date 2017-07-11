WHO confirms COVID variant 'substantially' more infectious

The World Health Organization (WHO) met on Wednesday to discuss the new coronavirus variant, which has wreaked havoc on the UK and caused high alert across Europe.

The WHO said it gathered its members to discuss strategies to counter the new, more infectious variant, in a meeting that was designed to help share information, a spokeswoman said.

In a tweet, the UN health organ said it found a "substantial increase in transmission of the virus but no evidence yet of increased severity" from the new variant.

WHO also said that "rapid studies" were underway to "examine clinical severity and reinfection" potential, while adding that the variant was found more frequently among younger age groups.

This is a developing story, more details to follow...

jcg/rt (dpa, AP)