Arts

Who are Picasso's heirs? Auction at Sotheby's reignites dispute

In London, several works of art by Pablo Picasso are on sale to the highest bidder. The auction has also opened old family wounds inflicted by the painter.

Schweiz Ausstellung Der junge Picasso-Blaue und Rosa Periode (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Rothermel)

When the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso died of a heart attack on April 8, 1973, he left behind not only a huge artistic oeuvre of 50,000 works, but enough family drama to cover several generations. While he had numerous lovers, he married only two women. Officially, there is only one legitimate heir to his vast inheritance: his granddaughter Marina Ruiz-Picasso.

The artist had his first child, Paulo, with Russian dancer Olga Khokhlova, whom he married in 1918 during the First World War. Paulo would have been the only family member who is the undisputed heir to his father's fortune, but he died of alcoholism in 1975.

Picasso later fathered children outside of wedlock, including Maya in 1935, Claude in 1947 and Paloma in 1949. Only after the death of their father and a lengthy legal battle which ended in 1975 were the grandchildren recognized as rightful heirs to part of the inheritance of the painter. It marked the start of another chapter in a family drama that continues to this day.

Read more: Salvador Dali exhumation in paternity lawsuit begins

Pablo Picasso and Olga Khokhlova (picture-alliance/Heritage Images)

Pablo Picasso married his first wife Olga Khokhlova during the First World War

Complicated dynamics

The simmering family dispute between Picasso's second wife, Jacqueline Roque, and the children of his previous lovers boiled over after Picasso's death in 1973. Picasso had married Jacqueline in 1961 after Olga's passing, when he was already 80. Since he had not clearly divided his legacy of artworks, villas and possessions during his lifetime, everything was left to lawyers to parcel out after his death.

What's more, Picasso had an inheritance tax of several million francs on his property. As a result, 3,800 works became state property. Many of these pieces are now hanging in the Picasso Museum in Paris, the world's largest museum dedicated to the artist.

Artist Pablo Picasso and model Jacqueline Roque (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Picasso is pictured here with Jacqueline Roque in 1960. One year later, she became his second wife

Logging his works

The renowned Parisian auctioneer Maurice Rheims, together with his assistants, was commissioned to systematically log all of Picasso's artworks. He was hired by the French state, which was interested in having a listing that was as complete as possible.

When the inventory began, it was unclear how long it would take, reported Francois Bellet, one of Rheims' assistants in a documentary on German media channel BR called Picasso - His Legacy (2018): "Rheims assumed that we would need three months, which was already a long time. And then in the end it took many years — from 1974 to 1981," he said.

His works were left in storage

In 1976, the entire legacy of Pablo Picasso, including his real estate, land and valuable possessions, was estimated at 3.75 billion francs. This included $1.3 million in gold, $4.5 million in cash and his personal art collection with valuable works by his artist friends, including Matisse, Miró and Cézanne. In the end, the famous painter's own artistic estate was valued at 1.4 billion francs.

Marina Ruiz-Picasso, the daughter of Picasso's eldest son Paulo and the only surviving relative by marriage, was initially overwhelmed by her vast inheritance: "At first the state took a selection, as a kind of inheritance tax. The rest was raffled off to the individual heirs like in a lottery. I knew nothing about art. Everything I know about Picasso's work I learned only during this inheritance distribution."

Her relationship with her grandfather was difficult, and for many years she left his works of art untouched in storage. In her book Picasso, My Grandfather published in 2001 she wrote:

Marina Ruiz-Picasso, granddaughter of the painter and Olga Khokhlova is the primary heiress of Picasso's estate (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Olive)

Marina Ruiz-Picasso, granddaughter of the painter and Olga Khokhlova is the primary heiress of Picasso's estate

''His brilliant oeuvre demanded human sacrifices,'' she writes. ''He drove everyone who got near him to despair and engulfed them. No one in my family ever managed to escape from the stranglehold of this genius. He needed blood to sign each of his paintings: my father's blood, my brother's, my mother's, my grandmother's and mine. He needed the blood of those who loved him — people who thought they loved a human being, whereas they really loved Picasso.''

