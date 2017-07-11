 WHO confirms COVID variant ′substantially′ more infectious | News | DW | 23.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

WHO confirms COVID variant 'substantially' more infectious

The World Health Organization has said it found a "substantial increase in transmission of the virus but no evidence yet of increased severity."

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organization (WHO) met on Wednesday to discuss the new coronavirus variant, which has wreaked havoc on the UK and caused high alert across Europe. 

The WHO said it gathered its members to discuss strategies to counter the new, more infectious variant, in a meeting that was designed to help share information, a spokeswoman said.  

In a tweet, the UN health organ said it found a "substantial increase in transmission of the virus but no evidence yet of increased severity" from the new variant. 

WHO also said that "rapid studies" were underway to "examine clinical severity and reinfection" potential, while adding that the variant was found more frequently among younger age groups. 

This is a developing story, more details to follow... 

jcg/rt (dpa, AP) 

Watch video 08:28

BioNTech CEO Sahin: 'Likelihood is high' that vaccine will work against new Covid variant

DW recommends

COVID-19: More countries detect mutated UK coronavirus variant

Several European countries and Australia have detected the new, faster-spreading variant of COVID-19. In South Africa, authorities believe that a new variant detected there is not the same as the one in the UK.  

Coronavirus mutation no reason to panic: virologist

The new variant of COVID-19 found in the UK may spread quickly, but that doesn't mean it's more dangerous. The newly developed vaccines will still work, though they may need further adjustments down the line.  

Coronavirus digest: AstraZeneca vaccine likely effective against new variant

The pharmaceutical company has said its vaccine would likely be effective against the new highly contagious COVID-19 variant. Meanwhile, BioNTech-Pfizer has begun shipping its vaccine across Europe. DW has the latest.  

Advertisement