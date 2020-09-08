Who Comes Bearing Christmas Presents in Europe?

More topics in this edition:





Turin, home of nougat

The creamy confection made of chocolate and nuts was invented in the capital of the Italian Piedmont region. To this day, Turin is known as the capital of nougat.







The secret behind Champagne

Champagne, the créme de la créme of sparkling wines, is a delight from France. This noble wine is only allowed to be produced in the Champagne region according to strict specifications.







Euromaxx review: the museum highlights of 2021

Euromaxx brings you the most spectacular new museums in Europe to have opened in 2021. LUMAS in Arles, the Munch Museum in Oslo, HCAndersen HUS in Odense and an art storage facility in Rotterdam.