Paintings garner record prices at auction

In recent years, Ruiz-Picasso has auctioned off several paintings and drawings from the inheritance and earned millions. She is one of the wealthiest women in Switzerland and lives in a villa on Lake Geneva.

Ruiz-Picasso currently has a collection of 60 artworks at auction at Sotheby's in London, including paintings, drawings, ceramics, photographs, and even old color palettes from his studio. The auction will run from June 8 - 18, 2020 and is expected to raise millions.

  • Pablo Picasso in his studio in France (AP)

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    A world filled with models

    His studios were crammed with sketches and outlines of countless portraits. The famous painter preferred to work with models who would be around for the entire day, like family members, wives and children. Sitting still for Picasso was part of the normal daily routine.

  • Portrait of Jacqueline in a Black Scarf Pablo Picasso 1954 (Succession Picasso/DACS London 2016/C. Germain)

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    'Jacqueline in a Black Scarf'

    Picasso met Jacqueline Roque in 1952 at the Madoura pottery workshop where his ceramics were baked. When Picasso married her in 1961, he was already 80 years old, and she was 34. She helped him in his work while protecting him against the outside world, remaining his companion, muse and model until his death in 1973. He created over 400 portraits of her.

  • Sylvette Pablo Picasso 1954 ( Succession Picasso/DACS, London 2016 )

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    All sides of Sylvette

    One of his muses was 19-year-old Sylvette David from England, whom Picasso had met in 1954. Totally enraptured by the young blonde woman, he produced 50 drawings, paintings and sculptures of her within one month only. Her trademark ponytail became trendy in the 1950s.

  • zur Ausstellung Schirn Frankfurt Esprit Montmartre Toulouse-Lautrec (Ullstein/Roger-Viollet)

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    Artist friends

    Picasso's friends also appear in his oeuvre, including painter Amadeo Modigliani (left, with Picasso, center, and art critic André Salmon, right). This picture was taken by Jean Cocteau in 1916 in front of their favorite coffee shop in Paris, Café de la Rotonde. Cocteau was also portrayed several times by Picasso.

  • Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler Pablo Picasso 1910 (Succession Picasso/DACS London 2016/2015 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS) New York )

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    Art dealer, abstract

    Throughout his life, Pablo Picasso developed close friendships with his art dealers, especially Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler. In 1907, the German-French art historian opened a small Gallery in Paris, signing exclusive contracts with artists who were to become famous later on - among them Picasso. In 1910, he painted this Cubist portrait of Kahnweiler.

  • Robert Doisneau Die Lebenslinie Picasso (Robert Doisneau/Rapho)

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    Interior views

    The interior world of his studio fully sufficed for an obsessed artist like Picasso. Simple vases, bowls or the bust of a woman served as models for sketches or a huge oil painting. As a painter and drawer, he remained faithful to his themes for a long time as they repeatedly popped up in different versions in his works.

  • Humorous Composition: Jaumes Sabartes and Esther Williams Pablo Picasso 1957 (Succession Picasso/DACS London, 2016 )

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    Hollywood icon

    In spite of all his hard work, Picasso did find time for humor, producing cartoons just for fun. In this case, he embellished a pin-up picture out of a film magazine of Esther Williams with a portrait sketch of his artist friend Juame Sabartés. The Hollywood actress became famous for swimming scenes in her films. Among her admirers was also Picasso.

  • Woman in a Hat Pablo Picasso 1941 (Succession Picasso/DACS London 2016/ RMN-Grand Palais (Musée Picasso de Paris) / Jean-Gilles Berizzi )

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    'Woman in a hat'

    Following numerous love affairs, the young painter met Russian ballerina Olga Khokhlova in 1917, and married her. She voluntarily gave up her career at the world famous "Ballets Russes" - and facilitated his access to exclusive Paris circles. The Picasso exhibition at London's National Portrait Gallery, held until February 5, 2017, devotes an entire room to portraits of her.

    Author: Heike Mund (ad)


