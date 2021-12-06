Who are the contact persons for DW Akademie projects in various regions and countries?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
If you have any general questions about our activities, please contact DW Akademie Communications:
Kerstin Nacken, Head of Information and Editorial Services
E: dw-akademie(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-2048
You can reach the regional teams at dw-akademie(at)dw.com. Please state the country you are interested in in the subject line of your email.
If you have any questions about the International Media Studies (IMS) Master's program, please contact the registrar's office:
E: ims(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-2892
If you have any questions regarding DW's bilingual journalism traineeship, contact us at:
E: volontariat(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-2242
If you have any questions regarding DW Akademie Media Training, please contact:
E: dw-akademie.medientraining(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-3505
If you have any questions with regard to Deutsche Welle (DW) news and other programming, please contact DW Customer Service.
E: info(at)dw.com
T: +49.228.429-4000