 Who Comes Bearing Christmas Presents in Europe? | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 23.12.2021

Euromaxx

Who Comes Bearing Christmas Presents in Europe?

Santa Claus, Christkind or Befana, the witch: Every country and region in Europe believes in different characters that bring presents for Christmas.

Finnland | Weihnachtsmanndorf Rovaniemi

More topics in this edition: 


DW Sendung Euromaxx | Nougat

Turin, home of nougat

The creamy confection made of chocolate and nuts was invented in the capital of the Italian Piedmont region. To this day, Turin is known as the capital of nougat.


DW Sendung Euromaxx | Champagner

The secret behind Champagne

Champagne, the créme de la créme of sparkling wines, is a delight from France. This noble wine is only allowed to be produced in the Champagne region according to strict specifications.


DW Sendung Euromaxx | Luma Arles

Euromaxx review: the museum highlights of 2021

Euromaxx brings you the most spectacular new museums in Europe to have opened in 2021. LUMAS in Arles, the Munch Museum in Oslo, HCAndersen HUS in Odense and an art storage facility in Rotterdam.




Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 25.12.2021 – 04:30 UTC
SUN 26.12.2021 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 26.12.2021 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 26.12.2021 – 17:30 UTC
MON 27.12.2021 – 00:02 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 26.12.2021 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

