 Who are the contact persons for DW Akademie projects in various regions and countries? | Frequently Asked Questions | DW | 06.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

FAQ

Who are the contact persons for DW Akademie projects in various regions and countries?

If you have any general questions about our activities, please contact DW Akademie Communications:

Kerstin Nacken, Head of Information and Editorial Services
E: dw-akademie(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-2048


You can reach the regional teams at dw-akademie(at)dw.com. Please state the country you are interested in in the subject line of your email.

  • Dani Leese, Head of Africa | T: +49.228.429-3529
  • Michael Karhausen, Head of Asia and Europe | T: +49.228.429-3560
  • Rodrigo Villarzú, Head of Latin America | T: +49.30.4646-8570
  • Jens-Uwe Rahe, Head of Middle East/ North Africa | T: +49.30.4646-8515


If you have any questions about the International Media Studies (IMS) Master's program, please contact the registrar's office:
E: ims(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-2892


If you have any questions regarding DW's bilingual journalism traineeship, contact us at:
E: volontariat(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-2242
 

If you have any questions regarding DW Akademie Media Training, please contact:
E: dw-akademie.medientraining(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-3505

 

If you have any questions with regard to Deutsche Welle (DW) news and other programming, please contact DW Customer Service.
E: info(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-4000

DW recommends

Where does DW Akademie work?  

How is DW Akademie funded?  

Get in touch  